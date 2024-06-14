Key Takeaways There are a solid pack of titles that capture the cozy game experience we all know and love from Stardew Valley.

Coral Island offers a tropical take on Stardew Valley with more romanceable NPCs and underwater exploration.

Forager strips down the SDV experience with cuter aesthetics and combat-focused gameplay.

Being a huge Harvest Moon fan in my youth, I am one of the rare examples of Stardew Valley players who eagerly jumped into the game on launch day back in 2015. It immediately gave me that nostalgic hit of farming bliss, and ever since, I have been returning with each new update to stoke the fire that is my ever-burning love for Eric Barone's creation. It's a game that acts as a cozy blanket that I can stick on anytime I like, and it never disappoints.

However, while it does provide comfort, it's rare that I ever have a new and profound experience within Stardew Valley anymore. Which has led to me branching out and trying countless life simulators and farming simulators in the hope of finding a new favorite. I'll be real with you. I never found a game I loved more than SDV, but I did find a wealth of amazing games that serve as alternatives that are well worth playing, and I want to share my findings with you, lovely folks.

1 Core Keeper

An Early Access Darling Set For Release Soon

Developer Pugstorm Metacritic Score TBD

We begin with a game that has been in Early Access for some time now, but is set for a full release this summer (at the time of this writing). However, as someone that has played quite a bit of this game in Early Access, believe me when I say, this game has been the finished article for quite some time. Core Keeper is a game that lovingly takes the mining gameplay within Stardew Valley, and the exploration and combat within Terraria, and smushes them together to great effect.

This title sees you gradually reveal more and more of the world through mining tunnel systems, revealing new paths, hidden secrets, hulking bosses and so much more. Much like Stardew Valley, the game doesn't really explain its systems, and allows players to explore, make mistakes and discoveries, and play at their own pace.

The end-goal is to fix the Core in the middle of the map where you begin, but again, much like Stardew Valley, this is a game you can theoretically play forever, and best of all, it supports co-op, so grab a pickaxe, and a friend for this awesome underground adventure.

2 Coral Island

'Hey Eric, Can We Copy Your Homework?'

Developer Stairway Games Metacritic Score 82%

If you want an experience that is as close to 'More Stardew' as possible, then you need to check out Coral Island, as this game is pretty much tropical Stardew Valley. Honestly, it's baffling that this game didn't cause any legal disputes, but hey, we won't pull on that thread too hard.

Coral Island provides all the farming sim staples. An interesting Island to explore, crops to grow, people to meet, and plenty of distractions in the form of events and mechanics outside of tending the land. It's Stardew in all but name, but it does have some key differences, such as a wider selection of romanceable NPCs, the ability to dive and explore underwater, and the ability to catch bugs like in Animal Crossing.

But, the key takeaway here is if you want a game that is like-for-like compared to SDV, then there is literally no better choice than Coral Island.

3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Perpetual Debt? This Is A Realistic Life Sim!

Developer Nintendo Metacritic Score 90%

Did somebody say Animal Crossing? Oh, wait, yeah, it was me. Well, now that we are on the subject, Animal Crossing may not feature quite as much intense farming, unless you count Turnip production. But despite this, Animal Crossing is a game that gives off the same immaculate vibes that SDV does, offering a cute little town that you can shape in your own image.

The gameplay loop for AC hasn't changed since the primitive days of the GameCube. You get stuck in a never-ending cycle of debt courtesy of Tom Nook, and from there, you work to make Bells, pay off your mortgage, and then you can fill your free time digging up fossils, catching fish, and getting to know your neighbors. In short, it's all the fun of Stardew without all the spreadsheets to ensure your farm is automated to perfection.

Plus, Animal Crossing constantly gets live service updates, hosts unique events, and can't be binged as it works on a real-world clock, so you can engage with this one in quick little bursts, which, let's face it, is a lot healthier for our little fried brains. It's a Nintendo classic for a reason, so hop into the latest AC title for a swell time.

4 Harvest Moon

Walked So The Rest Could Run

Developer Amccus Metacritic Score 78%

It's very hard to cover the subject of 'Games Like Stardew Valley' without talking about the game that single-handedly forged the farming sim genre. Harvest Moon was around way back in the days of the Nintendo 64 and offered an experience that is more or less the same as Stardew would tweak and modernize over a decade later. This allows players to farm crops, raise animals, and get to know the locals.

This game was one of the first truly universally adored life simulation games ever, coinciding with the Sims in the late 90s, and acts as the grandfather of the genre, which demands respect.

The series now exists as Story of Seasons, but honestly, in my opinion, the games under this label are diluted, pandering, and lukewarm versions of what the series used to be. So, if you do want to see why Harvest Moon was such a world-beater, my personal pick would be Friends of Mineral Town, but anything pre-2010 should be fine.

5 Forager

A Pixel Paradise To Uncover

Developer HopFrog Metacritic Score 78%

While I still have my personal hang-ups with Forager for not providing trophy support on PlayStation, my foibles aside, I would still recommend this pretty pixel title to just about anyone. Forager is a game where you start on a little island, and through crafting and exploring, you'll need to use what's around you and available on each island to forge a path to the next.

Each Island hosts a new challenge, sometimes a new Biome, and some even play host to bosses that you'll need to slay to progress. Forager is a lot more combat-focused than Stardew, but in terms of aesthetics and overall game progression, it's a title that feels like the SDV experience stripped down, making it very accessible and easy to pick up and play. So, if that sounds like your bag, then Forager is a great game to check out.

6 Potion Permit

I 'Permit' You To Try This One

Developer MassHive Media Metacritic Score 72%

You don't need to farm for it to feel like a farming sim, and that is something that games like Potion Permit prove. This game sees you play as an Alchemist who has arrived in a sleepy little town to replace the former Alchemist, who seems to have, let's say, left a lasting impression. So you'll need to win over the townsfolk by proving yourself as a healer, and a valued member of the community.

In terms of Stardew's mechanics, if you really liked the foraging aspect of SDV, then you'll love this one, as you'll need to explore the wilds beyond the town and collect items that can be used to create new and interesting concoctions and remedies. Plus, practically every action has a Rune Factory-style mini-game attached, which is a lot of fun. So, if you always fancied yourself a bit of a potions master, then now is the time to prove it.

7 Spiritfarer

Get Ready To Blubber Like A Child!

Developer Thunder Lotus Games Metacritic Score 84%

I will provide an immediate warning upfront about this one. If you are not in the mood to bawl your eyes out, don't play this game because it will ruin you for days. That being said, though, it's one of my most treasured gaming experiences ever. Spiritfarer is, as the tagline suggests, a cozy resource management game about dying, in which you play as Stella, this world's Spritfarier, who takes old souls to the afterlife via the Everdoor.

During this time, you give them a place to stay on your ship, feed them, hug them, listen to their stories, and genuinely grow to love every one of them. Which, in turn, makes it so hard to say goodbye.

In terms of the gameplay, it has all the things an SDV fan would want, such as growing crops, fishing, cooking, mini-games, and so much more. But in truth, you'll stick around for the deeply affecting stories tied to the Spirits you meet. Enjoy and savor this cozy adventure, and tell Alice I love her, won't you?

8 Roots of Pacha

Be At The Heart Of Farming's First Steps

Developer Soda Den Metacritic Score 82%

You might not think that Stardew Valley is a modern take on agriculture, but when you compare it to the Stone Age farming simulator Roots of Pacha, you soon see that we may have taken our basic farming tools for granted. This game plays out a little like games like CIV in terms of progression, as you don't level up in a traditional way, but instead, your tribe will make new discoveries, giving you access to new tools, contraptions, and buildings, making it feel like you're witnessing the dawn of agriculture.

Plus, this game does a lot to separate itself from the SDV blueprint, by adding things like Animal Taming and Breeding, a primitive setting with its own trials and tribulations, and your tribe aren't just counting on you to do all the work, as they actually contribute toward your goals. It's a fresh take on the formula without straying too far from what's familiar to feel alien. So find your best Caveman club, and get bashing!

9 Sun Haven

A Farming Sim With An RPG Edge

Developer Pixel Sprout Studios Metacritic Score 68% (Based on User Scores)

Here's one for all the RPG fans out there. While Sun Haven is very much in the genre of 'Life Sim', it also fluidly integrates traditional RPG systems like skill trees and Quests into proceedings to make this one feel like a different beast entirely.

There are still all the staples of a farming sim baked into this game, but this feels like a much more nuanced and involved experience with rich quest lines and a compelling narrative, which is a rarity for farming sims, to say the least. Plus, it has a fantasy setting that will make you feel like you're playing a JRPG from the 90s golden age.

I'll admit, when I played this one a while back, it was marred by some bugs and a rather pitiful multiplayer system, but chances are that these issues were patched out long ago. But bugs or no bugs, I had a great time with this one, and I think you will, too.

10 Moonstone Island

Stardew, Zelda, and Pokemon All-in-One

Image from Steam

Developer Studio Supersoft Metacritic Score 80%

Then, to wrap up, we have Moonstone Island, a game I also included in my Best Open World Combat list as a bit of a wildcard entry. Its combat is probably the standout feature of this game, offering a lovely mash-up between Slay The Spire and Pokemon, allowing you to tame and capture creatures, and then use them in turn-based Deck Builder battles.

However, when you aren't out exploring the 100 separate islands that make up this world's floating archipelago, you'll be back in town making your base look nice, getting to know the locals, completing quests, and growing crops to feed your most beloved creatures. It's probably the most unique take on the SDV formula I've seen since everyone jumped on the SDV bandwagon, and that should be your green light to pick this one up and explore!