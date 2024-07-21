Key Takeaways Enjoy hours of free gaming on CrazyGames with titles like Bee Colony, Fish Eat Getting Big, Derby Crash 3, and more!

You can explore hidden object games, deck-builders, and relaxing cozy games.

CrazyGames is a place to have free, browser-based, chaotic fun!

Gaming is an amazing hobby, and one that I have the good fortune to call my job. But I'm not naive to the fact that, for some, the barriers of entry are a little steep. Any game console out there is expensive, and even when you have one, buying the newest trending games costs a pretty penny, too.

So, to help you play more games while not burning a hole in your pocket, I want to highlight some incredible games you can play for free on CrazyGames, a site jam-packed with stellar titles well worth pouring hours into. But if you don't know which are worth your time, you're lucky because I'm about to highlight my picks right now!

15 2048

Double Trouble

If you're looking for a game that is insanely simple to understand, yet impossible to put down, then the obvious choice in the CrazyGames catalog is 2048. This game sees the player begin with a grid containing a pair of 2s, and your goal is to move the numbers in the grid in a certain direction to make them collide and, in doing so, double their value.

In the beginning, this is dead simple, but as you gain more tiles and fail to double up numbers for a few consecutive turns, you'll see that there is a lot more strategy to this game than meets the eye. It's a game where you need to think a few moves ahead, or you'll come unstuck, so if you fancy yourself a bit of a strategist, this is the game for you.

14 Happy Wheels

I Don't Care, Timmy!

Suppose you grew up in the era when Pewdiepie was the hottest property on the internet. In that case, you'll know exactly what this game is. But for those unaware, Happy Wheels is a game where you play as a series of characters, each with their own form of mobility vehicle. Your goal is to get through each stage without getting maimed, impaled, or incinerated. Which is easier said than done, let me assure you.

No matter how careful you are, or how well you know each stage within the game, there is always a sneaky little trap that will launch you into the air, and leave you with your leg dangling behind you, barely attached by tendons. It's gory and borderline inappropriate but undeniably a lot of fun.

13 Geometry Game

Timing is Key

If you're a fan of the Geometry Dash series, then CrazyGames has a game for you that's just as fun and addicting. Geometry Game is an endless runner game in which you will have to time your jumps with precision to hit double jump icons, bounce pads, and avoid perilous spikes.

The game doesn't really get more nuanced than that. It's a test to see how long you can remain in a flow state and hold your nerve as the endless path before you comes at you with blistering speed. It's a game that requires great timing and a lot of practice to master, but if you're good at platformers, you'll probably take to this one like a duck to water.

12 Word Scramble

What's The Word?

As someone who is a writer by trade, I often get a kick out of games that test my knowledge of the English language and keep my instrument sharp, so to speak. Well, if you're someone in the same boat, then you need to check out Word Scramble, a game that presents you with a series of word jumbles and asks you to figure out which word is hidden on the screen.

You'll have the option of guessing point blank, and you'll also be able to request a hint that will give you the word's definition. It's a great game to keep your brain ticking over, and also might just expand your vocabulary, so if that sounds up your alley, give this one a try.

11 Agar.IO

Blobby Battle Royale

There's always a bigger fish, as Qui-Gon Jinn once said. Agar.IO is a game that riffs on that saying and allows you to take control of a blob floating through a seemingly infinite grid filled with little colored pellets, and with each pellet eaten, you'll grow a little bigger. Then, as you grow, you'll be able to eat other players, as long as you are bigger than them.

Then, it turns into a game of cat and mouse, and in this game, you play both roles. You'll chase down the weak little minnows to buff yourself up, but equally, you'll need to stay out of the way of huge blobs who could swallow you whole. It's a simple but very gripping game, and the feeling of becoming one of the biggest blobs is unparalleled. So, if you want to start from nothing and build to something special, Agar.IO is a very rewarding way to do just that.

10 Bee Colony

BDSM: Bees Do So Much

We continue proceedings with a cozy little resource management game called Bee Colony, where you'll need to collect Flowers, create honey, and use your Honey to buy helpful upgrades to expand your bee hive empire.

It's a typical 'post-dad' game where, through repetitive but addictive actions, you gain more abilities and resources, allowing you to watch your honey production figures soar. It's cute as a button, easy to understand, and there are plenty of additional worlds to work through as well. I hear there is a real buzz about this one, so get stuck into this one today!

9 Fish Eat Getting Big

There's Always A Bigger Fish

I'll admit, the broken English featured in this game's title doesn't exactly fill you with confidence at first, but if you look past that, you'll find that Fish Eat Getting Big offers a brilliant experience that feels like a mash-up of games like Arar.Io and Chillquarium.

The aim of the game here is to swim around the tank eating any fish that have a number value lower than yours, and by eating enough small fish, you'll be able to move on to bigger and bigger targets. But watch out, as you'll also have to avoid demon fish and explosives that will kill you no matter how many fish you have munched. It's an addictive little fish-based title well worth giving a try.

8 Derby Crash 3

All That Open Space And I Still Crashed...

If you're in the mood to cause some chaos in a destruction derby fashion, then Derby Crash 3 is an excellent option on CrazyGames. This title drops you in a vast open environment with a wealth of fast rally cars to choose from, and your goal is to explore the world, find the other cards and vehicles driving around the place, and smash them to bits.

It's a test of your driving skills, as you must navigate the off-road terrain and avoid flipping your car. You must also time your approach so that you can T-bone your opponents without them causing too much damage to your vehicle in return. It has shades of the old Burnout games, and that should be a compliment that acts as an endorsement to try this one out.

7 Hidden Objects

I Spy With My Little Eye

I've always loved point-and-click hidden object games. Whether it be the Where's Waldo books, or games like Hidden Through Time, I feel there has always been a place in gaming for these titles, and Hidden Objects is another fine example that proves the point.

This chill little game places you in a series of compact and densely packed scenes, and through analyzing the scene before you, you'll need to locate a certain amount of each specific object listed at the bottom of the screen. This starts easily, but as you get down to the last few items, you'll need to be really sharp to complete the set. So, if you consider yourself the perceptive type, Hidden Objects is a great option.

6 Planet Clicker 2

This Game And I Really Clicked

If you're someone who really got a kick out of Cookie Clicker or went chasing a platinum courtesy of My Name is Mayo, then you just might enjoy what Planet Clicker 2 has to offer. Planet Clicker 2 is a fantastic little passive game to have opened on your browser, as it allows you to check in and out of the action as and when you choose, and when you aren't there playing, the numbers will keep ticking up in the background.

It couldn't be simpler to play. All you need to know is how to click your mouse, and if you made it to this article, then I reckon you have what it takes. It sounds dull as dishwater, but I assure you, it's about as addicting as it gets!

5 Flames & Fortune

A No-Nonsense Card Game

I'm a sucker for a deck-builder game and have poured a lot of time into games like Balatro and Slay The Spire, but in most cases, these games can only exist with a lot of time spent developing complex systems and synergies. However, Flames & Fortune finds a way to simplify and boil down the Card-Builder model in an accessible and addictive way that I just love.

This game has you use skills, potions, shields, and spells to fend off a gaggle of enemies that get tougher to expel the further you proceed through the Dungeon, and only through careful planning and execution will you be able to stay alive and rack up those coins. It's a game of risk and reward, but one thing you shouldn't risk is missing out on this quality card-based adventure.

4 Terraforma

Play God In The Most Relaxing Way Possible

As someone who absolutely loves the relaxing nature of Dorfromantik, the gameplay of Terraforma was something that appealed to me immediately. In this game, you earn money passively through the land tiles you place on the grid, and with additions of trees, bodies of water, buildings, and more, you can optimize your area to produce more and more cash.

The relaxing music and birdsong add to the serene feel of this game, and the good news is that you can't lose. You just slowly but surely plugging away at this one, and before long, you'll have created a truly awe-inspiring map that generates unparalleled riches beyond your wildest dreams. So, to bring out your inner landscaper, try this one on for size.

3 Sunset Bike Racing

Backflips Aren't Necessary, But They Are Encouraged

If you're a fan of the Trials Fusion series, then this game will definitely appeal to your daredevil nature. Sunset Bike Racing is a game where you play through a series of meticulously crafted levels where you will need to race, flip, and loop-de-loop to the finish line in a bid to earn as many stars as you can and prove your motorsport prowess.

It's a platforming game with a difference, and the key to success here is making sure that, no matter what the game throws at you, you manage to keep your two wheels on the ground at all times. Because, believe it or not, landing on your head is considered bad form in the motorsport world. So, rev up your engine and zoom toward this one!

2 Build and Crush

Build 'Em Up To Knock 'Em Down

If you're looking for a game that offers variety and the ability to show off your creative side, then Build and Crush is the game for you. This game allows you to create structures Minecraft style in one particular game mode, then in another, it allows you to do the exact opposite in Crush Mode, where you can destroy structures in a variety of unique and satisfying ways.

Then, if you want to get competitive, you can play Parkour Mode, which is a series of user-made maps where you need to show off your platforming skills and race to the finish line. And hey, if you're skilled enough, you may just top the global leaderboard! It's a game that has something for everyone, so be sure to hop in and see for yourself.

1 A Small World Cup

Then, to finish off, seeing as the Euros are happening as we speak (at the time of this writing), it would only be right to include a football game on this list, and my personal favorite was A Small World Cup, a wacky take on the classic Soccer Slime flash game. Only in this game, you need to use your mouse to drag your players around the field like a ragdoll, which obviously leads to ridiculous and chaotic matches aplenty.

You can play one-off matches, or you can try to go all the way and win the World Cup with your chosen country. It's a simple game, but one that excels due to the sheer chaos on screen. So if you want to embrace the world's most popular sport, then A Small World Cup is the game for you!

