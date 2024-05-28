Key Takeaways Hop into Fallout New Vegas for a gritty, punishing, and wacky world that offers good writing and deep RPG systems.

With the huge success of the Fallout TV adaption, it seems like everyone and their mother are zipping up their vault suits and taking off into one of the multiple wastelands that have been conjured up by Interplay, Obsidian and Bethesda down the years. Due to a mix of ease of accessibility,and recency bias, however, it seems like the majority of fans have hopped into Fallout 4 to see what The Commonwealth has in store for them.

But, after you pour hours into this one, or if you're like me and have already played this one in full many moons ago, you'll probably be racking your brain trying to think of the next game that's going to scratch the same itch. Well here are some top-tier Fallout 4 alternatives to consider picking up.

1 Fallout New Vegas

Next Stop, The New Vegas Strip

If you've just finished Fallout 4 and are hungry for more Fallout action, then the best place to go looking is the Mojave Wasteland. In my eyes, this is the best Fallout game ever made, just slightly outperforming the wonderful CRPG, Fallout 2. I won't lie; visually, Fallout New Vegas has aged like milk, much like Fallout 3, but what makes it so attractive as an option in 2024 is the good writing, the depth of systems to allow for roleplay and incredible interweaving DLC.

Fallout New Vegas is a testament to how incredible the IP is, and with Obsidian at the helm, they built atop this strong foundation expected to offer a gritty, punishing and wacky world that hits the nail on the head when it comes to how a Fallout world should feel. It's all the action, gore and mechanics of a Bethesda build, with the addition of writers who know how to make a good RPG, making this the ultimate Fallout game that just might make you forget Fallout 4 altogether.

2 The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim

Less Deathclaws, More Dragons

If we are talking Bethesda alternatives that will appeal to Fallout 4 fans, then the obvious choice has to be The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, the game that will be released over and over until the end of time so it seems. This one is obviously set in a more fantasy/medieval setting rather than an end-of-the-world situation, but the mechanics, world-building and overall feel pretty much match Fallout 4 like-for-like. Meaning that if you do hop into this one, you'll probably do so without missing a beat.

Despite being a game released in 2011, the game, thanks to re-releases, and being ahead of its time on release, has managed to weather well against the passing of time, and serves as a modern classic with literally thousands of hours of content if you are willing to seek it out. Plus, when you get bored, there's always the option to mod the game beyond recognition. Skyrim is undoubtedly one of the best modern games ever, and if you're a Fallout 4 fan, you need to do yourself a favor and find out why.

3 Fallout 76

They Fixed It, We Promise

While I've never been able to forgive Bethesda and jump back into Fallout 76 after its disastrous launch, the general consensus is that this MMO twist on Fallout 4's formula has come on leaps and bounds, and now offers a multiplayer open-world Fallout 4 experience which feels like a natural extension of the franchise's latest offering. With so many expansions to dive into, there's a bounty of content for new players, and if you've just finished Fallout 4, you'll be able to pick up and play with no problem.

As you step out into the Fallout on Reclamation Day, your goal is to scavenge, build a C.A.M.P. and explore this new world, gathering a band of friends and enemies as you go. You'll meet awesome new characters, embark on standout quests and visit interesting new locales like West Virginia, Atlantic City and so much more. Because it's an MMO, it may be a little alien to some, but what I would say is give it a try; it might surprise you.

4 Starfield

Fallout In Space? Sign Me Up!

Starfield wasn't the world-beater that we thought it was going to be. To shoot for the moon and end up among the stars is still an achievement, however, and this latest Bethesda offering is audacious, vast and has pockets of brilliance well worth seeking out in this immense solar system. Starfield's goal is essentially to be Skyrim/Fallout in space, and while it's a little off in places, it more or less achieves that goal.

This game offers the same combat found in Bethesda titles, a seemingly endless string of quests to cross off your checklist, and over one thousand planets to explore, colonize and claim as your own. Plus, the main questline and subsequent new-game-plus content is neat as well. I will say this: manage your expectations, as this isn't as good as the Fallouts and Elder Scrolls games that have come before, but it's still an excellent game well worth trying.

5 The Outer Worlds

Fallout In Space, But Even Better

We've already given Obsidian their flowers for their efforts when creating Fallout New Vegas, but when they weren't given their bonus from Bethesda for achieving 85% on Metacritic (they got 84%), they decided to make their own Fallout-esque RPG and decided to take it outside the earth's atmosphere. This decision led to the genesis of a little game known as The Outer Worlds. Not to be confused with fellow space-based epic, Outer Wilds.

This title sees you become the captain of The Unreliable, and carve out an existence in Halcyon, the futuristic solar system you find yourself dropped into. You'll encounter worlds in peril which you can help or hinder as you see fit. You'll be able to acquire a band of helpful companions to join your crew, and you'll find all manner of cool weapons and gear that will make killing space nasties a breeze. It's a little light on content when compared to most modern RPGs of this nature, but what is on show here is all killer, no filler. So be sure to hop into this one!

6 Dead Island 2

Killing All Those Feral Ghouls Was Great Practice

As someone who lives in the same house as someone who had a hand in making Dead Island 2, there's always the possibility that these inclusions could be fueled by a little bit of bias, but in this case, I really do believe that this is a game that will speak to Fallout 4 fans. Now, cards on the table, there aren't a tonne of RPG mechanics to speak of here, aside from a few upgrades and perks you can pick up along the way.

What will appeal to Fallout 4 fans, however, is the gunplay and combat that offers a sweet blend of dynamic melee and gun combat, and since this is a zombie game, it will be like taking on Feral Ghouls, only dialed up to eleven. This pseudo-open-world setting offers a kitschy, silly story with plenty of quests that could easily be tweaked to fit into the Fallout Universe, and best of all, it's a co-op, meaning you can take your pals with you as you fight your way through Hell-A. It's a game that has no right to be as good as it is, and yet here I am singing its praises.

7 Wasteland 3

A CRPG Cut From The Same Cloth As Fallout

There needed to be at least some CRPG representation here, even if it's a huge ask for a Fallout 4 fan to make the leap to this dense RPG format. I considered the older Interplay Fallout games, as well as titles like ATOM RPG, Underrail and Broken Roads, but in the end, the Wasteland series was the best fit, and since they are standalone features, it's best to hop into the most recent title, Wasteland 3.

This post-apocalyptic Arizona setting plays host to some of the most well-written and deeply engaging RPG systems and storylines you're likely to find within the medium, and will have you deeply immersed in everything this game has to offer. Whether that be the strategic battles, the moral dilemmas with no clear good option or the intriguing places you'll find yourself visiting. As mentioned, the CRPG aspect may be a hurdle to overcome, but stick with it, because much like Fallout 4, Wasteland 3 is a brilliant end-of-the-world epic.

8 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

From Vault Dweller to Lowly Peasant

Here's one that will feel similar, yet different at the same time, to Fallout 4. In terms of the game systems, UI and the way you engage with the world, there are a lot of similarities. You'll have skills to improve, quests to complete, a vast open landscape to explore and endless ways to immerse yourself and go off the beaten track.

The USP of KCD is historical accuracy, however, almost to a fault. This translates to in-game systems that are built to feel brutally realistic and make you fight for everything you earn in this game. Every sword fight could potentially be your last, every conversation could land you in a sticky situation, and on top of that, you'll need to feed and water yourself too. For casual Fallout 4 fans, this might be too much, but if you really loved Fallout 4's survival mode, this might just be the next best thing.

9 Cyberpunk 2077

Welcome to Night City!

I'll preface this by saying that, thematically, there is pretty much no crossover between Cyberpunk 2077 and Fallout 4. When it comes to open-world immersion, UI, scale of each world and the RPG elements of both games, however, there's plenty of reason to believe that a Fallout 4 fan would take to Night City like a duck to water.

Cyberpunk 2077 has the player choose one of three distinct backgrounds and then forge a path in Night City, a place where you'll get wrapped up with the huge conglomerate Arasaka and end up with a terrorist in your noggin, and he's not all that keen on sharing your brain. It's a huge open world with tonnes of quests, a game with plenty of combat variety and RPG builds to explore, and thanks to the Phantom Liberty DLC, there's even more fun to be had here. Don't sweat the terrible launch, those problems are a thing of the past, and this is hands-down one of the finest open-world games on the market.

10 The Forgotten City

The Many Will Suffer For The Sins Of The One

Then, lastly, we have a bit of an outlier, but a game that Fallout 4 fans will love nonetheless. The Forgotten City, a former Skyrim mod turned full-fledged release, has the player explore a pocket-sized Roman city that's being choked under the control of 'The Golden Rule.' A will of the gods that ensures that if anyone sins, the whole city will suffer and be cast into gold statues for eternity. So your role is to explore, find loopholes and create a scenario where you can cause a time paradox and escape.

The brilliance of this game is due to the writing, as this time-loop format provides some of the most intricate and interwoven quest writing I've ever witnessed within a game, all within the confines of a first-person format that feels like a Fallout/Elder Scrolls game. Essentially, it's a time loop detective game that plays out like one huge Fallout quest, and I think that's something that all Fallout 4 fans can get behind.