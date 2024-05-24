Key Takeaways We take a look at FromSoftware's Soulsborne collection to see which game reigns supreme as the best iteration of the genre.

Sneak peek, Dark Souls 3 impresses by refining the series, improving visuals, combat, and boss battles, cementing itself as a standout entry.

And of course, Elden Ring defies expectations with an open-world format, offering accessible gameplay and a sublime setting, but which is our number one pick?

We have a lot to thank Hidetaka Miyazaki for. After all, they have pretty much single-handedly created one of the most popular genres in modern gaming, and that has mainly happened through a reluctance to compromise on game difficulty, as their extensive catalog of games all have one thing in common: they'll have you dying a lot.

But despite the pain and anguish, we all keep coming back for more because the difficulty makes the wins all the sweeter. But the question remains: which of these games stands alone as the best Souls game under the FromSoftware umbrella? Well, I aim to answer that today, so let's jump in.

Just to be extra clear, we will only be including FromSoftware's Souls games. So no Armored Core, for example. Plus, we will not be considering any Souls-likes such as Lies of P, Nioh, or Steel Rising either.

7 Dark Souls 2

Game Release Date 11 March 2014 Metacritic Score 91%

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. That's pretty much the story of Dark Souls 2, a game within the FromSoft library that serves as a departure from the tried and tested Souls format, and while there is a cult following for this one, it's quite clearly the weakest of the bunch. Now, don't get me wrong, this game is still a quality Souls game with a lot to offer, but there are just a lot of frustrating things that hold it back from shining like the rest.

The game's animations felt too light and floaty, the world was much too linear, the enemy variety was lacking due to the focus on Humanoid models, the visuals felt more like an imitation of a Souls game than a fully-fledged sequel to a masterpiece, and when you learn that Miyazaki had nothing to do with this one, you begin to realize why Dark Souls 2 never really had a chance.

This was never going to meet the lofty standard of those waiting for a Dark Souls sequel, but even still, looking back in hindsight, this was a swing and a miss.

6 Demon's Souls

Game Release Date 6 October 2009 Metacritic Score 89%

The original Demon's Souls is the blueprint for what we know as a Souls game today. Sure, it's not as refined, and at times, it shoots itself in the foot where in-game systems are concerned, but without Demon's Souls, there would be no Dark Souls, and by extension, this list would never have been written. Is that meta enough for you?

The game is stellar in parts, with your visit to Boletarian Palace, and the Valley of Defilement being the highlights for sure. But when push comes to shove, it's a game that hasn't aged all that well.

The bosses have glitches, the weapon upgrade system is hugely flawed and asks players to farm resources beyond what is fair and acceptable, the visuals are hard to stomach in 2024, and there are too many systems like World Tendency that are poorly implemented and hardly explained.

Demon's Souls is still a great game, and an important one to play to understand where the Souls series blossomed from. But looking at what came after, it pales in comparison, playing like a practice run for the real thing.

5 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Game Release Date 22 March 2019 Metacritic Score 90%

Within the Souls community, I believe that Sekiro is the game that divides opinion the most, as this game is a huge departure from the traditional Souls model. Some people absolutely adore the fast-paced and highly skill-based combat. Whereas others who just can't do without their Souls-related crutches within these games had a hard time adapting. I initially was one of those players, but over time, I began to appreciate Sekiro for what it was. A game where your acumen in battle is all that matters.

The story, the world, and the visuals are naturally top-notch, as we have come to expect, and each boss battle is a self-contained problem to solve with no stat checks or cheap gimmicks. It's all about mastering the mechanics, analyzing your foe, and punishing any error they make. There's no hiding behind a shield, and you can't just over-level your character and make encounters trivial. This makes this hard to stomach for some, but I personally have a lot of time for Sekiro.

4 Dark Souls

Game Release Date 4 October 2011 Metacritic Score 89%

Demon's Souls is the OG, but the game that serves as the catalyst for the genre we know and love is undoubtedly Dark Souls. This is the game that sparked endless conversations about whether games should always have easy difficulty settings. It's the game that is often the textbook example for game designers when it comes to interconnected world-building, and, in case you are wondering where to begin playing Souls games as a newbie, this is the game to start with.

The game admittedly did still have some teething problems that made their way over from Demon's Souls, with weapon upgrades still being a pain, and some builds being far too OP. However, holistically looking at DS today, it still holds up as a magical, harrowing, punishing, unforgettable adventure.

It's a little antiquated, which means that, naturally, more modern titles rank higher. But even in 2024, Dark Souls is well worth revisiting. But if you do revisit this one, just don't curse my name when you inevitably die over and over in Blighttown.

3 Dark Souls 3

Game Release Date 12 April 2016 Metacritic Score 89%

How many times have we seen a gaming trilogy fail to stick the landing? Mass Effect 3 failed to do it, Bioshock Infinite is considered a failure by its own creator, and don't even get me started on Dead Space 3. Well, thanks to the lukewarm nature of Dark Souls 2, FromSoft needed to come out swinging and end the series on a high, and boy, didn't they do just that.

Dark Souls 3 is a game that effectively cuts the BS and trims the fat to offer a refined and polished game in line with the original Dark Souls. It adds all the quality-of-life improvements you could ever want and adds quality in every area of the game's design.

The visuals are a leap forward in quality. The combat feels tighter and more refined than ever, with the freedom to experiment with multiple playstyles rather than simply hiding behind a shield constantly. The bosses are some of the best in Souls history, with The Nameless King serving as the sign-off that the series deserved.

The only thing holding Dark Souls 3 back is that it doesn't push the envelope or try anything new, and the world design doesn't quite match the original Dark Souls' lofty standards. But even still, it's the best entry in the Dark Souls trilogy by some distance.

2 Elden Ring

Game Release Date 25 February 2022 Metacritic Score 96%

A controversial runner-up, perhaps, but I'm a PlayStation boy through and through, so you can't be all that surprised. Elden Ring is a game that has no right to exist. If you had told me in 2019, after Sekiro dropped, that an open-world souls game was just right around the corner, I would have laughed you out of the room.

The freedom that an open-world format provides just seemed so at odds with what makes Souls games so great. But then, in 2022, Miyazaki one-upped himself yet again, and proved me wrong. Which I'm so infinitely grateful that he did.

Elden Ring serves as the most accessible Souls game of all, and it's thanks to this open format that allows players to engage with what they want to when they want to. There's no one way to approach progression, but instead, a huge world to explore and tackle in any way you see fit, and boy, what a world. The setting is sublime, the bosses are some of the finest in the genre, and the combat is as good, if not better, than Dark Souls 3 due to the additions of horse combat and jumping.

I could gush about this game all day, but with Shadow of the Erdtree just around the corner, I would urge you to stop reading me babbling on and just jump headfirst into The Lands Between!

1 Bloodborne

Game Release Date 24 March 2015 Metacritic Score 92%

So that means our winner is the PlayStation-exclusive Souls game that still lives rent-free in my head. Bloodborne is FromSoftware's magnum opus, simply because it's the full package. It offers a refined and polished approach to Souls combat, much like Dark Souls 3. It has one of the most compelling settings in all Souls games, which reveals more and more of itself to you as you gain more insight, an inspired mechanic in of itself.

It provides something new to the genre by offering one of the finest risk-and-reward combat systems in gaming history, forcing players to take risks, be dynamic fighters, and master the mechanics presented.

Plus, you have some truly unbelievable bosses dotted around Yharnam, like the Orphan of Kos, Rom, the Vacuous Spider, and Father Gascoigne, to name a few. It's the Souls game I've returned to the most often, and that's down to the atmosphere, the satisfaction the combat brings, and, if you're honest with yourself, it's just the coolest of the lot. So, if you happen to come across a good deal for a PlayStation 4, this game alone will justify the purchase; it's genuinely that good.