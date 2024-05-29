Key Takeaways Don't skip the OG - play the original Hades for a complete experience before diving into Hades 2.

I love it when a game drops from seemingly out of nowhere, and that's what happened rather recently with Hades 2, the follow-up to the game that got everyone talking about roguelikes again. If you're like me, you've probably played everything that Supergiant Games have packed into their Early Access version of this title already.

But, again, if you're like me, you're probably hungry for more and are on the lookout for new and exciting roguelike hack-and-slash epics that can tide you over until the next major Hades 2 update. Well, I aim to bridge that gap and give you some amazing Hades alternatives to play in the meantime.

1 Hades

You've Got To Try The OG

Suppose we should get the 'Well, duh' entry out of the way. If you haven't played it already and decided to hop straight into Hades 2, you need to take a step backward and play the original Hades. This one is a little different in terms of the Underworld's setup, bosses, characters and systems. Not to mention, Melinoe and Zagreus are very different in terms of their combat styles. There isn't a drop off in overall quality, however, and it's a ton of fun.

It's a compelling story that grows in complexity with each death, and unlike Hades 2, every single aspect of this game is finished and beautifully represented, so it's a much more complete Hades experience compared to Hades 2 at the time of writing. So to see why Hades is such a revered and beloved indie, you need to check out the original.

2 Transistor

When Music and Mutilation Collide

Considering Supergiant Games have never put out a game that is anything less than incredible, it would be rude not to mention something else from their catalog, and for Hades fans, Transistor is the one you'll enjoy most. That being said, Bastion is also a good shout too.

Transistor is a hack-and-slash adventure game, basically providing gameplay like Hades but without the roguelike twist on proceedings. You'll still have loads of customizable builds and abilities much like Hades' Boons. You'll get to dive into a thrilling futuristic story that features a captivating soundtrack that adapts to what's happening on screen, and when it's all over, you can play through procedurally-generated arenas, much like doing runs after you break out of the Underworld. It's Hades, only you aren't given any incentive to die. So, if you loved Hades 2, hop into this one next.

3 Dead Cells

Roguelike Dark Souls

We should probably say outright that there isn't really a like-for-like roguelike experience like Hades out there in the wild. But, the good news is that there are incredible Roguelikes out there that match Hades for quality, and one of them is undoubtedly Dead Cells. This one is often lovingly referred to as the Dark Souls of roguelikes, offering challenging, nuanced, fast-paced and deeply-frustrating gameplay.

But that's the joy of this roguelike, each encounter, fight, and discovery is a means of getting a little further in your next run. Plus, due to the Metroidvania format, every new run feels fresh as you'll need to explore to gather what you need and progress. It does lead to repetition here and there, but overall it's a fun format for those who like the thrill of discovery in games like this. So if you consider yourself a Roguelike fan, Dead Cells is a must-play.

4 Enter The Gungeon

Like Hades, But With Your Friends

While most roguelikes tend to be fun, solitary affairs, they don't have to be. This is something that is shown beautifully by the local co-op masterpiece, Enter the Gungeon. This title could be referred to as a lot of things. It's a roguelike, a looter-shooter, a bullet-hell adventure and a traditional dungeon crawler. But when you boil it all down, it's just plain unadulterated fun, with lots of guns, bosses and dungeons to clear in a bid to find the gun that can kill the past.

You'll have lots of deadly nasties to take on like the Ammoconda, the Cult of the Gundead, Fuselier and many more, each providing a sizable challenge for you and anyone you bring along for the ride. It's easily the best co-op roguelike I have ever played, with Children of Morta following close behind. So if you and a friend want to clear the Gunegon, grab a gun and get going!

5 The Binding of Issac

Boys Cry Too, And That's Okay

Roguelikes are all about creating a gameplay loop and format that's satisfying to engage with over and over again, and one game that I regularly return to because of the infinite replayability is The Binding Of Issac. This little gem created by Super Meat Boy creator Edmund McMillen sees you take on the role of Issac, as he must escape from his deeply religious mother who wants to sacrifice him in the name of the lord.

This leads to you delving deeper into the earth and uncovering the demonic beasts below, and through a series of power-ups and carefully curated items, you'll be able to use your tears to fight back and take down your mother once and for all. It's a rare example of a simple and intuitive format that keeps offering runs that feel unique after hundreds of hours of gameplay, so for a game where you're guaranteed to get your money's worth, The Binding of Issac is a brilliant option.

6 Have A Nice Death

Even The Grim Reaper Needs A Day Off

There was a period a little while back when we got a whole bunch of Halloween-themed games that were released nowhere near the spooky holiday. Some of these games were laughably bad, like Death or Treat, but we also got our hands on some creepy gems like Have A Nice Death. This title sees you take on the role of the cloaked scythe-wielder as they must quell the disturbance at Death Inc. and get his workforce back onside so he can finally go on vacation because even death needs a holiday.

To make this a reality, you'll need to take on the executives of Death Inc. and put them in their place by hacking and slashing everything in sight to show authority and put subordinates in their place. And since you are death himself, dying only makes you stronger, more knowledgeable and of course, angrier. This is a brilliant hack-and-slash platformer and one I reckon Hades fans will love.

7 Curse of the Dead Gods

The Closest Non-Supergiant Hades Alternative

When it comes to non-Supergiant games, the game that tries to offer an experience as close to Hades as possible is undoubtedly Curse of the Dead Gods. Right off the bat when it comes to story, it doesn't even touch the sides of what Hades has been able to do with the Roguelike formula. What it lacks in storytelling chops, however, it does make up for with outstanding gameplay.

This one feels a lot like Hades, offering a top-down camera, an endless stream of corridors and rooms filled with enemies and traps, which are punctuated with Relics, curses and deadly bosses. It's a game that will punish you for carelessness and greed, but with each death, you'll get that little bit closer to your ultimate goal. It's a roguelike well worth jumping into, so give it a go when you get the chance.

8 Slay The Spire

Wow, That's A Nice Deck You Have There

There are quite a few roguelikes I wanted to throw in there to represent the deck-builder roguelike sub-genre, with my personal favorite being the recent poker masterclass, Balatro. Thematically, however, and in terms of the systems present, I have to concede that Slay The Spire was the best Hades alternative in the deck-builder scene. This one sees you move along a path of progression with fights, events and more to uncover, and your goal is to survive and enhance your build to Slay The Spire.

This game has a lot in common with Hades, as each new rung on the ladder has you adapt and roll with the punches. You'll also need to monitor your build carefully and make tough choices along the way, and of course, you'll have to take on a number of enemies who would rather you start proceedings all over again. It's a hard game where only tight strategies will see you come out on top, but if you have a hankering for a card-based roguelike, Slay The Spire is a brilliant starting point in the sub-genre.

9 Rogue Legacy

Dying Runs In The Family

One of my favorite Roguelikes of all time is Rogue Legacy, a pixel-perfect 2D platformer that really brings an arcade feel to the genre. In this title, you'll play the role of a knight, and with each death, you'll take on a new character within their lineage, each with their own skills and traits, all of which tend to be double-edged swords. This forces the player to approach each run a little differently and lean into their strengths while trying to hide their weaknesses.

It's a classic take on the genre that feels as if Shovel Knight decided to try its hand as a roguelike, and the result is a ton of fun. Each run feels new and exciting, the bosses and quests to complete within the castle are a joy to engage with, and the mechanics feel tight and refined. You honestly couldn't ask for more, making this an excellent roguelike worth investing time into.

10 Returnal

High Fidelity, Bullet Hell Hades

Lastly, we have a former PS5 exclusive, and what is easily the most ambitious and high-budget roguelike in existence to date, Returnal. This one sees you play as Selene, an astronaut who gets stranded on a barren planet and finds out all too quickly that there's life on this planet, and it's not exactly willing to share the space. This leads to a relentless, bullet-hell romp where, with each inevitable death, the planet will adapt and change, forcing you to do the same.

So this means you'll need to search intently for items that will aid in your survival, hone your skills and reactions to avoid every stray projectile that comes your way, and if you can do that, you just might survive and get off the planet in one piece. This game is a high-octane and fluid gaming experience, and also, it's easily the most amazing graphical showcases on this list. So, for a brilliant game with plenty of eye candy, Returnal is the way to go.