Square Enix is a master at creating RPGs, each of which has a unique open world, a varied cast of characters and new combat systems that keep things interesting. The developer has decades of history of making video games, with their first game, Dragon Warrior, landing way back in 1986, and while there have been disappointing releases as well, they are few and far between.

Throughout these years, they have created a bunch of different franchises, most of which are RPGs, and these are the ten best games by Square Enix. Note that since there are so many games by Square Enix in nearly every franchise, we'll mention only one game from each franchise that we consider to be the best.

10 Life is Strange

When a Butterfly Flaps its Wings, a Storm Begins

Some stories rely on high-stakes action and grand battles, but Life Is Strange proved that deeply personal choices can be just as powerful. Developed by Dontnod Entertainment and published by Square Enix, this episodic adventure follows Max Caulfield, a photography student who discovers she can rewind time. What starts as a seemingly innocent ability quickly spirals into a heavy tale of friendship, trauma and the consequences of altering fate.

Unlike other Square Enix's best-selling games, which often feature fantasy and RPG elements, Life Is Strange is entirely grounded in reality, aside from Max’s powers. Conversations and choices shape the story, leading to different outcomes and altering relationships. The hand-painted aesthetic and indie-folk soundtrack only adds to the emotional weight of Max’s journey, making it a standout in Square Enix's critically-acclaimed games lineup. The game recently received a sequel, but many fans still prefer the first due to its better pacing and character lineup.

9 Rise of the Tomb Raider

Climbing to the Peak of Action-Adventure Excellence

Reinventing a legend is no easy task, yet the Tomb Raider reboot in 2013 accomplished exactly that. Following the success of this reboot, its sequel, Rise of the Tomb Raider, further refined the original's formula with larger environments, deeper survival mechanics and a story that saw Lara Croft evolving from a reluctant survivor into the legendary adventurer she was always meant to be.

The game set itself apart from its predecessor by introducing semi-open world hubs filled with secrets, optional tombs and side quests, expanding exploration far beyond the main story. Combat felt more fluid than ever, offering a mix of stealth and high-intensity firefights. With breathtaking set pieces, Rise of the Tomb Raider further cemented Lara’s place among Square Enix's greatest games, standing tall as one of the best modern action-adventure titles.

8 Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

The Role-Playing Crossover That No One Saw Coming

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars RPG Systems Platform(s) SNES Released May 13, 1996 Developer(s) Square Publisher(s) Nintendo

Few collaborations in gaming history have been as surprising and successful as Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Developed by Squaresoft before its merger with Enix, this unexpected fusion of Mario and traditional RPG mechanics delivered turn-based combat, an engaging story, and some of the most memorable characters in the plumber’s history, including Geno, a fan-favorite who still hasn’t made his way back into mainstream Mario titles.

What made Super Mario RPG truly special was how it blended Square Enix’s most popular game design philosophy with Nintendo’s lighthearted world. Timed hits added an extra layer of depth to battles, while the isometric perspective and pre-rendered visuals pushed the SNES hardware to its limits. Though later Mario RPGs followed, none have quite recaptured the same magic that this 16-bit classic delivered.

7 Nier: Automata

Glory to Mankind