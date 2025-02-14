Insomniac Games is one of the most-beloved game studios today and the reason for that is their consistency in being able to produce one banger after another. They were acquired by Sony in 2019, which meant that all of their future IPs, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, the already Sony-exclusive Ratchet and Clank, and the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine would be released on the PlayStation only. But with Sony’s recent push to port PlayStation exclusives to PC, people who never owned a Sony console are now able to enjoy the magnificence of Insomniac games.

The developer is notorious for focusing on only a single platform and making sure that all their effort goes into optimizing the game for one system. That’s why we never got a Ratchet and Clank or a Resistance game on any Xbox, and conversely, Sunset Overdrive on the PS4. These 10 best games by the Insomniac are proof of their game-developing proficiency.

10 Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Helped Shape 2018’s Marvel Spider-Man

Before Spider-Man, Insomniac had another open-world playground, one that threw realism out the window in favor of sheer, unfiltered chaos. Sunset Overdrive is an energy-fueled explosion of color, movement and absurd weaponry. Traversal isn't just about running or driving, instead, players grind on rails, bounce off cars and wall-run like a caffeine-fueled parkour expert, all while mowing down mutants with weapons like the TNTeddy (a grenade launcher that fires explosive teddy bears).

The punk-rock attitude and satirical humor made it a cult favorite, but it was the traversal system that set it apart. Unlike most open-world games where getting around feels like a chore, Sunset Overdrive turns movement into an art form. The only downside is that the game was an Xbox One exclusive, and many PlayStation fans, to this day, are missing out on one of Insomniac’s most-inventive games.

9 Ratchet and Clank: Up Your Arsenal

The Game That Perfected the Formula

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Platformer Shooter Systems Platform(s) PlayStation 2 Released November 2, 2004 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

By the third Ratchet & Clank game, Insomniac had fully figured out what made the series great. Up Your Arsenal took everything that worked in its predecessors: tight gunplay, platforming and the double-meaning title names, dialing it up to eleven. It introduced Dr. Nefarious, the franchise’s most-iconic villain, whose theatrical monologues and robotic meltdowns became an instant highlight.

What set Up Your Arsenal apart was the focus on combat and weapon variety. The game featured a ridiculous arsenal that only Insomniac could dream up, like the Plasma Whip and the Annihilator rocket launcher. It also introduced a class-based multiplayer mode, something rare for platformers, which gave players a whole new way to enjoy Ratchet & Clank.

8 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage

The Sequel That Gave Spyro His Identity

Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage! Systems Platform(s) PS1 Released October 31, 1999 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment

The original Spyro the Dragon was a solid 3D platformer, but Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage gave the purple dragon a real personality. This was the game that turned Spyro from a silent mascot into a snarky, fire-breathing adventurer with attitude. It also introduced a proper storyline, complete with a new villain, Ripto, who still stands as one of the best antagonists in mascot platformers.

Gameplay saw a massive improvement, with new abilities like swimming, headbutting and climbing ladders, making exploration feel more dynamic. Mini-games and side quests added variety, ensuring that Spyro 2 didn’t just feel like more of the same. While Spyro 3 refined the formula even further, it was Ripto’s Rage that made Spyro feel like a fully-realized franchise.

7 Resistance Fall of Man

The FPS That Showcased the PS3’s Potential

Resistance: Fall of Man FPS Systems Platform(s) PlayStation 3 Released November 17, 2006 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony Computer Entertainment Metascore 86

When the PS3 launched, Resistance: Fall of Man was one of its standout exclusives. A first-person shooter that blended World War II aesthetics with sci-fi horror, it introduced players to a world where humanity was on the brink of extinction thanks to the Chimera, an alien-like enemy force.

Unlike most military shooters of the time, Resistance had a more methodical pace, emphasizing strategic gunplay over run-and-gun action. While later entries in the series expanded on the concept, the original Resistance is still fondly remembered for its eerie atmosphere and gripping campaign.

6 Spider-Man Miles Morales

A Standalone Expansion That Packed a Punch

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 93% Released November 12, 2020 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

It may not be as long as Marvel’s Spider-Man, but Miles Morales proved that Insomniac could tell a deeply personal story within a smaller scope. Miles’ journey as a hero wasn’t just about fighting crime, it was about stepping out of Peter Parker’s shadow and embracing his own identity.

The gameplay refined everything from the first game, introducing Miles’ bioelectric Venom powers and invisibility, which added more depth to combat and stealth. The winter setting of New York, complete with holiday decorations and snow-covered rooftops, gave the game a distinct personality. While it may not be as long as its predecessor, Miles Morales told a heartfelt story that resonated with fans and proved that game length doesn’t define how good a game is.

5 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

A Showcase of Insomniac’s Technical Mastery

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Platformer Third-Person Shooter Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Platform(s) PC , PlayStation 5 Released June 11, 2021 Developer(s) Insomniac Games Publisher(s) Sony OpenCritic Rating Mighty

With Rift Apart, Insomniac used the PS5’s power to create something that felt impossible on older hardware. The dimensional rifts allowed for near-instant transitions between entire worlds, a technical feat that turned into a core gameplay mechanic.

The introduction of Rivet, a new Lombax from an alternate dimension, added a fresh perspective to the series. The game also featured some of the most satisfying combat in the franchise, with weapons like the Topiary Sprinkler, which turned enemies into hedges, and the Ricochet, which literally bounced bullets off foes.

4 Resistance 3

The Best Shooter Insomniac Ever Made