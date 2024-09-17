PlayStation 5 is already expensive in and of itself, so you shouldn’t have to break the bank before you play a good game. In fact, whether you are looking for epic battle royales, tactical shooters or immersive RPGs on PlayStation 5, you don’t have to spend a dime. These free games aren’t just quick distraction -- they are polished, full-fledged experiences that can easily compete with some of your favorite big-budget titles.

From tactical shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone to action RPGs like Genshin Impact, these PlayStation 5 games are sure to keep you hooked for hours. So, grab your controller, get comfy, and let's check out some of the most exciting free-to-play experiences that PlayStation 5 have to offer.

10 Genshin Impact

Play Around with Fire, Water and Lightning While Searching For Your Sibling

Genshin Impact

As the Traveler, you will be doing a lot of traveling in Genshin Impact. From swimming across lakes to climbing mountains, you will be on the search for your lost sibling. But here’s the fun part: you will be playing around with fire, water, wind and lightning as you switch between different characters.

There are treasure chests, puzzles and hidden objects tucked away in every corner of Teyvat for you to look for. You'll be so hooked on these quests you won’t know when a few hours turns into several days.

9 Apex Legends

Pick a Legend to Help You Become the Last-Person-Standing in this Battle Royale

As a battle royale game, it’s no surprise that Apex Legends keeps you on your toes from start to finish. Once you and your teammates jump out of a spaceship and land, it's a mad dash to loot weapons, ammo, shields and other gear.

But Apex Legends is not just about looting and shooting. You get to pick a Legend to play and each Legend comes with its own abilities. Whether it's creating portals, healing teammates or summoning airstrikes, these abilities can completely change how you play and win.

8 XDefiant

Join A Faction And Battle It Out With Other Players

The most interesting thing about XDefiant is the factions. You get to pick from different factions, each bringing special abilities and playstyles. It’s also great that you are not restricted to certain weapons because of the faction you choose.

If you go for a faction like Cleaners, get ready for some fiery battles, as they are blessed with flamethrowers. But if you like a more defensive approach while still packing a punch, Phantoms are your best bet. They are tanky and can deploy shields to protect themselves and their teammates from incoming fire.

7 Zenless Zone Zero

Build a Squad That’s Capable Of Saving The World

Zenless Zone Zero

When the last surviving city is on the verge of collapse, all you can do is try to save it. And that’s basically what you are doing in Zenless Zone Zero. But then you can’t do it all alone. You need to join forces with a group of extraordinary fighters, leading them into a dangerous place filled with mysteryand chaos.

Since you can have a team of up to three in your squad, you can go for attackers, defenders and supports. This way, you know that everyone brings something different to the table. While some are dishing out massive damage, others are soaking up hits or just keeping the team buffed.

6 Rogue Company

With Up To 24 Rogues At Your Beck And Call, There’s Nothing Stopping You From Saving The World

As a Rogue, you are a special mercenary hired to take on dangerous missions. Depending on the Rogue you choose, you are blessed with special powers, weapons and gadgets that can help you win. And there are over twenty Rogues in Rogue Company, so there’s no shortage of options for you.

One of my favorite Rogues is Chaac. He can take risks most other Rogues wouldn’t dare, thanks to his self-healing ability. This makes him a nightmare to deal with in close-quarters combat. He can tank damage, heal himself and stay in the fight when other players would be down.

5 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Do Whatever You Can To Not Be A Casualty Of War

In Warzone 2.0, you are dropped into a warzone along with other soldiers and your job is simpleâ€”don’t die. Well, it’s easier said than done because you basically start off with only a pistol and a parachute. And as you loot better guns, armor, and cash, you have to fend off other players.

One thing I really like about Warzone 2.0 is that it’s not over if you get eliminated from battle royale. You are thrown into a Gulag. In this place, you have to battle it out one-on-one for a chance to continue playing.

4 Astro's Playroom

A Fun Platformer that's Inspired by Parts of PlayStation

Astro's Playroom

Astro's Playroom is PlayStation’s sweet way of saying “welcome to PS5,” as it comes pre-installed on every console. Astro’s Playroom is a fun platformer you can play with your family. As a cute little robot named Astro, you embark on what is basically guided tours through the heart of the PlayStation 5.

You kickstart your journey in CPU Plaza, and from there you find your way to places like Cooling Springs. This is a chill, beachy environment that somehow depicts PlayStation’s cooling system. You can also move to GPU Jungle, which basically tells you about PlayStation’s graphics power. In this jungle-themed environment, you will swing, climb and zip-line your way through.

3 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Join a Clan to Live Out Your Vampire Fantasies

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is kind of your typical last-person-standing game. You get to pick your favorite vampiric clan and let loose with incredible powers. You'll be leaping across rooftops, sinking your fangs into unsuspecting victims and vanishing into the shadows before anyone realizes what’s happening.

There are at least four clans in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. If you like playing it sneaky, the Nosferatu clan is what you need. With abilities like Vanish, you can slip away unnoticed or sneak up behind enemies for a surprise attack. But if you love moving quickly and being the center of attention, the Toreador clan will feel like home.

2 World Of Warships: Legends

Take Command of your Favorite Warships and Blow Up your Enemies

If you like naval warfare games, you won’t be disappointed with World of Warships: Legends. It’s all about taking control of iconic ships from history and duking it out with other players in somewhat realistic seas. You start by choosing the kind of warship you want, with options including destroyers, cruisers, battleships and even aircraft carriers.

World of Warships: Legends is not just about blowing up enemy ships (though that’s always fun). The real thrill comes from carefully positioning your ship, timing your shots perfectly and outsmarting your opponents. This gives you a real sense of accomplishment in each battle.

1 Overwatch 2

Pick Heroes To Battle It Out In 5v5 Battles

As a team-based first-person shooter, you jump into fast-paced, 5v5 battles where each person picks a hero from a diverse cast. These heroes are split into three roles: Tank, Damage and Support. You can think of Tank as the team’s front line and the ones who absorb the most damage. And that’s where heroes like Reinhardt and Winston come in.

If you want to dish out pain, then Damage heroes like Ashe and Reaper are at your beck and call. Finally, every good team needs Support. They're the lifeblood of the team, making sure everyone stays alive to fight another day. Heroes like Mercy, Ana and Lucio fall into this category.