Developers need inspiration for the games they release, and what could be a better source than the entire Greek Mythology itself? The Mythos is filled with characters with colorful backgrounds and backstories, a slew of tales, and an army of monsters of all kinds.

Greek mythology has been used as a walkway for the plot and setting of many books, movies, and TV shows, and in video games, these are the titles that adapt this mythos the best.

7 Age of Mythology: Retold

An RTS With All Sorts of Mythologies

Age of Mythology: Retold is a lovingly updated version of the classic real-time strategy game, blending nostalgia with modern visuals and enhanced features. In this definitive edition, players command not just the Greeks, but also the Egyptians, Norse, Atlanteans, and Chinese, summoning the power of gods and mythical creatures to build empires and conquer foes.

The Greek mythology elements shine through in the player’s choice of patron gods, such as Zeus, Hades, or Poseidon, whose blessings grant powerful abilities and unique units.

6 Smite

The Gods Go To War

Unlike all the other games in this list, where Greek Gods are just powerful entities who are seldom interacted with, Smite breaks this norm and lets players become these powerful gods. This unique multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game lets players take control of figures like Zeus, Athena, or Hades and clash in team-based battles.

Unlike traditional MOBAs, Smite uses a third-person perspective, pulling players directly into the action. Each character has abilities inspired by their mythology, like Poseidon summoning a tidal wave or Medusa petrifying enemies with her gaze. With a constantly growing roster and a competitive community, Smite is a perfect blend of ancient mythology and modern gaming.

5 Kid Icarus (Series)

A Hero’s Flight Through Myth and Monsters

Kid Icarus is one of the most beloved video game franchises that Nintendo fans are still begging for a reboot. It combines Greek mythology with lighthearted charm, following the adventures of Pit, a winged hero tasked with saving the goddess Palutena. The original NES game became a cult classic for its blend of platforming and RPG elements, while Kid Icarus: Uprising for the Nintendo 3DS reinvented the series with fast-paced action and dazzling visuals.

Greek mythology is infused throughout the series, with enemies like Medusa, Thanatos, and Pandora reimagined in creative ways. Where other games take themselves, and the Greek Mythos that they’re inspired from, more seriously, Kid Icarus stands out for its whimsical take on this civilization, proving that ancient tales don’t always have to be grim to be engaging.

4 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassinations in Ancient Greece

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops players into a sprawling open-world recreation of Ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War. Playing as either Alexios or Kassandra, players explore a land steeped in mythology, where accurate history and mythological legends blur together.

While the game focuses on historical accuracy, it doesn’t shy away from mythological elements. Encounters with legendary creatures like the Minotaur, Cyclops, and Medusa are woven into its side quests, and the exploration of Atlantis adds an extra layer of mythic intrigue. The sheer scale of the world, combined with the freedom to make choices that impact the outcome of the story, makes AC Odyssey one of the most ambitious takes on Greek mythology.

3 Immortals Fenyx Rising

A Comedy of Gods

If Breath of the Wild had a Greek mythology-inspired sibling, it would be Immortals Fenyx Rising. This action-adventure game embraces the grandeur of myth while injecting a healthy dose of humor, largely thanks to the witty banter between Zeus and Prometheus, both of whom act as the narrators of the player’s journey.

Players take on the role of Fenyx, a mortal tasked with saving the gods from the monstrous Typhon. The game’s vibrant world is filled with puzzles, combat, and exploration, drawing heavily from mythological lore. Fenix will wield weapons like the Sword of Achilles and the Bow of Odysseus while battling harpies, gorgons, and other creatures straight out of legend. It’s one of the best games to come out of Ubisoft and deserves way more attention than it received at launch.

2 Hades (Both Games)

A Roguelike That Redefined Roguelikes

Hades takes players to the underworld, where they assume the role of Zagreus, son of Hades, as he attempts to escape his father’s domain. With every death, Zagreus is sent back to the start, but instead of being frustrating, the game offers fresh new dialogue that progresses the story, along with new character interactions and upgrades which make dying a part of the gameplay loop.

Greek mythology is at the heart of Hades. Gods like Zeus, Athena, and Poseidon provide boons that enhance Zagreus’ abilities, while characters like Achilles and Eurydice deepen the story with their personal tales. The second game continues the story from the first game, and employs the same combat style but ramps up the difficulty for an even more challenging experience.

1 God of War (The Original Series)

The Greek Gods Become Villains

No other game is as synonymous with Greek Mythology as the original God of War series. Before Kratos journeyed to the Norse realms, he carved a bloody path through Greek mythology. Starting as a mortal warrior fueled by vengeance, Kratos ascends to godhood and ultimately tears down the entire Olympian pantheon.

The series is a masterclass in cinematic storytelling and brutal combat, with each game offering unforgettable set pieces like the fight against the Hydra and the epic clash with Zeus himself. Mythology isn’t just a backdrop, but it’s integral to the story, with gods and monsters serving as both allies and adversaries.