Obsidian Entertainment is not a huge game studio at all. In fact, as of January 2025, after the release of their much-anticipated RPG, Avowed, the studio employed only 300 people, a number that is microscopic compared to the multiple of thousands for EA and Rockstar.

Despite that, Obsidian Entertainment knows how to entertain its fans. Their expertise at crafting vast open worlds with deep lore and intricate RPG mechanics is matched by very few studios. Scattered amidst their expansive roster of RPG games are a few non-RPG titles too and these ten are the best of the bunch.

10 Tyranny

A World Where Evil Won Before You Even Got There

4.0 /5 Tyranny RPG Adventure Strategy Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 73% Platform(s) Linux , Microsoft Windows, macOS Released November 10, 2016 Developer(s) Obsidian Entertainment OpenCritic Rating Strong

In most RPGs, the story starts with a hero rising up against an oppressive force. Tyranny flips the script. The war is already over, evil has won and players take on the role of a Fatebinder, an enforcer for Kyros, the tyrannical overlord ruling the land. The story doesn’t revolve around stopping evil; it’s about navigating the aftermath, making difficult choices and determining how the world should function under Kyros' rule.

With a branching narrative where every decision carries significant weight, Tyranny is one of Obsidian’s most unique RPGs. The game introduced mechanics like the Conquest mode, where players shape the world’s history before even stepping into the game itself. And true to Obsidian’s strengths, the dialogue-driven gameplay offers multiple paths, many of which have no clear good or bad choices, just different shades of control, manipulation and survival.

9 Grounded

Not Quite Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

In 2020, Obsidian took a break from creating massive RPGs to make something completely different: an online survival game where players are shrunken down to the size of an ant and forced to survive in a backyard filled with towering blades of grass, massive spiders and other dangers. Grounded may have started small (literally and figuratively), but by the time it fully launched in 2022, it had evolved into one of the best survival games out there.

The game blends co-op mechanics with a lighthearted-yet-surprisingly deep story, revealing what really happened to the kids and why they ended up trapped at the size of insects. Base building, crafting and combat all feel polished, and the world's design is full of small details that make an ordinary backyard feel like an enormous, living ecosystem. With regular updates and new content, Grounded proved that Obsidian could step outside its RPG comfort zone and still deliver something special.

8 The Outer Worlds

When The Outer Worlds Feels a Little too Familiar