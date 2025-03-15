There isn’t much that can match the thrill of searching for Pokémon fossils, eager to find one that will offer your favorite of the bunch. Or perhaps you’ve done no research and just like the gamble. We can’t blame you. As you fill out your Pokédex with these ancient creatures lost to time, it’s hard not to wonder what a prehistoric world of Pokémon looked like. Just how many were lost to time?

The professors in Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet probably have some answers for you. There must be some ethical issues with reviving these Pokémon. After all, they were not meant to survive in this time and now some random ten-year-old trainer has turned their resting place into an opportunity for battle or shoved it into a PC forever. Let’s not forget the questionable scientific mess in Sword/Shield. Yes professor, we can fuse random unrelated fossils together. I’m sure there are no consequences to this.

10 Arctozolt

Fossilized Bird and Fossilized Dino

Pokémon Sword/Shield’s crime against Arceus itself, Arctozolt. Put side the fact that this Pokémon shouldn’t exist without questionable fusions, it’s adorable. This electric/ice type is part frosty dinosaur, part bird.

Its lower half comes from the Dino fossil, a shiny blue body covered in a blanket of snow. Its spiky yellow head and tiny arms, however, come from a bird fossil. As cute as Arctozolt is, perhaps it’s best not to make more of these. They’re not built to survive as they struggle to move and have tiny arms with no use. Gameplay-wise, it does make for a fun and unique fossil gimmick.

9 Tirtuoga/Carracosta

Cover Fossil

Gen 5’s water/rock turtle from ancient times. Tirtouga is a blue turtle with a deeper blue shell, markings on its face and spots on its front flippers. At level 37, he can evolve into Carracosta. Now standing on its back legs, Carracosta is covered in armor and ready for a fight.

Keep your Omanyte safe unless you want them to end up being a crunchy turtle snack. While Tirtouga can survive on land, they thrive in the water, so treat them to a nice backyard pool. You did drag them back from ancient times. After all, they at least deserve some nice space to swim in.

8 Kabuto/Kabutops

Dome Fossil

Kabuto and its evolution Kabutops have been there since the beginning. The infamous rock/water Pokémon hiding under its brown shell with glowing red eyes and little legs emerging from its shadow-like body. When it evolves at level 40, it comes out of its shell, head to toe in protective armor paired with razor-sharp scythes for hands.

This fossil Pokémon feels like it came from prehistoric times, resembling fossils you’d find in our world. For anyone looking for an adorable fossil that evolves into something deadly, this duo is perfect for you. Time to get fossil hunting.

7 Omanyte/Omastar

Helix Fossil

Omanyte and Omastar are easily recognizable by their spiral shell and blue squid-like bodies. While Omanyte looks friendly with wide eye, its evolution? Not so much. Yellow eyes with slit pupils and a mouth bearing sharp teeth. Even the spikes along its shell all serve as a reminder that this creature is a threat.

This Pokémon is perfect for any fossil lovers who may recognize its inspirations from our own world. This rock/water type is sure to make an adorable companion until level 40, where it will evolve to gain its star-shaped appearance and deadly vibe.

6 Archen/Archeops

Plume Fossil

And who said dinosaurs didn’t have feathers? This ancient rock/flying bird never ceases to amaze with colorful blue, yellow and red feathers all over its body. Its face is covered in scales resembling a rocky pattern with tiny fangs. As cute as the earliest bird Pokémon is, you better watch out when it evolves at level 37.

Archeops resembles a dinosaur more than a bird with new green feathers added to the mix. Now larger with a snake-like head, those claws are ready to snatch up prey. If you’re keeping this fossil as a companion, perhaps keep him happy with berries while keeping tiny Pokémon out of reach.

5 Cranidos/Rampardos

Skull Fossil

Another dinosaur in the collection of fossils is the cute-but-deadly Cranidos, a mostly gray Pokémon with a blue head and back to contrast its piercing red eyes. This Jurassic creature loves to headbutt, so watch out or it may knock you off your feet.

At level 30, you can evolve your partner to gain a Rampardos. Your little baby fossil is now a lot bigger with a black tripe along its head and extra spikes to make any headbutt certain death. This duo is exactly the kind of Pokémon you’d expect to find from prehistoric fossils, making them fit perfectly into the existing line-up.

4 Anorith/Armaldo

Claw Fossil

The tiny shrimp is sure to skitter its way across the rocks. With a green and black armored body, he will stare at you with those big ol’ eyes. Not to mention all those little spines along its side, ready to glide through the waters if need be.

Once you hit level 40, your tiny shrimp won’t be so tiny anymore. Now rocking the blue, yellow and black armor, Armaldo stands tall with deadly pincers ready to catch prey. Despite his battle-ready appearance, those startled eyes suggest he’s still just a silly shrimp deep down. Even if he does now look more like a dinosaur.

3 Tryunt/Tryrantrum

Jaw Fossil

Finally, the mighty T. rex enters the world of Pokémon and somehow it’s a dragon type. Tyrunt starts off small with a scaly brown body decorated with orange and white spikes. Don’t be fooled by its tiny appearance because it sure can leave a nasty bite. It’s just like raising a child, but it's a Jurassic creature from a rock!

If you reach level 39 during the day, you may find yourself with a much bigger threat. Tyrantrum. Now sporting red/orange scales with the same spikes growing out, he’s now king of the battlefield. You really don’t want to be bitten by this.

2 Aerodactyl

Old Amber

One of the only fossil Pokémon to not evolve, the abominations against Arceus itself don’t count, is Aerodactyl. The iconic purple Pterodactyl makes it a perfect addition to the fossil line-up. Many may fear this Pokémon after it swept Ash up in the anime, threatening to eat him. Yikes.

If that wasn’t bad enough, don’t be fooled by its lack of evolution, because this thing can mega evolve. Gaining deadly rocky spines all over its body, you’d be surprised what this thing can do. Some claim this form brings Aerodactyl back to its prehistoric state. Is mega evolution really safe though for a Pokémon that lived outside its time?

1 Amaura/Aurorus

Sail Fossil

The adorable Amaura is our pick for number one. The baby blue dinosaur with yellow/pink frills along its head and a shiny gem growing from the side of its body. Another Jurassic Pokémon with an icy twist that suits the title of fossil Pokémon.

During the night, at level 39 and above, your Amaura can evolve into Aurorus, bringing the northern lights to life as the frills along its head grow into a spectacle. As it grows, its coat grows darker, more crystals lining its body. It's a gorgeous Pokémon that exhibits the mystery and wonder of an ancient time for Pokémon.