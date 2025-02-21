The open world of Teyvat offers a wide variety of culturally diverse nations to discover and plenty of companions for you to pull for. We all have our favorites and desperately hope for that shooting wish to turn gold and win that pesky 50/50 for them. You wanted Furina? Have Diluc.

With a total of seven elements and a large range of reactions, Genshin Impact provides plenty of units for strong team comps. However, with over four years of releases, some characters have stood the test of time while others have not. Whether your goal is to always hit ground-breaking numbers or simply play with your favorites, you’ll need to plan your team strategically to take on the Spiral Abyss or that one capybara boss. (Seriously, how can we defeat the Gods and not a tiny carefree capybara? Maybe the traveler’s dull blade isn’t the best weapon after all.)

10 Chasca

Delicious Anemo Reactions

Chasca is a limited-time 5-star character who’s an Anemo bow user from Natlan. She is best run alongside Pryo, Hydro, Electro and Cryo units to form swirl reactions when in combat.

Whether you love or hate her design, she is a strong DPS on the battlefield. When using her skill, Spirit Reins, Shadow Hunt, Chasca mounts a pistol and is able to shoot enemies while flying through the air. Her shells will either be infused with Pyro, Hydro, Electro and Cryo dependent on what elements are present in the team, as well as Anemo. Her burst is similar, unleashing an explosion of swirl reactions.

4-star Sucrose can be used as a sub, gathering enemies into her burst and dealing powerful swirl reactions with Elemental Mastery.

9 Ganyu

Ranged Cryo DPS and Burst Support

Ganyu is a limited-time 5-star character who’s a Cryo bow user from Liyue. She is best run alongside other Cryo units. She can buff or elements that allow for Cryo-based reactions.

Since her debut, Ganyu has stood the test of time and still makes for a good ranged Cryo DPS or burst support. Her bow's attack can be charged to unleash arrows that explode after they strike an opponent, dealing large amounts of Cryo DMG. Her burst has a large range, raining Cryo shards upon enemies perfect for reactions, and pairs well with Albedo’s skill, with a similar range.

4-star Chongyun can offer similar Cryo burst support with his paired skill's range. Just be warned, your weapons may be infused with Cryo when using this skill.

8 Clorinde

Electro DMG Is Strong With This One

Clorinde is a limited-time 5-star character who’s an Electro sword user from Fontaine. She makes an excellent DPS when paired with units which can trigger Electro-based reactions.

She uses the Bond of Life mechanic which scales off max HP, increasing both DMG and Crit Rate. This effect can be gained through her burst or certain weapons. In addition, her passive talent, Dark-Shattering Flame, gives her a 20% Electro DMG boost based on her ATK, which can be triggered through Electro reactions. This allows Clorinde to perform highly as an Electro DPS with the right support.

Standard 5-star Keqing is the poor man's Clorinde. With a similar play style, why not give her a try while you wait? You'll probably have her at quite a high constellation level if you're unlucky.

7 Nahida

Tiny Dendro Support

Nahida is a limited-time 5-star character who’s a Dendro catalyst user from Sumeru. This small Archon serves as great Dendro support for bloom reaction teams.

With her burst, Illusory Heart, Nahida creates a field granting her buffs based on the Pyro, Electro and Hydro units in her team, with a general Elemental Mastery boost for all members in the field. Her skill, All Schemes to Know, grants her the ability to quickly apply Dendro to a max of eight opponents for Dendro reactions. If you plan on running any Dendro-based teams, her application is unmatched.

For strong Dendro reactions, your traveler can wield the power of Dendro with a strong burst skill perfect for steady application.

6 Kokomi

From Low Rank To High Rank Support

Kokomi is a limited-time 5-star character who’s a Hydro catalyst user from Inazuma. Originally looked down upon by many, she is now a must-have healer and hydro support for bloom reaction teams.

In order to have a healing bonus, her Crit Rate is decreased by 100% with both her DMG and healing scaling off her max HP. Kokomi’s quick attacks in her burst, Nereid’s Ascension, allow quick hydro application to create bloom reactions when paired with Dendro. While dealing DMG in this form, she can also quickly heal the whole party. However, if you need a helping hand, her skill creates jellyfish with a field of healing and Hydro DMG.

For strong healing, 4-star Barbara is a good sub. However, 4-star Xingqui will perform better as Hydro application using his burst.

5 Hu Tao

C6 Is Crazy

Hu Tao is a limited-time 5-star character who’s a Pyro polearm user from Liyue. To this day, she holds her ground in the Spiral Abyss as a great DPS.

While her C6 is why so many love her, saving her from death and dealing huge amounts of DMG and Crit. She still remains strong with her burst, Spirit Soother, capable of landing mass amounts of Pyro DMG. Scaling off her max HP, Hu Tao damages herself with her skill to gain a Pyro DMG boost when her health is 50% or below before healing herself with her burst. Unless you run C6, don’t leave her too close to death’s door. She is fragile.

Standard 5-star Diluc infuses his weapon with Pyro in a similar fashion to hers with a burst that unleashes large amounts of Pyro DMG. If you have his constellations, he can be a great sub.

4 Furina

Lovable Hydro Support