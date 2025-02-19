Even though they sometimes release games that are an unfinished mess, CD Projekt Red respects their customers enough to spend as much time as it takes to fix their game. The developer’s dedication to their games, their customers and to creating living, breathing open worlds that tell stories hardly any other game does is why the industry loves them so much.

With Witcher 4 in the works, it’s only fair that we take a look at the six best CD Projekt Red games that helped them become who they are today (spoilers: it’s mostly the Witcher games)

6 Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

A Card Game So Good it Became its Own Game

What started as a side activity in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt turned into one of the most-refined digital card games out there. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game took the addictive deck-building mechanics that made it a fan-favorite minigame and expanded them into a full-fledged competitive experience. Instead of the simple AI duels found in its original incarnation, Gwent introduced a deep multiplayer mode with a constantly-evolving meta, balancing updates and new faction-based expansions.

Unlike traditional card games that rely on reducing an opponent’s health to zero, Gwent keeps its focus on strategy, bluffing and deck synergy across three distinct rounds. Each faction brings its own playstyle: Nilfgaard excels at deception, Skellige thrives on resurrecting fallen units and Monsters relish swarming the board with overwhelming numbers. While its launch as a standalone game saw initial success, CD Projekt Red eventually announced an end to active development, leaving Gwent as a well-crafted but sunset title in their lineup. Still, it remains a testament to the studio’s ability to take a seemingly small idea and turn it into one of the top CD Projekt Red titles.

5 The Witcher

The Beginning of a Legendary Saga

The Witcher RPG Platform(s) PC Released October 30, 2007 Developer(s) CD Projekt Red Publisher(s) Atari, CD Projekt

Long before CD Projekt Red became known for award-winning RPGs, The Witcher was their ambitious first step into game development. Released in 2007, this PC-exclusive RPG introduced players to Geralt of Rivia in a world inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels. While the story was strong, the gameplay was rough around the edges. Its unique rhythm-based combat system felt more like a point-and-click adventure than an action RPG and the game suffered from technical issues at launch.

Despite these flaws, The Witcher laid the foundation for what would become one of the best CD Projekt Red games. Its mature storytelling, choice-driven narrative and rich lore made it stand out at a time when most RPGs still leaned on high-fantasy tropes. It also introduced the studio’s signature moral dilemmas; there were no clear “good” or “evil” choices, only consequences that would unfold much later in the story. While it may not hold up as well as its sequels, this first entry remains an essential piece of CD Projekt Red’s history.

4 Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

When a Side Character Deserves Their Own Story

A single-player RPG spun off from Gwent, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales shifts the focus away from Geralt and onto Queen Meve, ruler of Lyria and Rivia. Instead of traditional RPG combat, battles play out as Gwent games, but unlike the standalone card game, Thronebreaker is a full-length RPG, complete with an overworld to explore, side quests to finish and difficult choices that shape Meve’s journey.

Beyond its gameplay, Thronebreaker shines in its storytelling. Queen Meve is one of the most-compelling protagonists in The Witcher universe and her struggle to reclaim her throne is filled with betrayals, hard-fought victories and devastating losses. The game also boasts some of the best writing in any CD Projekt Red title, proving that the studio could tell deeply engaging stories even outside of Geralt’s perspective. Despite its strong narrative and unique gameplay, Thronebreaker struggled commercially, overshadowed by Cyberpunk 2077’s marketing push. Yet for those willing to dive into its world, it remains one of the most underrated gems in the studio’s catalog.

3 The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

The Sequel That Elevated Everything

Following up on the cult success of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red refined nearly every aspect of its sequel. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings introduced a more action-oriented combat system, branching storylines that made entire locations and quests exclusive to certain playthroughs, and vastly-improved visuals powered by the studio’s own RED engine. The storytelling took a more political turn, throwing Geralt into the middle of a deadly struggle between rival kingdoms and forcing players to make choices that carried weight well beyond a single quest.

Unlike its predecessor, The Witcher 2 was designed with a broader audience in mind, launching on both PC and Xbox 360. Its steep difficulty curve and complex mechanics, however, still made it feel like an RPG for dedicated players rather than a mainstream-friendly experience. Even so, it helped establish CD Projekt Red as a serious contender in the RPG space, proving they could go toe-to-toe with Western RPG giants like BioWare and Bethesda. While it was later overshadowed by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this sequel remains a defining moment in the studio’s history.

2 Cyberpunk 2077

From Disaster to Redemption