From historical warzones to post-apocalyptic landscapes, Guerrilla Games has spent decades crafting immersive, visually-stunning and mechanically-refined experiences. Before Horizon turned the studio into an open-world powerhouse, Guerrilla was synonymous with Killzone, a series that pushed graphical fidelity and intense FPS gameplay to new heights.

Their latest efforts continue to evolve with a LEGO-infused spin-off and a departure into new multiplayer projects, but among their humble portfolio, these games rank among the best.

7 Shellshock: Nam ‘67

A Brutal First Step

Guerrilla’s first game was far from the sci-fi spectacles they would become known for. Shellshock: Nam '67 plunged players into the horrors of the Vietnam War, offering a grim and unfiltered take on one of history’s most controversial conflicts.

While many Vietnam War games glorified firefights, Shellshock emphasized the brutality of war through unsettling imagery, psychological breakdowns and disturbing encounters with war crimes. Guerrilla didn’t hold back -- the game featured captured soldiers tortured in POW camps, drug-fueled Viet Cong ambushes and warlords profiting off human suffering.

Though the third-person combat felt clunky by modern standards, Shellshock stood out for its commitment to realism. It wasn’t a polished blockbuster, but it set the foundation for Guerrilla’s signature grit and attention to detail.

6 Lego Horizon Adventures

A Lighthearted Take on the Post-Apocalypse

Lego Horizon Adventures reimagines Horizon Zero Dawn as a lighthearted co-op action game, condensing Aloy’s journey into a colorful, comedic adventure. The twelve-hour campaign takes players across familiar locations like the Sacred Lands and Sunfall Desert, blending Lego’s signature humor with recognizable story beats. Combat remains engaging, allowing players to target machine weak points while wielding random elemental weapons, though the limited variety in level design makes encounters predictable.

Customization shines, offering town alterations, quirky outfits and a rewarding community board. While the removal of classic Lego game secrets like cheat-filled red bricks is a letdown, the vibrant world, fun skill trees and returning voice cast (minus the late Lance Reddick) help keep the experience engaging. With multiple difficulty settings and couch co op, Lego Horizon Adventures is a charming, if simplified, adaptation that offers plenty of fun -- just don’t expect the same depth as its source material.

5 Killzone: Shadowfall

A Beautiful but Divisive Leap Into the 8th-Gen

Launching alongside the PlayStation 4, Killzone Shadow Fall had the unenviable task of showcasing the console’s power while carrying the weight of Guerrilla’s flagship shooter series. Graphically, it delivered -- its environments shimmered with stunning detail, from neon-lit cityscapes to lush, overgrown ruins. The transition from Killzone 3’s bleak warzones to a more open-ended, semi-sandbox approach was bold, though not universally praised.

The campaign introduced an OWL drone that added tactical depth, allowing players to scout, attack and hack enemies dynamically. But while Shadow Fall looked the part of a next-gen shooter, its story struggled to resonate and its multiplayer -- though ambitious -- lacked the staying power of previous entries. It was a visual marvel, but one that marked the end of Killzone as a major franchise.

4 Horizon Zero Dawn

The Birth of an Iconic World