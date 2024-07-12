Key Takeaways FF12: A polarizing entry that aged better than expected with fun twists & political intrigue.

FF14 Shadowbringers: Longing for the past, great expansion with new worlds & AI companions.

FF8: A card-game vehicle with a great story - an ambitious adventure connecting past lives & sorcery.

Many of us remember the Final Fantasy series of games as being some of the first games we ever played. From the SNES to the PS5 and PC, there are more than a dozen games across the franchise. That means tons of memorable stories, characters, and game mechanics exist, too. But which ones stick out as the best? How do you even define "best" in this case?

A phenomenal story can be marred by poorly written characters, cumbersome game mechanics, or frustrating systems. Conversely, incredible characters can be stuck in a second-rate story. For the best Final Fantasy storylines, you need several things firing on all cylinders: great characters with growth, clear themes, developed worlds that feel alive, and supporting game mechanics and systems that reinforce the story the game is trying to tell. According to those criteria, here are the best Final Fantasy storylines.

Spoilers Ahead!!! This article has major spoilers for the entire plots of 10 Final Fantasy games including FF6, FF7, FF8, FF9, FF10, FF14, and Final Fantasy Tactics.

1 Final Fantasy 12

A Polarizing Entry That Aged Better Than Expected

Game of Thrones-style political thriller with an amazing score and some truly surprising twists and reveals.

Not well received upon release, but has grown in popularity with Nintendo Switch, PC, and other platform re-releases.

Criticisms include lengthy, unforgiving dungeons, annoying characters like Vonn, and a lackluster final villain.

Some fans consider this game to have been ahead of its time. Its interwoven political thriller aspects predated the surge in popularity of stories like Game of Thrones. Other fans view the game as a failure due to the battle system being such a departure from traditional turn-based Final Fantasy systems and the sometimes grueling, unforgiving dungeons.

But the biggest problem aside from cringey characters like Vonn and Penelo is how lackluster Vayne Solidor is as a villain. His most compelling trait is that he can seemingly manipulate almost anyone; but in truth, he's just a classic Machiavellian archetype with pretty hair. In truth, however, you can't quite call him evil -- he just wants to take over the realm, making him an antagonist to Ashe. Additionally, many fans did not like the fact that Cid was evil in this game.

2 Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Expansion

Sometimes, Longing For The Past Is A Huge Red Flag

Tied with Endwalker for many fans, this FF14 expansion sends players to other worlds, employs a great soundtrack, and pits players against a fantastic villain.

Adds AI-controlled companions for dungeons made the MMORPG more accessible for people who weren't keen on the MMO aspect.

Criticisms include the cost of entry, the lackluster silent protagonist in FF14, a lack of an overall theme to the story, and way too many sacrifices.

It's hard to pin down just one storyline in Final Fantasy 14 because, as an online game, it is constantly evolving and adding new content. But, for many long-term Final Fantasy lovers, the Shadowbringers expansion sticks out as one of the best storylines of all time. Despite how memorable A Realm Reborn was for its hard reset of the game, recent expansions Shadowbringers and Endwalker are the fan favorites -- and for good reason.

While Dragon Age fans currently sit in a corner and sulk for Solas' return, FF14 players have Emet-Selch (a better version of Solas) wreaking havoc in real-time in Shadowbringers. Though the game is available for free with limitations on level cap and playable jobs, fans looking to experience the story of Shadowbringers will have to shell out additional money on top of the subscription fee. That's what makes anything FF14-related more for the dedicated fans of the franchise than casual players. As the Dawntrail expansion also proved, there's a huge amount of content to explore across this title.

3 Final Fantasy 9

Discover Who You Really Are

Nostalgic medieval setting with younger characters grappling with trials beyond their years.

An exceptional soundtrack, various means of travel (ship, gargant, airship, etc), and converging/diverging storylines keep the player engaged throughout the game.

Criticisms include the narrative feeling simplistic, an anti-climactic final boss, sluggish battles, and that Tetra Master felt like a step-down from FF8's Triple Triad.

This Final Fantasy entry is lovely, nostalgic, and empathetic, but may not feel as deep and mature as storylines in the other games. It's a complete, full-circle story that falls apart somewhat in the last act as the game features not one, but three main story villains. Kuja is also more of a victim than a true villain. The way the game reveals Kuja's tragic fate is expertly done which makes the way the final villain, Necron, comes about all the more disappointing.

Despite this, the epilogue of the game is still very satisfying. Vivi learns to accept mortality and tries to make the most of the time he has left. Freya realizes she must let go of the past to see what awaits her in the future. Steiner and Beatrix get together for some reason. It's a quick jaunt of a game with resolute endings for most parties. It's also more of a coming-of-age story, next to FF8 or FF10, making it perhaps more suited to a younger audience.

4 Final Fantasy 8

A Card-Game Vehicle With A Great Story

Further adapted the 3D graphics from FF7, features a surreal past life story-telling tool, and has tactical elements when Squall must plan the SEED operations.

Features what many fans regard as the best card game across the whole series.

Criticisms include a polarizing junction system, Lunatic Pandora, how players get money, certain Triple Triad rules, and the tedious "draw" system.

Everything that FF7 talked about seriously, this game lampooned while also addressing the kinds of feelings you can have as a young adult. Much like FF9, the final act of the game is not as engaging and tight as the previous two acts. Despite this, from a strict narrative perspective, FF8 outshines many other titles in the franchise due to its narrative reach.

Your character is a teenager in a school for mercenaries dueling with fellow teen mercenaries, but he's also one of a special group of orphans who goes to space, taps into another person's life experiences, and foils the plot of an evil time- and body-hopping sorceress. That's a ton to deal with on top of hormones and your girlfriend using her dog as a weapon in battle. But FF8 is an ambitious story that mostly accomplishes the goal of being engaging and intriguing.

5 Final Fantasy 10

Trauma Doesn't Have To Define You

Represented an ambitious jump in technology for the series, with beautifully rendered cutscenes and more realistic in-game graphics.

Grapples with mature themes such as grief, faith, and self-determinism in a world of rigid roles and inflexible rules.

Criticisms include localization for the game feeling like an afterthought, no overworld airship exploration, game length, and issues with the lead character Tidus.

Final Fantasy 10 helps players confront and grasp big concepts like loss, faith, and self-determinism. It trades in what it means to be selfish vs. sticking up for what you believe in. But it also comments on how entrenched systems can foster stagnation, greed, and fear. The game feels like Yuna's story even though you play as Tidus -- the plucky blitzball player with questionable corporeal status.

It's the story of each character's growth in the game that keeps fans coming back for more -- even with localization that sometimes feels like an AI did it. FF10 also sticks out as one of the few entries in the series with a direct sequel with FFX-2 (even if it wasn't that popular). That game follows Yuna in a post-Sin/Yu Yevon world and features one of the best job-related combat systems in the franchise. At the time of writing, rumor has it that Square Enix wants to make a third game, but there has been precious little more information released about this.

6 Final Fantasy 7

Identity Lies In The Friends (And Enemies) We Make Along The Way

The first 3D entry into the series introduced an ambitious soundtrack, lots of side quests, the unique materia system, and a sweeping world map with many varied locations.

Showcased many themes from the effects of plutocracy, anti-environmentalism, and wealth stratification to trauma responses and how characters can grow despite their setbacks.

Criticisms include how Cloud was a bit too moody, the Sephiroth/Jenova plot felt unfinished, how difficult it was to defeat the optional bosses, certain tedious mini-games, and issues with parsing the 3D maps at times.

The original entry tangled with tons of mature themes from environmentalism to mortality to personal identity. If FF10 grappled with what it felt to lose your faith in your beliefs, FF7 was about losing faith in the government that claimed to have your best interests at heart. Unfortunately, things like wealth inequality and climate change remain topical. But the game merely dabbles in fringe science, conspiracy theories, and fantastical elements like The Ancients and Red XIII's race, rather than truly diving into those aspects.

But with a cast of characters as diverse as a guilt-ridden eco-warrior (Barret), a genetically-altered former Turk (Vincent), and a government spy turned vigilante posing as a mascot (Cait Sith), FF7 captures players with its charm, singular uniqueness, and relatable themes. This game also probably has one of the more satisfying and complete endings in the franchise, with few loose ends. For more content in the world of FF7, fans can look to games like Crisis Core (which got a remaster in the form of Crisis Core-Final Fantasy VII-Reunion) or the remake of the original game itself.

7 Final Fantasy Tactics

What Would You Do For Revenge?

Remains one of the only tactical role-playing games in the Final Fantasy series, with a grand narrative that deals with wealth inequality, monarchical and political machinations, and revenge quests.

Features a unique tactical turn-based battle system that broke from the traditional JRPG style of the Final Fantasy series and in-game cutscenes for a more engaging gameplay experience.

Criticisms include how grind-y the game can be, variable difficulty, and a battle system that can be difficult to grasp for beginners.

This game, forgotten in the canon, has one of the most compelling storylines in the whole series. Political machinations? Check. Wealth inequality tensions? Double check. Murder, betrayal, and long-term plots? Oh yeah. This game probably has the best ending in the series, only challenged by FF6. After all, Delita -- poised as a hero in the story -- turns out to be just as conniving and ruthless as the people he claimed to be freeing people from.

But that's the whole drama in Tactics: Ramza, the noble, displays more virtuous behavior than Delita who is supposed to be the underdog and, from his perspective, the hero. The story is an interesting meditation on what power and the drive for vengeance can do to a person, versus what forgiveness and taking accountability can do instead. Ultimately, what players take away most from the game is that the victor controls history.

8 Final Fantasy 6

Be Who You Are In Spite of The World

Perhaps the most iconic game in the franchise for long-time fans, due to its sweeping narrative, steampunk fantasy setting, deep character class system, and (for the time) impressive graphics.

The world literally ends halfway through the game; outside A Realm Reborn, no other Final Fantasy game takes this big of a narrative swing for all the characters and the game world itself.

Criticisms include a somewhat repetitive battle system, having to level characters separately, a huge cast, a high encounter rate, and the World of Ruin being a bit polarizing.

How many games can say their villain wins or that the world literally ends halfway through the game? FF6 did both of those things in 1994. As such, many gamers laud the title as a gaming masterpiece and a masterclass in game storytelling. The world's fantastical steampunk setting also set the tone for Final Fantasy games moving forward, blending magic and technology in a seamless way.

At the heart of the narrative are Terra and Kefka: two souls bound by fate, but who could not be more different. Terra is an Esper; she's special and gets exploited because of her powers. Kefka is a spineless, duplicitous bureaucrat in clown makeup, willing to exploit whomever he needs to for power. In fact, the game trades in exploring the effects of power dynamics, responsibility, and guilt. It's a must-play for any JRPG or Final Fantasy fan -- even if it is showing its age.