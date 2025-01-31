It’s hard to create a masterpiece, and sometimes, even the studio that made such an iconic game has a difficult time developing something that is equally good in future entries. Such is the case with Witcher 3, an RPG that's considered one of the best games of all time, and that's not even a debate. Understandably, there are few titles that can hit the highs that Witcher 3 does.

It’s always a double-edged sword to play such a phenomenal game: on the one hand, it’s an experience that will stay with the player for as long as they live, but on the other hand, finishing such a masterpiece will leave players with an empty feeling that no other game can fill. There are two prequels that players can dive into afterward, provided that they started with the third game first, even if those two titles are nowhere as good as the third one, but that goes without saying. These 10 games might not be exactly like Witcher 3, but they’re quite similar and could be exactly what you need after ending Geralt’s story.

10 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Hyrule’s Wide Open World Awaits

For fans of The Witcher 3’s sprawling landscapes and rewarding exploration, Breath of the Wild is the perfect follow-up. It drops players into a post-apocalyptic Hyrule, where freedom is the name of the game. Players can climb, glide and experiment with a sandbox of mechanics in ways that are rarely dictated by the story.

Where The Witcher 3 dives into rich dialogue and emotionally layered narratives, however, Breath of the Wild keeps its story minimal, letting its world tell most of the tale. Shrines replace the massive dungeons of older Zelda titles and cooking meals is almost a survival mechanic, especially at a higher difficulty setting. Still, it's a game that could give players just the right hit of open-world exploration and tight combat mechanics that they were getting from Witcher 3.

9 Red Dead Redemption 2

Revolvers Instead of Swords

If Geralt of Rivia traded his steel sword for a six-shooter, the result would be Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar’s masterpiece is a slower-paced game, but shares a heavy focus on storytelling, character development and a world that feels alive. Players are in control of Arthur Morgan, a gunslinger navigating the dying days of the Wild West, and it’s impossible not to be swept up in his tragic, yet beautifully-told journey.

Like The Witcher 3, this game thrives on its smaller moments, like watching the sunrise over a misty swamp, taking part in a campfire sing-along or simply bonding with Arthur’s horse. The open world offers plenty of optional quests and encounters, but they tend to be more grounded than battling harpies or negotiating with specters. What sets it apart is its slower pace and the gritty realism of its setting. Players who loved Geralt’s emotional depth will feel right at home with Arthur.

8 Divinity: Original Sin 2

Choices in a Video Game Have Never Been This Chaotic

The tactical depth and wild storytelling of Divinity: Original Sin 2 will feel like second nature to players who are used to The Witcher 3. The two games take different approaches; where Geralt’s adventures are action-packed and cinematic, Divinity: Original Sin 2 thrives on turn-based combat and party dynamics. What they have in common is how the player’s choices, big or small, ripple across the game world.

The game can be played alone or with friends and the possibilities are endless. Want to romance a sassy undead skeleton? Go for it. Accidentally unleash fire everywhere by miscasting a spell? That’s just another Tuesday. While it doesn’t match The Witcher 3 in its cinematic scope, the charm lies in its chaotic freedom and creative problem-solving.

7 Elden Ring

A World So Beautiful, You’ll Forget Why You’re Dying So Much

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring takes the open-world formula to a whole new level. Imagine the haunting beauty of Velen, but stretched into an even grander scale. Every corner of the Lands Between hides a secret, whether it’s a massive dragon guarding an abandoned cathedral or an NPC with mysterious motives.

While Elden Ring trades in-depth conversations for cryptic lore, the thrill of uncovering its mysteries will feel familiar to Witcher fans. Combat is where the games differ the most. Elden Ring is all about precise timing and punishing bosses, whereas The Witcher 3’s battles feel more forgiving, focusing more on pre-battle preparation using potions.

6 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

The Witcher In Space

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition bundles one of gaming’s most beloved trilogies into a remastered package. While players won’t find any gory Leshens or cursed princesses here, they will find deep characters, tough moral dilemmas and branching storylines that rival The Witcher 3. Players will step into Commander Shepard’s boots, building alliances across the galaxy while battling the mysterious Reapers.

What makes Mass Effect a natural fit for Witcher fans is its emphasis on dialogue, relationships and making decisions that actually matter. Every choice can alter how the story unfolds, even leading to the death of key characters. The sci-fi setting may be a stark contrast to The Witcher 3’s medieval tone, but the emotional stakes feel just as high.