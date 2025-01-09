Japanese culture is rich and endearing, and as good as any to be the setting of a game. In fact, some of the most popular games are set on this small island of a country. Ever since Japanese anime blew up in the US and other places, more and more people have started to take an interest in this country’s culture, and it’s no wonder that this has translated into more games being based in Japan.

Some of these games accurately try to capture the history of this country, while others recreate the modern living experience in Japan. And yet others dip into Japanese mythology. Here are the best games that are located in Japan.

8 Steins;Gate

Twisting Time in Akihabara

When it comes to visual novels, few have left a mark as profound as Steins;Gate. Set in the bustling streets of Akihabara, Tokyo’s hub for tech and anime culture, the game tells a gripping tale of time travel and its consequences. Players follow Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, as he and his friends accidentally discover a way to send messages into the past, leading to a series of events that spiral out of control.

The game's setting is meticulously crafted, capturing the energy and quirkiness of Akihabara while layering it with an atmosphere of mystery and tension. With multiple endings to discover, every choice has a direct impact on the story that unfolds, and players won’t be able to help but bond with every single character in the story.

7 Nioh 2

The Dark Souls From Japan

Set during the chaotic Sengoku period, Nioh 2 plunges players into a dark, fantastical version of feudal Japan teeming with yokai (supernatural creatures) and legendary samurai. Players are in control of a customizable half-yokai warrior who must navigate a war-torn land while uncovering his own mysterious origins.

The gameplay is where Nioh 2 shines, offering punishing but rewarding combat inspired by Dark Souls. The Japanese setting is alive in every detail, from the traditional architecture of rural villages to the eerie beauty of yokai-infested forests. The game’s depiction of historical figures like Oda Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu adds a layer of authenticity, even if it leans heavily into its supernatural elements.

6 Shenmue

A Slice of Life in 1980s Japan

Before open-world games became the norm, there was Shenmue. This cult classic transports players to Yokosuka in 1986, following Ryo Hazuki’s quest to avenge his father’s death. What sets Shenmue apart is its attention to detail: it’s less about nonstop action and more about immersing players in a living, breathing world.

From buying snacks at local stores to practicing martial arts in quiet parks, every element of Yokosuka feels authentic. Plus, the game’s slower pace allows players to soak in the setting, and the NPCs have their own schedules, adding to the realism. While the main story is deeply personal, the game also paints a vivid picture of everyday life in Japan during the 1980s.

5 Yakuza 0

Serious and Hilarious at the Same Time

Yakuza 0 is a masterclass in storytelling, balancing its gritty crime drama with hilariously absurd side content. Set in the neon-soaked streets of Kamurocho (a fictionalized Tokyo red-light district) and Sotenbori (inspired by Osaka’s Dotonbori), the game dives deep into Japan’s underworld during the economic boom of the 1980s.

Playing as both Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, the game creates an intense, emotional narrative about loyalty, betrayal, and redemption. But it’s not all serious, as players can engage in everything from karaoke, which gave rise to Baka Mitai, one of the most popular gaming memes ever, to cabaret club management. Fans adore Yakuza 0 for its richly detailed world and its ability to seamlessly blend drama and humor.

4 Okami

Painting the World Anew

Okami is a masterpiece of art and storytelling, set in a mythical version of Japan inspired by traditional folklore. Players take on the role of Amaterasu, the sun goddess in the form of a white wolf, as she restores life and beauty to a land cursed by darkness.

The game’s cel-shaded art style mimics Japanese ink-wash painting, making every frame look like a work of art. Its gameplay revolves around the Celestial Brush, a mechanic that allows players to draw symbols to solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and rejuvenate the environment. From cherry blossom-filled fields to serene temples, Okami captures the beauty of Japan’s natural and spiritual landscapes. Thankfully, this gem was later remastered on modern platforms, making it accessible for a newer generation of players.

3 Persona 4 Golden

A Murder Mystery in Rural Japan