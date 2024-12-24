Media adaptation is one of the oldest forms of entertainment. Since the days when people began making live plays based on authors’ stories, works of art have been transferred to new formats. From books to movies, from movies to video games, and vice versa. When it comes to games and movies, the relationship has led to some incredible creations and some not-so-incredible duds.

Funny enough, while video games based on movies have been hit or miss, games inspired by novels have had a much stronger presence. With manuscripts, what would be difficult for a 2-hour film, can be adapted into a better 20-hour game. Even if some releases have diverged from the source material — whether it’s a spin on the story or something completely different — there are plenty of examples to show that video game adaptations of books can work.

10 Dante’s Inferno

Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri

Dante's Inferno
Hack and Slash Systems Released February 9, 2010 Developer(s) Visceral Games Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

It’s best to get this out of the way. Yes, the original Dante’s Inferno does play and feels like a God of War clone. Despite all that, does that mean it’s a bad game? Not at all. Unlike modern games, Dante’s Inferno has no fear of censorship. It knows it’s taking place in Hell, so nothing is off-limits. Whether it’s violence, gore, or nudity, it more than earns its M-rating.

Each level is set in a circle of Hell, and the environmental depictions can be horrifying and grotesque, and that’s intended as a compliment. What sets it back from being a great game is that the plot is rather plain. Dante must save his wife’s soul because Lucifer is a jerk, that’s about the sum of it. Plus, the gameplay can get repetitive, and the levels range from too long to too short. Overall, the game’s fun yet flawed.

9 Parasite Eve

Parasite Eve by Hideaki Sena

Parasite Eve
Horror Action RPG Systems Released September 9, 1998 Developer(s) Square Publisher(s) Square

Parasite Eve was the first M-rated game by SquareSoft before it became Square Enix. As far as adaptations go, the game serves as a sequel to the original book. NYPD rookie Aya Brea is trying to thwart Eve, a parasitic being bent on annihilating humanity. In classic survival horror fashion, her journey will have her confronting Eve’s creations, terrible monsters known as Neo-Mitochondrial-Creatures.

Feeling like a cross between Resident Evil and Final Fantasy VII, the gameplay uses an encounter system. Only the fights are in real-time, meaning the player must alter between weapons and items during combat. For the time, it was a fresh system, and the enemy design, story, and characters carry what is overall a great game — it’s why it earned two sequels. Given the potential the Parasite Eve series possesses, it’s almost criminal that Square Enix hasn’t done anything with it in over a decade.

8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2

Rainbow Six by Tom Clancy

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
Tactical Shooter FPS Systems Released March 18, 2008 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal Publisher(s) Ubisoft

The thing about Tom Clancy games is that while they use his name, most have nothing to do with his books. True, his stories inspired such greats as Splinter Cell, but the only games that have the honor of being directly based on his work would be the Rainbow Six series.

Out of all the various titles in the franchise, Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 ranks as one of the best games to carry the Tom Clancy title. Set in the glowing city of Las Vegas, Rainbow Team is tasked with stopping a terrorist group. Unlike other FPS games, Rainbow Six focuses more on tactical combat. Before each mission, you’re free to customize your weapons and equipment, and the loadout you choose will impact how combat plays out. Your character can still go down after a few bullets, so using cover and planning ahead is integral.

7 S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Roadside Picnic by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
FPS Survival Horror Systems Released March 20, 2007 Developer(s) GSC Game World Publisher(s) THQ

It’s funny how one story could inspire such a franchise. Though a loose adaptation, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl came into existence thanks to the original story, Roadside Picnic, written by the Strugatsky brothers. Both the novel and game focus on an experienced stalker who braves a harsh land known as the Zone. There they find artifacts, deadly anomalies, and all manner of hostile mutants.

The first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a precursor to the modern Fallout games: a first-person shooter involving various factions, managing weapons and armor in an inventory system, and exploring abandoned locations filled with strange monsters and radiation. Although it can be janky at times, the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. remains a classic, one that earned enough love and attention to warrant more games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Just don’t go in expecting an easy game. No one ever said a stalker’s life wouldn’t be challenging.

6 American McGee's Alice

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

American McGee's Alice
Action-Adventure Systems Released December 5, 2000 Developer(s) Rogue Entertainment Publisher(s) Electronic Arts

Published by EA, American McGee's Alice acts as an unofficial sequel to the original stories by Lewis Carroll, including Through the Looking-Glass. This isn’t your Disney cartoon, however. Instead of a kid-friendly video game, Alice plays like a third-person action/platformer set in the Amnesia universe.

After losing her whole family to a fire, Alice is sent to a psychiatric clinic. Retreating from reality into the world of Wonderland, Alice’s wounded mental state and trauma have turned the once colorful world into a nightmare. In a way, that perfectly sums up the experience. It’s like a dream as you roam a broken world inhabited by disturbing versions of Wonderland’s characters, battling creatures like the Queen of Hearts card guards, the Jabberwock, and much, much more. Even after all this time, the dated graphics add to the charm of the game’s otherworldly appearance.

For those pondering the title, the game was named after its lead director, American McGee, for marketing reasons.

5 Spec Ops: The Line

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

Spec Ops: The Line
Third-Person Shooter Systems Released June 26, 2012 Developer(s) Yager Development Publisher(s) 2K Games

As a loose adaptation, Spec Ops: The Line follows the Heart of Darkness novel in spirit, similar to how Apocalypse Now did. Though the stories differ, all three focus on a character’s journey into the darkness within everyone, man’s inhumanity to man, and the loss of reality. What starts as a generic military shooter, turns into a deceptive horror story.

Spec Ops: The Line plays like Call of Duty set in Silent Hill. Three elite soldiers known as Delta Force are sent into a Dubai that’s been devastated by a massive sandstorm, leaving its inhabitants and American soldiers stranded after a failed evacuation. Yet the rescue mission soon devolves into an utter catastrophe as our characters go from rescuers to war criminals. So many modern military games try to capture the horrors of war, yet where most fail, Spec Ops succeeds with jaw-dropping results.

This game comes highly recommended. If you’ve managed to avoid spoilers, then go play it now.

4 Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter by J. K. Rowling

The Harry Potter name has become a successful franchise. Between the movies and the games, it’s tricky deciding what stands on top. If there’s one worthy of all players, it would have to be Hogwarts Legacy. With this one, it doesn’t matter if you love the books or not, the game has enough content for fans and non-fans.

Considered a standalone story set in the 1800s, long before there was a Voldemort or Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy blends action with role-playing as it immerses you in a fantasy world. Create your character and choose your house: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenc