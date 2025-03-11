Few publishers have left a mark on gaming quite like Activision. From revolutionizing the first-person shooter genre to defining entire eras of RPGs and rhythm games, the company has been behind some of the most unforgettable experiences in gaming history.

While Activision is only a publisher now, it used to develop games as well, including Pitfall in 1970 on the Atari 2600. With so many franchises under Activision’s umbrella, this list will include only one game per franchise, each of which is an absolute banger.

10 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

The Little Purple Dragon That Could

A return to form for the purple dragon that once defined PlayStation’s golden age, Spyro Reignited Trilogy does more than just bring three beloved platformers back to life; it perfects them. Toys for Bob rebuilt the original Spyro the Dragon trilogy from the ground up, preserving its tight platforming while giving it a stunning visual overhaul. Spyro’s world bursts with color, characters are more expressive than ever, and every level is packed with detail, making it the definitive way to experience these classics.

Unlike the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which slightly altered its physics, this remake remains nearly identical to its PlayStation roots. Spyro’s movement, enemy behaviors, and even minor gameplay quirks are faithfully recreated, ensuring longtime fans feel right at home.

After years of neglect and a detour into Skylanders, Spyro’s comeback proved he still had a place in modern gaming. While it didn’t lead to a new mainline entry, something that every single Spyro fan is still hoping for, the Reignited Trilogy reminded everyone why this little purple dragon was once a platforming icon.

9 Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock

When One Plastic Guitar Ruled them All

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Rhythm Music Systems Released October 28, 2007 Developer(s) Neversoft, Aspyr Media, Vicarious Visions , Budcat Creations, RedOctane Publisher(s) Activision

Before rhythm games faded into obscurity, Guitar Hero 3 took the genre to its peak. It perfected the formula with tighter gameplay, an insane difficulty curve and a soundtrack stacked with rock and metal anthems that made every song feel like a stadium concert.

It also introduced boss battles, pitting players against real-life guitar legends like Slash and Tom Morello. An infamous "Through the Fire and Flames" challenge in Guitar Hero 3 became a rite of passage, with expert-level players burning their fingers trying to perfect its blistering solos.

While Rock Band was a good competitor, Guitar Hero 3 had the strongest setlist and the most polished mechanics. It was the last great entry before the franchise started to buckle under Activision’s rapid-fire releases, making it the definitive Guitar Hero experience.

8 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

From Polygons to Perfection