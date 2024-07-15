Key Takeaways Free horror games provide thrilling scares without costing a penny, so you can experience the creepiness without breaking the bank.

Dive into various horror genres with free-to-play options, whether you want something on the more laidback side of horror or you're craving something more intense.

From creepy visual novels to first-person-perspective fear fests, we've got quite a range of options!

Good horror movies drag you to the depths of fear so deeply, it's as though their villains are coming after you personally. A good horror video game does all that, but villains really are coming after you. If your character dies, it’s on you. What better way to get the heart pumping, right?

Spending isn't necessary to get these kinds of thrills. You can enjoy several entertainingly scary games in a free-to-play fashion right now. So, turn off the lights, get comfortable, and check out some of the best free-to-play horror gems.

There's no real ranking here as there's too much variety in horror. Some games are more laidback, others are visual novels, and others are intense and filled with jump scares. So, placement is simply random.

10 Deathly Stillness

So Much Fun With A “Game” That’s Not A Game

Developer 谌嘉诚 Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

According to the dev, Deathly Stillness isn’t actually a game. It’s a test to help people make games. That doesn’t mean we can’t be grateful that it’s free. It has zombies, shooting, and minor character creation. These features can make for a delightfully scary action video game.

There’s no plot, but who needs one when you have the undead and guns? And there are no health packs. If you’re hurt, you’re hurt. So, keep an eye on your health pool.

9 Don’t Be Afraid - The First Toy

Childhood Fears Realized

Developer Broken Arrow Games Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

Jump into the shoes of a poor kidnapped child and explore the home of a psychopath in Don’t Be Afraid - The First Toy. Jamie, the child, will discover numerous traumatizing and frightening scenes. The anticipation is further picked up thanks to the unsettling and simple score in the background.

As a free horror game, it features everything you could ask for. There’s creepy imagery, unending suspense, and even puzzles you must solve in time to escape.

What helps make this an enjoyable horror experience is the protagonist. Being placed in the shoes of a child increases the fear element. Your point of view is shorter than usual, allowing us players to better immerse ourselves in the outlook of a child.

8 No More Room In Hell

One Bite Is Truly The End

Developer No More Room In Hell Team Single-player/Co-op? Co-op

Looking for a realistic take on zombie infection? No More Room In Hell gives that to you. It's unforgiving. Chances of infection skyrocket whether you're bit once or four times. All that stands between you and zombiehood is time if you can’t cure yourself.

Weapons and items are scarce, and you never know what type of zombie you'll encounter. The durable, yet slow Walkers? Or the bullet sponge, terrifying Runners? Everything's fair game.

7 Doki Doki Literature Club

An Expert In Fourth-Wall Breaking

Developer Team Salvato Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

Doki Doki Literature Club is a sneaky horror game. On the surface, you could mistake it for a typical anime-themed romance visual novel on Itchio. Or maybe a game from Hoyoverse. It's perhaps the best example of not judging a book by its cover as it's far more sinister than you think.

DDLC steadily reveals its creepiness over time. After Act 1, you can't deny that you're in a dangerous environment despite the uplifting music. More than one playthrough is necessary as there are multiple endings.

If you enjoy visual novels like I do, you'll appreciate the slow-paced nature of DDLC. The little surprises more than make up for the pace. Make it to the end, and you'll be just as concerned as I was about the ... uneasy things a certain character knows about you, not the protag.

6 Cry Of Fear

A City Filled With Madness

Developer Team Psykallar Single-player/Co-op? Both

Originally a Half-Life 1 mod, Cry of Fear came into its own as a compelling psychological and action-horror experience. It features both a lengthy single-player campaign and a co-op one. So, join it solo or lean on friends to help get you through a horrible nightmare.

One of the more exciting aspects is that it has good official mod support. There’s the possibility of more variety with every playthrough, encouraging more frequent returns.

5 Dagon: by H.P. Lovecraft

A Visual Representation Of A Horror Classic

Developer Bit Golem Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

Another slow-paced entry on the list, this one is designed for fans of the master of weird and strange horror. Dagon: by H.P. Lovecraft is a 3D visual that pays homage quite well. The story is fully voiced and narrated.

As the story of the origins of the Cthulhu Mythos plays out, you can enjoy stunning scenery. Of course, it's laced with an eeriness only a Lovecraft piece can have. It's brief and effective.

4 We Went Back

There’s Nowhere To Escape In Space

Developer Dead Thread Games Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

Time-looping and space? What could go wrong? Well, We Went Back explores how deadly and dangerous being trapped in an abandoned space station can be. Plus, you're all alone. At least, concerning other humans, there's only you. It’s hard to get creepier than that.

Thanks to time-looping shenanigans, you can experience strange changes when you run through each time. Escaping is harder than ever, especially as something is following you, and it's not friendly.

3 Poppy Playtime

Huggy Wuggy Is Certainly Not Cuddly

Developer Mob Entertainment Single-player/Co-op? Both

Who can deny how deeply Poppy Playtime rooted itself in viral history? Although it spawned an appeal for children because of the toy aspect and fan creations, there's nothing childlike about this compelling free horror game.

It effortlessly blends horror and puzzle genres. And the GrabPack is one of the coolest features. But get a move on. You never know when something might sneak up on you.

2 Dead Frontier 2

A Diverse Zombie Experience

Developer Creaky Corpse Ltd Single-player/Co-op? Both

Dead Frontier 2 is yet another dive into the zombie genre. Infected are versatile in design (Big Momma, anyone?). And if you want to take them down, you can solo it or hop into an online co-op match and aid your fellow survivors.

A cool thing about this is that there's also PvP. Take on the role of a brutal survivor and kill anyone in your way, proving that humans are the most dangerous ones here.

1 Dark Deception

Running Is Your Only Chance At Survival

Developer Glowstick Entertainment Single-player/Co-op? Single-player

In horror video games littered with chase sequences, having a chance to regroup and settle is helpful. Dark Deception laughs in the face of that. If you don't move, you die. There's something always coming for you. It's as if Stephen King crafted a Pac-Man game.

You're stuck racing through maze after maze. There are traps, too, you have to avoid. At the same time, those oversized, horrifying monkeys are hot on your tail.