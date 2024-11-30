Winter is upon us, and before everyone cozily snuggles into their blankets with their favorite assortment of nuts and dried fruits, it’s highly recommended to purchase some games that are perfect for the chilly weather. A portable console, like a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck, is perfect for this weather as it lets players snuggle inside a comforter and play deep into the night. But even on a console, players can use a blanket, sit on the couch, and experience their games in full graphical fidelity on a bigger screen.

It’s perfectly natural to be a bit lazy during the winters, with fast-paced or competitive games just seeming too much of an effort to play. But the following games will fit just right in with the seasonal vibes, as they aren’t particularly taxing and focus more on the environments, the story, or just a laid-back, no-pressure gameplay loop.

8 A Short Hike

Climb a Mountain From Your Home

Set in the serene Hawk Peak Provincial Park, A Short Hike is the ultimate cozy game for a chilly winter day. Players take on the role of Claire, a young bird exploring the park in search of cell reception at its peak. The premise of the story isn’t as important as the journey itself, as players will interact with other quirky hikers, complete small side activities like fishing or racing, and glide through gorgeous, pixelated landscapes.

The relaxing soundtrack and heartwarming dialogue capture the joy of simple pleasures, making it a perfect escape for players who want to stay cozy indoors during the colder months of the year.

7 The Witness

Difficult Puzzles in a Beautiful World

Jonathan Blow’s The Witness is an atmospheric puzzle game set on a beautiful, but mysterious island. Each corner of this island is brimming with intricate puzzles and stunning landscapes, making exploration feel almost meditative.

The island’s serene beauty, with its tranquil forests, shimmering waters, and snow-tipped mountain peaks, feels especially fitting during the winter. The absence of combat or time pressure lets players approach the game at their own pace, making it a deeply immersive and contemplative experience to enjoy while wrapped in a warm blanket.

6 Abzu

Underwater Exploration

Abzu is an underwater exploration game that immerses players in the tranquility of the ocean. The vibrant aquatic environments and dreamlike art style create a soothing experience as players swim alongside schools of fish and explore ancient ruins.

While winter might make you think of snow, Abzu brings a warm, calming atmosphere that contrasts beautifully with the season’s chill. Its orchestral soundtrack and gentle gameplay let players relax and lose themselves in its mesmerizing underwater world, making it a perfect choice for anyone feeling particularly lazy during a chilly Sunday evening.

5 Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Breathing Fire Into Your Winters

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy revives the nostalgia of the classic platformers with vibrant visuals and charming gameplay. Following Spyro the Dragon, players will explore the Dragon Realms which are full of collectibles, quirky characters, and lighthearted fun.

The snow-filled levels like Crystal Glacier or Icy Speedway feel especially fitting for winter, and the fire-breathing Spyro himself brings the perfect contrast when things get particularly chilly. Players who have played Spyro games from the PS1 era will also get hit with a healthy dose of nostalgia when jumping into this remake, which is just what the doctor asks for in winter.

4 Firewatch

Roaming a Beautiful Forest in Autumn

Set in the Wyoming wilderness, Firewatch tells an emotional story about isolation and human connection. As Henry, a fire lookout who took on this job to spend his summer in solitude, players will be tasked with keeping a lookout for sudden fires while being able to communicate via radio with only one other person, Delilah, who’s Henry’s superior.

While the game takes place in summer, its quiet, contemplative tone and breathtaking sunsets evoke the warmth of a winter fireplace. The game’s story-driven gameplay, deep dialogue, and atmospheric setting are perfect for getting lost in an intimate, well-crafted narrative.

3 Disco Elysium

Your Decisions Actually Matter