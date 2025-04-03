From the neon-lit streets of Seattle to the rooftops of Paris and the windswept fields of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions has built a legacy of unforgettable worlds and compelling gameplay. The studio has explored everything from comic book-style superpowers to slick platforming heists and open-world samurai epics, consistently delivering games that feel distinct yet polished.

Related 7 Open-World Games with Changing Seasons These open-world games bring their worlds to life with changing seasons, impacting gameplay, exploration and strategy in dynamic, immersive ways.

While their journey began with a lesser-known rocket-powered raccoon in Rocket: Robot on Wheels, it was Sly Cooper that put them on the map, and Infamous that proved they could craft gripping open-world experiences. These games stand as the best of Sucker Punch's catalog, showcasing their evolution as one of the most innovative and daring studios in gaming.

7 Infamous Second Son

A Neon-Drenched Playground of Power

Sucker Punch’s first foray into the PlayStation 4 era was a full-throttle display of super-powered chaos. Delsin Rowe, a rebellious graffiti artist turned Conduit, finds himself at the center of a conflict against the oppressive Department of Unified Protection (DUP).

Unlike Cole MacGrath’s methodical electricity-based abilities in the earlier Infamous games, Delsin’s powers are fluid, fast and ever-changing, absorbing abilities like neon, smoke and even digital energy.

Seattle, recreated with meticulous detail, serves as more than just a backdrop. The city is alive, with rain-slicked streets reflecting the glow of neon lights as Delsin dashes up walls and smokes through vents. The moral choices return but with a sharper focus, determining whether Delsin becomes a beacon of hope or an unrestrained force of destruction.

While Second Son lacks some of the narrative depth of its predecessors, it more than makes up for it with tight gameplay and a visually-stunning world.

6 Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

The Birth of a Master Thief

Before Sucker Punch was known for open-world superheroes, they introduced players to a different kind of outlaw -- Sly Cooper, a charismatic raccoon thief with a penchant for heists. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus brought a unique blend of platforming and stealth, ditching the collect-a-thon formula that defined many early 2000s platformers.

Sly’s goal is simple: reclaim the stolen pages of his family’s book, the Thievius Raccoonus, by infiltrating heavily guarded lairs and taking down the Fiendish Five. Each level is a carefully designed playground of obstacles, guard patrols and hidden paths, demanding precision and patience.

The cel-shaded art style gives the game a timeless charm, and the Saturday-morning-cartoon-inspired storytelling set it apart from its contemporaries. While its sequels refined the formula, the first Sly Cooper laid the foundation for a franchise that would become one of PlayStation’s most beloved.

5 Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves

The Biggest Heist Yet