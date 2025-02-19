Valve is a company that does a lot of different things. They own Steam, the platform where gamers can purchase games, Steam Deck, a portable handheld PC that can play Steam games, and they also develop a bunch of good video games that try to innovate in ways no other game did.

Here are the ten best games Valve has released over the years, both single-player and multiplayer, that deserve player’s attention.

10 Dota 2

The League of Legends Competitor

What started as a Warcraft III mod became one of Valve’s most successful and competitive games of all time. Dota 2 didn’t just refine the mechanics of the mod, which was called Defense of the Ancients, but went as far as to help shape the modern MOBA genre alongside League of Legends. With over 120 heroes, each bringing unique abilities that interact in ways that can turn an entire match on its head, Dota 2 is as much about strategy as it is about mechanical skill.

But what really sets Dota 2 apart is its role in esports. The International, Valve’s annual Dota 2 tournament, boasts some of the highest prize pools in gaming history, often exceeding $40 million. This level of investment in competitive gaming cemented Dota 2 as not just one of Valve's most popular games, but as a cultural phenomenon. Despite Valve’s reputation for letting some of its franchises stagnate (cough-Half-Life-cough), Dota 2 has remained a priority, receiving constant balance updates and new content. While the learning curve is steep, those who push through will find one of Valve’s greatest games, one that rewards dedication with an unparalleled depth of gameplay.

9 Aperture: Desk Job

A Short But Sweet Nod to Portal

Few games have ever been as upfront about their purpose as Aperture Desk Job. It’s not Portal 3, not even close. Instead, it’s a free tech demo designed to showcase the Steam Deck’s capabilities, built in the Portal series’ iconic world. Players take on the role of a lowly Aperture Science employee tasked with performing mundane office work; that is until the AI-driven chaos begins.

While its runtime barely scratches the thirty-minute mark, the game is packed with Valve’s signature humor, tight first-person interactions and some of the best physics-based gameplay seen in any tech demo. It’s a love letter to Valve’s critically-acclaimed games, even if it’s more of a playful experiment than a full-fledged title.

8 Counter-Strike Global Offensive

The End of an Era

From its origins as a Half-Life mod to becoming the most-played FPS on Steam, Counter-Strike has come a long way. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or simply CS GO, took what made the franchise great and refined it into one of the most precise and skill-based shooters ever created. It ditched the over-the-top movement of modern shooters and instead focused on crisp gunplay, tactical positioning and lightning-fast reaction times.

While CS GO remained a juggernaut in competitive gaming for over a decade, its later years weren’t without controversy. The skin economy, tied to gambling sites, sparked a wave of legal and ethical debates, and Valve’s slow updates frustrated long-time players. But despite these issues, CS GO was one of Valve’s best-selling games, keeping the Counter-Strike series at the pinnacle of eSports until its successor, Counter-Strike 2, took over.

7 Left 4 Dead 2

The Gold Standard of Co-Op Zombie Mayhem

While the first Left 4 Dead introduced the world to Valve’s fast-paced, AI-driven zombie action, Left 4 Dead 2 perfected it. Adding melee weapons, new special infected and a robust set of campaigns, the sequel quickly became a must-play for co-op fans. Its biggest strength was the AI Director, an algorithm that adjusts enemy spawns, item placements and difficulty based on player performance, making no two runs exactly alike.

Even over a decade later, Left 4 Dead 2 remains one of Valve’s most popular games, with an active modding community keeping it fresh. Fans have been begging for Left 4 Dead 3, but considering Valve’s track record with third installments, that dream remains as dead as the hordes that players mow down in every session.

6 Portal

The Cake is a Lie, but the Game is Legendary