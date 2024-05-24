Key Takeaways Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin II is a similar CRPG gem to Baldur's Gate 3, offering deep RPG systems and varied classes.

Disco Elysium's narrative focus without combat is a unique alternative to BG3, offering darkly humorous writing and multiple playthroughs.

Pillars of Eternity, like BG3, immerses players in a world where choices have consequences, with deep lore and intriguing storylines.

Ever since the days of Black Isle Studios and Interplay, there has been a real hunger for isometric CRPGs. Games that seem to offer more detail, nuanced RPG systems and expansive worlds than the vast majority of competitors. This is perhaps why, when these games were in their pomp back in the 1990s, it was deemed an RPG golden age. It seems we have been having a renaissance of sorts in recent years, however, with games like Larian Studio's Baldur's Gate 3 perhaps serving as the best example of that.

Baldur's Gate 3 burst out of early access to massive acclaim and immediately cemented itself as one of the finest RPG's of all time. If you've milked all enjoyment possible out of the land of Faerûn and need some more CRPG action to sate your gaming appetite, however, then take a look at this list of outstanding Baldur's Gate 3 alternatives.

1 Divinity: Original Sin II

The Blueprint for Baldur's Gate 3

Release Date 14 September 2017 Metacritic Score 93%

We should kick things off with what I would consider the most clear-cut and obvious alternative, as this is a fellow Larian Studios game and one that serves as the game that walked so that Baldur's Gate 3 could run in many ways. If you love the combat, deep RPG systems, varied classes, expert writing and extensive amounts of content that BG3 had to offer, then Divinity: Original Sin II is pretty much more of the same, with gameplay that will feel familiar for those making their way over after an adventure in Faerûn.

Being a slightly older game, the combat is less refined, and some systems lack the depth and polish that BG3 had to offer, but the drop-off is minimal in truth, as DOS2 still provides an RPG experience that most developers could only dream of accomplishing. The second act of this game is a little bit of a slog, but other than that, DOS2 is a perfect game to pick up after you set down Baldur's Gate 3.

2 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

CRPG Bliss, Minus the Combat

Release Date 30 March 2021 Metacritic Score 89%

Baldur's Gate 3 is brilliant for a lot of reasons, but a standout feature is the combat system. Intense battles aren't for everybody, however, and sometimes, you just want an RPG where you can take in a brilliant story. Well, Disco Elysium is a rare example of a CRPG where combat is completely absent, allowing you to focus on exploring, enjoying the brilliantly dark and humorous writing, and hopefully, solving the murder you were assigned by your precinct.

Harry Dubois may not be the most stable man in the world, but in your capable hands, you can forge a path for him to become a credible cop once again. Or, you know, do the exact opposite and become a drug-addled hobocop. That's the beauty of it, the path is yours to walk, and having played this game ten times over, I can attest to the fact that every playthrough has something new to offer. It's my personal pick for the best CRPG of all time, ahead of BG3, so that endorsement alone should be enough to get you to give this one a try.

3 Pillars of Eternity

A Pillar of the CRPG Scene

Release Date 16 March 2016 Metacritic Score 89%

One thing that Baldur's Gate 3 does excellently is dropping you into a world where you aren't the only character who has autonomy and agency. Which usually translates to events that you couldn't possibly predict or consequences you just have to live with because they weren't clearly telegraphed before happening. This is something that is also done excellently in Pillars of Eternity, a masterful CRPG concocted by Obsidian. This game is dripping with lore and intrigue. So much so that you could easily lose yourself just reading literature in-game or digging into the minutia in chats with NPCs.

This is what makes the world of BG3 and Pillars of Eternity so aligned. There is so much more for immersion, roleplay, experimenting with varied classes and so much more. Even from as soon as the character selection screen, you'll be making choices that will affect your playthrough for hundreds of hours to come. And that, my friends, is why you should absolutely give Pillars of Eternity a try.

4 Planescape: Torment - Enhanced Edition

A Relic Worth Digging out

Release Date 11 September 2017 Metacritic Score 85%

If you want a game that is from the DND universe, you have quite a few options. You have the older Baldur's Gate titles, games like Neverwinter, Pathfinder and Icewind Tale. But, in my humble opinion, none of them hold a candle to Planescape Torment, a 1990s CRPG that still stands as one of the finest games to ever grace the genre.

It has all the things that a CRPG fan could ever ask for. DND dice rolls, excellent writing with philosophical quandaries that are near impossible to come out the other end of without asking yourself, 'Was what I did wrong?' Plus, you have a huge campaign to get through, deep combat that can also be avoided if you are more of a lover than a fighter and seemingly endless ways to put your personal stamp on each playthrough. It may be a bit of a relic, but it's one that you ought to dust off and try if you haven't ever had the pleasure.

5 Fallout 2

Fallout before It got all Action-Shootery

Release Date 29 October 1998 Metacritic Score 86%

It was a toss-up between the original Fallout and this one, but I've always seen Fallout 2 as 'the original without all the clunky bits.' So, to me, it's the obvious choice. Back before Bethesda decided to make Fallout more of an action-based game, and dialed back all the nuance on the RPG systems, Interplay were at the helm, and boy, did they know how to make an RPG.

Everything that's great about the Fallout IP, we owe to these guys. But on top of this excellent world they built, it's also a game with deep, varied RPG systems, an amazing story involving the Super Mutant ruler of the West Coast, The Master. Plus, this is a game that never holds your hand, and forces you to play with caution, make mistakes and learn from them and become one with the Wasteland. There's a barrier of entry for that reason for sure, but it's worth sticking with, as this is arguably a better Fallout RPG than Bethesda could ever dream of making.

6 Dragon Age: Origins

An Example of Bioware's RPG Prowess

Release Date 3 November 2009 Metacritic Score 86%

Again, I considered putting a number of Bioware titles on this list, like KOTOR or Mass Effect. But of all the options available, it's hard to deny that Dragon Age and Baldur's Gate feel like the closest match. Given the choice of all DA games in the series, I still feel the first one holds up best, and is the best overall experience. The combat is deep, varied and fun. The storyline, and the relationships and actions you can take within this narrative are so quintessentially Bioware, and there are six unique introductory stories, which encourage multiple playthroughs, much like BG3.

The thing that is often thrown in this game's face is that the visuals are dated in the cold light of 2024. What it lacks in fidelity, however, it makes up for in tactical depth. Something the future DA games would tone down drastically, which, at least in my opinion, was a letdown. In short, Felelden still has a lot to offer RPG fanatics in this modern era of gaming, so go dig out your old PS3 or Xbox 360 and give it a go: you won't regret it!

7 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A Fantasy World That Rival's Faerûn

Release Date 19 May 2015 Metacritic Score 92%

This may feel a little out of left field, with The Witcher 3 being much more in line with modern open-world RPGs, and that's a fair take. What I would say is that even with this departure from the CRPG genre, The Witcher 3 is more like Baldur's Gate 3 than you might think. This is down to the fantasy setting, which more than matches Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of scale and lore. Then you have the writing, which manages to create quests and scenarios with moral dilemmas that simply don't have a right or wrong answer, which is something you'll run into equally as much in BG3.

Then, when you add in the competent, albeit different combat system, the exquisite visuals that still look up to today's standards despite being a game released in 2015, and the sheer amount of content on offer within this game, and you begin to understand how BG3 fans could easily find themselves losing hundreds of hours of their life to playing the role of Geralt of Rivia.

8 Underrail

Fallout Meets Metro 2077

Release Date 5 December 2012 Metacritic Score 72%

If you want to play something like the aforementioned Fallout 2, but want all the trapping of a modern release and all the polish that comes with that, then you need to give Underrail a go. This is a game that you could easily mistake for old CRPGS like Fallout or Planescape: Torment at a glance, so it nails the retro aesthetic. But importantly, it provides a modern take on proceedings, and a setting that feels like a perfect blend of Fallout and Metro 2077.

It's a game where you'll struggle in the beginning and have to fight tooth and nail to survive, but as you become accustomed to your surroundings, begin to understand systems intimately and develop a unique playstyle, you'll realize why this game is often referred to as the best example of a modern take on a retro Fallout game. Cards on the table, the writing is average, so BG3 that values this above all else, this may not be for you. But if you're willing to cut the game a break, it'll pay you back in spades.

9 Age of Decadence

An RPG Like No Other, For Better Or Worse

Release Date 14 October 2015 Metacritic Score 81%

When looking for an alternative, sometimes you want something that is the same, but different, and Age of Decadence is a game that fits the bill here. When it comes to established RPG tropes and systems, Age of Decadence takes a lot of liberties, and that is by design, as this game wants to offer a CRPG experience that is unlike anything else. And in committing to this approach, it undoubtedly and unquestionably succeeded.

Unlike BG3, you won't have powers, spells and insane weapons to call upon. But equally, your hurdles in this game won't be slaying dragons, beasts and Mindflayers. Your goal in AoD is to use cunning, educated risks, and what little resources you have to overcome adversity and the oppressive society of the post-apocalyptic world you find yourself in. The similarities between this and BG3 is the CRPG format, the excellent writing and world-building, and the varied classes and their effect on gameplay. Which we feel is just enough to get you in the door, so to speak. It's not for everyone, but the only way to know if it's for you is by giving it a shot.

10 NORCO

A Text-Based Triumph

Release Date 24 March 2022 Metacritic Score 89%

Lastly, we have another wildcard in the form of NORCO, but I can explain this one as well. Baldur's Gate 3 is a dialogue- and text-heavy game, but this is part of what makes the world so deep, engaging and fleshed-out. Well, in NORCO, a surreal, religious sci-fi adventure, the action is purely point-and-click and text-based. But much like BG3, it's a format that lends itself to the storytelling and world-building present in this game.

To bring up a previous entry again, it's a little like if you took the isometric camera and RPG systems away from Disco Elysium to leave behind an excellently well-written, dark, but funny indie gem, which I still can't believe hardly anyone talks about. So, if you want more excellent point-and-click gameplay and writing but could do without the burden of learning new RPG systems, I couldn't recommend NORCO more.