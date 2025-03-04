Avast! Shiver me timbers! And other pirate sayings. Anyway, what’s not to love about pirates? True, real-life ones are no fun, but when it comes to fiction, they’re one of the biggest icons in pop culture. Legions of books, cartoons, television shows, and movies have popularized tales about intriguing and cutthroat characters searching for fame and adventure out at sea.

Naturally, pirates have played a large role in video games too, often appearing as hostile enemies. Fun as it is to beat up a vile NPC with an eyepatch, what most players want is a game that’ll let them step into the role of a pirate, something that’ll scratch that adventurous itch. Where some have sunk to Davy Jones’ Locker, others have sailed on to become fun treasures.

8 Tropico 2: Pirate Cove

Even Pirates Need a Home

Tropico 2: Pirate Cove

The Tropico games have stolen hours of players’ time with their addicting city-building gameplay. Yes, there are dozens of games out there with a focus on constructing a city and keeping its inhabitants happy, but how many of them dub you the Pirate King of your own private island?

In Tropico 2: Pirate Cove, your goal is to build a place where pirates can call home, where they can safely store their stolen loot and treasures from raids. While you unfortunately do not get to go on these raids, you do reap the rewards as your island gains more pirates and captives. That’s another thing. You don’t build with paid workers, but captives, who you must ensure don’t escape, while molding them into skilled laborers. Though Pirate Cove is more about planning and building than wild adventure, it remains a fun pirate-themed city builder.

7 LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Yo-Ho, Yo-Ho, A LEGO’s Life For Me

LEGO Pirates Of The Caribbean

What’s more fun than being a pirate? Well, how about being one made of LEGOs? Step into the brick boots of Captain Jack Sparrow, one of the greatest pirates ever seen on film, in this adventure that follows the first four Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

If you love LEGO games, then you’ll love this one. Featuring over 70 playable characters from the movies, you’ll be experiencing the Pirates of the Caribbean stories in a new format as you battle vile pirates, platform across danger, solve puzzles, and build your way through each stage. For better or worse, this is also one of the shorter games in the LEGO series, so if you’re looking for something fun but not too time-consuming, give this one a go.

6 Sid Meier's Pirates! (2004)

Certified Classic

Sid Meier's Pirates! (2004)

Some out there might be wondering who Sid Meier even is. He’s been working in the game industry since the early ‘80s, responsible for over a dozen projects, including being the lead designer behind the Civilization games. Originally released in 1987, Pirates was remade into a PC strategy game of the same name in 2004.

The controls mostly boil down to clicking with the mouse and using prompts on the keyboard, but past that, the gameplay is extensive, offering hours of fun. Assemble a crew, choose a ship, and set sail across an open-world where you can do as you please. Engage in naval combat, have sword fights with enemy captains, raid towns, even work as a privateer for different nations and tip the balance of power. The game may look primitive, but behind its archaic graphics is a level of depth only found in a Sid Meier’s game.

5 Sea of Thieves

Set Sail With Friends