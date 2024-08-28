Key Takeaways Dive into these free fighting games for a thrilling, button-mashing experience that will keep you hooked.

Almost everyone loves the thrill of a good fight, especially when you don’t have to shell out your hard-earned cash. These fighting games will have you hooked from the very first punch. From epic showdowns in magical arenas to street brawls that allow you to turn any random object into a weapon, these games cater to every kind of fighter.

The beautiful thing about these games is that you aren’t just mindlessly mashing buttons (though there’s plenty of that, too); you are constantly coming up with insane moves and thinking of ways to outmuscle your opponents. So grab your controller, get your fingers warmed up, and prepare to discover your next favorite fighting game.

10 Smash Legends

The cool thing about Smash Legends is how approachable it is. You’ve got a roster of charming characters, each with their own flair, all inspired by fairy tales but with a twist that makes them feel fresh. For instance, Alice in Smash Legends draws inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, but don’t expect her to be lost in Wonderland. This Alice is a force to be reckoned with, armed with a magical staff that can unleash powerful area-of-effect attacks.

But then, it’s not just the characters that make Smash Legends a blast. The controls are simple enough that you can jump in and start smashing without needing a tutorial, but the depth is what keeps you hooked. Learning how to time your smashes and dodges is really satisfying. It’s like learning a new dance, and once you’ve got the moves down, you’ll be itching to show off.

9 Martial Arts Brutality

What makes Martial Arts Brutality so sick is that you are not just throwing random punches here and there; you are planning your attacks like a chess master, using cards that represent different strikes, blocks, and special moves. The game’s depth really shines when you start combining moves like Wing Chun and Ninjutsu to leave your opponent stumbling.

If you really want to be brutal, you can target specific parts of your opponent’s body for extra damage. So, let’s say you are in the heat of battle, and you notice your opponent is leaving their head wide open. You could focus your attacks on their noggin, increasing your chances of knocking them out cold.

8 ArcheBlade

While brute force might be enough for you in Martial Arts Brutality, you will need to think carefully about your moves and how you approach each opponent. Whether you prefer sword-slashing or using an ax, ArcheBlade allows you to choose your weapon and style of attack.

The most exciting part of ArcheBlade is the actual battle. Whether you are darting across the battlefield, launching high-flying attacks or joining forces with your friend to take down foes, every match is packed with action.

7 Street Warriors Online

What I particularly love about Street Warriors Online is that it’s a no-holds-barred street brawl. It’s even more exciting as it is chaotic when you and your crew go head-to-head against other players in intense, fast-paced street fights. Street Warriors Online is a game that puts your raw combat skills and quick reflexes to the test. You will need to be fast on your feet — literally — to dodge incoming attacks and land your own.

You will be brawling in back alleys, parking lots, and rundown urban areas, all of which are littered with objects you can use to your advantage. Grab a bottle, a trash can, or even a signpost, and use it to lay the smackdown on your enemies. Some fighting games allow you to customize your characters, but for me, Street Warriors Online is the best. You have the opportunity of building everything about your character, down to the skin color and chin size.

6 Brawlhalla

At first glance, you might think Brawlhalla is just another easy platform brawler. You will quickly realize how deep it is when it’s time to use swords, axes, and spears to mix and match attacks to create powerful combos.

While the 1v1 and 2v2 modes are perfect for testing your skills against your friends, my favorite mode is Free-for-All, which is a chaotic mode where everyone fights everyone. It’s kind of like a Royal Rumble match in wrestling.

5 Killer Instinct (2013)

The beauty of Killer Instinct lies in the Combo Breaker system. Just when you think you are about to get obliterated by an opponent’s endless attacks, you can pull off a Combo Breaker to turn the tide in your favor.

Whether you like the icy wrath of Glacius, or the brutal strength of Sabrewulf, there’s a character to suit every style of play. You can spend hours experimenting and finding the perfect match for your combat style.

For me, Fulgore is the best fighter, as he is a cyborg capable of making devastating beam attacks and blessed with teleportation abilities (Plasmaport).

4 Idol Showdown

Idol Showdown is where rhythm meets rumble. This is an indie game that focuses on flashy combos, special moves, and over-the-top finishers that fit perfectly with the game’s energetic vibe. But it’s not as easy as it sounds, and that’s why there’s a Training Mode. It will help you perfect your combos, learn new moves, and practice your timing.

Each character’s personality in this game shines through in their attacks, idle poses and victory animations. For instance, Inugami Korone is all about overwhelming her opponents with a flurry of attacks, while Hoshimachi Suisei excels at zoning and using space to her advantage.

3 Fantasy Strike

Fighting games are not supposed to be too complex, and Fantasy Strike is a reminder of this fact. It strips down the usual complexities of fighting games, delivering a smooth, easy-to-grasp experience without sacrificing the depth that makes fighting games so sweet.

There are no convoluted input commands in Fantasy Strike—so you can pull off moves with just a few button presses. So, you get to focus more on strategy and less on memorizing combos.

2 Duels Of Fortune

My favorite thing about Duels of Fortune is the “Super Meter”, which fills up during battle, allowing you to unleash powerful, super moves that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. You can also choose to use your meter to enhance your regular attacks or even save it to regain health at critical moments.

Another interesting thing about Duels of Fortune is that dodging, parrying, and countering are just as important as landing hits, making every fight a test of skill rather than just button-mashing.

1 Battlerite

Battlerite is an intense, round-based arena brawler that’s easy to pick up but hard to put down. Fights are short, typically lasting just a few minutes, but they are packed with action. So, you will need to rely on quick reflexes, smart positioning, and clever tricks to beat your opponents.

In Battlerite, there’s no grinding for items or leveling up mid-match — just pure, skill-based fighting where the better person wins. That said, you can jump into 2v2 or 3v3 battles, where teamwork is just as important as individual skill.