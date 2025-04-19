Fortnite is much more than a battle royale nowadays, with additional modes being added frequently by Epic Games, other game developers and the fan community. It also added a superior No Build mode that makes the game more accessible to audiences opposed to the building mechanic.

Related Fortnite: Top 10 Marvel Skins Fortnite is continuously adding new Marvel characters such as Black Cat and Sabertooth. This raises a question: which one is best?

In the current age of Fortnite, we can play a rhythm game by the developer of Rock Band, Harmonix, race around in fast cars and revisit past seasons of the battle royale in Fortnite OG. You can even play as Fall Guys in a variety of user-created content. Here are the best Fortnite modes, ranked.