Team up to defeat demons or be the Demon in Evil Dead: The Game.

Gather scrap, escape facilities, and defeat grotesque monsters with your team in Lethal Company.

Years after its debut, Dead by Daylight remains one of the top multiplayer horror games. According to Steam Charts, it still averages from 30,000 to over 40,000 players. It's an unsurprising accomplishment, as it boasts intense asymmetric gameplay allowing you to enjoy classic killers like Michael Myers or unique ones like The Artist. Or perhaps you want to push your will to survive to the limit as one of more than a dozen survivors.

The game is far from the only cooperative horror-centric gem out there, though. There are plenty of like-minded gems that capture the vibe of terrifying killer versus survivors, while others may place everyone on the same team instead. Here are some exciting horror games that can bring friends together or tear them apart in the best way.

10 Evil Dead: The Game

Asymmetrical Antics With A Formidable Demon

Wield fantastical and iconic abilities from the series against your foes.

A brutal blast whichever role you're assigned to play.

Ash Williams is a familiar face from Dead by Daylight, but fans of the classic franchise can enjoy him in his own realm with Evil Dead: The Game. Featuring familiar faces from across the franchise's film and TV history, this horror experience pushes survivors to rid the world of the monstrous Demon. You get an array of weapons to fight back with, even using Ash's notorious chainsaw hand to rip enemies in half.

There's no shortage of gore here, which makes it all the more delightful for horror fans. The Demon role, though, is where more intensity comes into play. You're not just a single killer here. Instead, you flit around the map, spawning new enemies, Deadites, and even possessing survivors. Compared to Dead By Daylight, the killer and the survivors have more combat-related abilities, making for more varied action. There's even a battle royale DLC, offering endless tense fun with dozens of others.

9 Lethal Company

The Scariest Job You'll Ever Have

Team up to gather as much scrap as possible before the timer runs out.

Run or fight back against grotesque monsters.

Step away from the survivors versus killer scenario and embrace teamwork in Lethal Company. Everyone works together to loot what you need to ensure that The Company is happy with your work, then you can return home safely. Needless to say, though, it’s not nearly as easy as just entering these facilities and collecting scrap.

Unlike the one killer that will pursue you in Dead By Daylight, numerous monsters can cut your job short here. It's not possible to play as any of these particular killers, but the thrill comes from working together to escape. You don't even have to step off the ship for danger to find you either. The true fright in this case is failing to meet the quota: If you do, The Company will not be happy.

8 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

A Haunting Asymmetrical Battle With Spiritual Hijinks

Take on the role of a mischief-causing entity or well-meaning Ghostbusters.

Use the famous Proton Pack to trap a ghost for good.

If you've ever dreamed of donning that beige uniform, you can throw on your Proton Pack and become the best buster in town in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Alternatively, you can also become the greatest (and goofiest) ghost around. The divide between "killer" and "survivor" is similar to Dead by Daylight's setup, but there's no actual killing happening here. Instead, it's silly fun that fits with the theme of the classic film franchise.

Ghostbusters rush around a haunted building to catch the ghost and keep oblivious civilians safe. The ghost does whatever it takes to raise the haunting level until the building is theirs, using an arsenal of abilities to possess items and terrify civilians. It's a varied and sizable package all around.

7 White Noise 2

Light Is The Key To Salvation

Use light as a weapon to harm the evil creature.

Help your friends even after death by returning as a ghost.

White Noise 2 tackles the genre slightly differently than Dead By Daylight: There are no survivors, just investigators who set out to stop the brewing evil from gaining power. The incredibly tense hide-and-seek aspect is still largely in play, though. Investigators scour the map to find items while avoiding capture or a grim demise courtesy of the creature.

Meanwhile, you can also play as the monster hunting them down. You can choose from a small selection of horrors, each with individual strengths. Light is an interesting mechanic to keep track of here: The monster must avoid it as it will harm them. As long as the survivors stumble around in the dark, however, you can capture them and win the match for the beast.

6 Phasmophobia

A Stressful Dive Into The World Of Ghost Hunting

Use items and uncover clues to discover the type of ghost you're hunting.

Learn when to hide and when to run when a haunting begins.

Phasmophobia lacks the killer hunt from Dead By Daylight, but it has all the scares to make up for it. You don't know what's haunting you, which is why you need the proper items and research to learn about the spirit in question. Teamwork is vital to this, as a single person can't carry everything into a match. Updates to Phasmophobia since its launch have improved equipment and leveling too, making for more significant progression and improved longevity.

What’s frightening is hearing the taunting thumps of an approaching spirit and flickering lights. If you’re not careful, you may soon see your screen taken over by grasping hands, right before the entity kills you. Even watching your friends freeze and crumble to the ground like ragdolls is nightmare-inducing and delightful all at once.

5 Devour

Try Not To Get Dragged To Your Doom

Turn your back on your former cult to banish the coming evil.

Experience increasing difficulty the longer the match goes on.

Devour is a terrifying experience that you can go into alone or with friends. You cannot take on the killer role in this one, but the efforts you'll go through to stop the tormented human enemies more than make up for it. They're dead set on dragging you down to the underworld with them, so the group must discover and gather the items needed to finish the ritual. Some items are even alive and won't go with you without a fight.

What sets this apart is the randomization. Maps in Dead By Daylight are easy enough to remember, but in Devour, you won't find any of the trinkets you need in the same spot as before. Plus, the AI adapts to what's happening, as the cultists become angrier with the more time that passes.

4 In Silence

Noise Is The Ultimate Killer In This Asymmetrical Experience

Remain defenseless prey or fight back and become the predator.

As the monster, use your hypersensitive hearing to track survivors.

Much like hiding from the killer in Dead By Daylight, In Silence relies on you staying as quiet as possible to avoid the beast. You even have to fix something (like a broken-down car) to escape. It functions on proximity chat, heightening the immersion, the strategy, and the threat. Just remember that if your friend can hear, so can the monster.

If you play as Rake, the monster, you can only “see” through sound. It’s an interesting departure from the typical killer role that makes it all too easy to see who you need to see. Survivors here can even trick you, luring you into a trap to escape or attack you. There may be no Bloodpoints to farm, but the atmosphere is very similar.

3 Deceit

Lying Has Never Been Deadlier

You can't trust anyone, not even your best friend.

Use items to determine the truth, or fail and risk killing an innocent person.

If lying to your friends in Among Us fashion sounds exciting, you’ll love taking on the monster role in Deceit. It's a standout take on asymmetrical gameplay, with one crucial difference from Dead By Daylight: unless you are the monster, you never know who's going to transform and kill. If you're chosen as the wolf in sheep's clothing, it's time to put on your best poker face. Go through the map pretending that you're helping with the escape, while in reality, you'll be sabotaging the objectives.

The survivors can always fight back or even vote people out when a round ends, but take caution in picking the wrong people. You don't want to be left with the monsters.

2 Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

A New Level Of Clown Phobia Awaits

Hide, run, or fight in an eerie carnival setting against Killer Klowns.

Hunt down survivors using silly, fun weapons.

Inspired by the '80s cult classic film, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is silly fun with a hint of fear attached. The villains' goal is to gang up in a group of three Killer Klowns and hunt down humans in preparation for the coming alien invasion. It holds perhaps the closest similarity to Dead By Daylight, as those Klowns can hook survivors or execute them. Everything is over-the-top in a unique, zany fashion.

The biggest difference is that survivors don't just run. They can indeed get items for healing or extra speed, but they can also pick up weapons like bats and guns. Plan things right and temporarily defeat the Killer Klowns, but just be sure everyone escapes before the Klownpocalypse hits.

1 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A Return To Slasher Cult Classics With An Iconic Killer

Embrace nostalgia as you hunt or fight for survival through settings from the films.

Unlock new perks and skills to customize survivors and killers alike.

Almost like a love letter for fans, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the ideal asymmetrical horror. You cannot hook people as you can in Dead by Daylight, but the infamous Slaughter Family can do what they do best: kill. The hunt is what keeps you on the edge of your seat, as you're working against three people rather than one.

You don't have to be a passive victim. You cannot pick up any real weapons, but you can utilize character-specific skills against the Family. Some survivors can shoulder charge into them, knocking them down long enough for everyone to run away. Another can engulf them in a poisonous cloud that temporarily blinds them. Whether you help your fellow survivors or become a lone wolf is up to you, but a little cooperation can go a long way.