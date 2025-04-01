Few studios have built a legacy quite like Monolith Soft . Known for their world building, deep stories and some of the most emotionally gut-twisting moments in gaming, this team has been quietly shaping RPG history since the late '90s. If you were there for the early days of Xenogears or got pulled in by the vast biodiversity of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, chances are you’ve felt the studio’s impact. Monolith Soft builds massive, fully-realized worlds packed with likeable characters who you actually care about and empathize with. Let’s be honest, few studios commit harder to making players feel both amazed and emotionally trashed by the end.

Related 8 Things Every Good JRPG Needs A solid story? A colorful cast of loyal teammates who'd follow you anywhere? These are just a few things quality JRPGs have.

While Xenoblade tends to dominate the conversation, Monolith Soft’s catalog runs deeper than most fans remember. The studio has experimented with strategy crossovers, ambitious GameCube exclusives with card battling and even contributed to projects behind the scenes for other little-known franchises like The Legend of Zelda. No matter the scale, their games share a signature style with complex systems, smart writing and a surprising amount of soul. So, it’s time to dive back through their best releases, ranked of course, and appreciate just how much Monolith Soft has contributed to some of gaming’s most unforgettable RPG adventures.

8 Project X Zone Series

Worlds Are Colliding!

4.0 /5 Project X Zone 2 Tactical RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 71/100 Critics Recommend: 37% Released February 16, 2016 Developer(s) Monolith Soft Publisher(s) Bandai Namco Entertainment OpenCritic Rating Fair

Project X Zone and its sequel are the kind of crossover games that sound impossible on paper, but somehow Monolith Soft made it work (even one of the best). Released on the Nintendo 3DS, these tactical RPGs threw characters from Capcom, Sega, Bandai Namco and Monolith’s own franchises into one massive, turn-based free-for-all. The result felt like pure fan service, and honestly, the wackiness was part of the charm.

Related Review: Project X Zone 2 Fifteen years ago, something like Project X Zone 2 coming stateside seemed impossible, but now it's on 3DS. Read our review to see if the trip was worth it.

The story barely made sense, but no one cared. Watching Ryu, Mega Man, Jill Valentine, KOS-MOS and dozens of other characters team up made every mission feel like a nostalgic fever dream. The combat system rewarded over-the-top and frantic combos, and the roster just kept growing. It wasn’t the deepest tactical RPG around mechanically, but few games understood the assignment better. Project X Zone existed to deliver the ridiculous crossover fans always wanted.

7 Xenosaga Episode I–III

A Starry-Eyed RPG Saga

Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht JRPG Systems Released February 25, 2003 Developer(s) Monolith Soft Publisher(s) Namco

The Xenosaga trilogy was ambitious even by Monolith Soft standards. Released on the PlayStation 2, the series is a space opera packed with overtly obvious religious symbolism, giant mechs and layers of philosophical dialogue. Episode I opened with huge promise, but by Episode III, it was clear the story struggled under the weight of its own complexity.

Still, the ambition behind Xenosaga was impressive. Players spent as much time watching cutscenes as they did battling Gnosis and somehow that became part of the appeal. The trilogy wasn’t afraid to dive deep into themes most games wouldn’t touch and it introduced KOS-MOS, one of Monolith Soft’s most iconic mascot characters. Xenosaga was messy, emotional and a classic. It also laid the foundation for everything the studio would fine-tune later. This game trilogy needs an HD remaster so fans can experience the story.

6 Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

The Artsy Card Battler That Got a Second Chance