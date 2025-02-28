The seven nations of Teyvat offer a diverse range of environments to explore and cultures to learn about. Whether you choose Aether or Lumine, you’re sure to have a relaxing journey as you search for your missing sibling. Well, that would be the case if every nation didn't kept needing your help.

From the deep waters of Fontaine to the deserts of Sumeru, Liyue’s highest peak and the cold mountains of Mondstadt’s Dragonspine, everywhere you travel there is a story to be told, puzzles to solve and, of course, treasure to collect. (That’s Paimon’s favorite part.) Every nation feels like home, each filled with beloved characters to accompany you on your journey. Of course, every traveler is different. You may prefer to try desserts with the Shogun as you watch the cherry blossoms or relax in Natlan’s natural hot springs with Mualani.

Maybe finding our sibling can wait as we go over our ranking of every nation in Genshin Impact.

As with most lists, there is a degree of subjectivity here! You've been warned!

6 Sumeru

The Nation of Wisdom

Sumeru, the land of Dendro. First launched in version 3.0, this land has blessed us with long Archon quests, detailed lore and a great jungle to explore. So how is the greenery the smallest part of the nation? Most of it’s a desert. I don’t like sand.

Compared to previous nations, Sumeru felt massive, and a lot to manage for old and new travelers alike. Looking back on it, the culture is beautiful, and the desert really isn’t that bad. However, it still remains one of the more overwhelming and difficult nations to explore. If you tackle your journey in small pieces, the nation becomes a lot more enjoyable.

5 Mondstadt

The Nation of Freedom

For many, Mondstadt will always be home. The first nation we ever set foot in. While the initial quests aren’t as long, the land of freedom is still full of deep lore left unexplored. It’s always a treat to return to the kingdom’s walls for a limited-time event.

Of course, this land is long overdue an update. With several years since the game’s launch, it’s clear Mondstadt has been left behind. Even Liyue got an update recently. For a beautiful and nostalgic land, the first thing you’ll see when you start your journey, we can only hope it gets the update it deserves.

4 Liyue

The Nation of Contracts

Beloved Liyue. Every year we get to return to the harbor and watch the lanterns fly. From the detailed lore and stunning architecture, the nation stands strong. As it launched in the game alongside Mondstadt, we all remember desperately finishing our quests to learn what happened to Rex Lapis.

With its expansion in 4.4, Liyue has continued to thrill travelers with beautiful stories and characters. A deep culture with a rich history. It’s an old nation, but it is still a treat to explore, returning annually for a new Liyue character and event.

3 Natlan

The Nation of War

5.0 brought the highly anticipated Natlan. While the English dub has especially suffered, the nation of war still stands out compared to previous nations. From the unique blessings all Natlan characters possess to new travel mechanics. Exploring each unique tribe and its climate is a lot more fun.

Of course, like every nation, there’s lore. With each tribe having their own story to tell and the overarching Archon quests, you’ll have a lot to learn about if you enjoy lore. Natlan stands out with its own clear identity and refined mechanics. Easily one of the best nations.

2 Inazuma

The Nation of Eternity

2.0’s Inazuma. The first nation to release since the game launched and the hype was real. Whether you swear the Archon quests are great or believe the lore is rough, there’s no denying the nation lived up to the anticipation. A gorgeous land of electro purple, filled with fun characters and interesting concepts.

Revisiting this land under more polished writing brings the culture to life in a whole new way. It’s a shame we don’t return more often as the islands are far away on the map, often forgotten. If you’re a new player, you’ll have to wait to even unlock it. Trust us, your ice bridge won’t get past the storm.

1 Fontaine

The Nation of Justice

Home to some of the most popular characters is 4.0's Fontaine. The land of hydro with stunning underwater exploration. A huge land with just as much to explore beneath the depths and a beautiful city full of life. Not to mention fun, lovable characters with gorgeous designs full of intricate details.

The strong love for this nation also comes from its Archon quests that shocked many. An emotional roller-coaster that stands out as some of the best Genshin has to offer. Old players were quick to return to this land with new players desperately trying to catch up. Fontaine is a work of art.