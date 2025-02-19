Skins. We all love them. Whether they’re given out for free to commemorate an event or an extra purchase you make for your favorite character. Genshin Impact is no stranger to this concept, with a wide range of skins available for 4-star and 5-star characters alike!

Whether you were lucky to obtain some skins for free on release or had to empty the wallet, there’s likely at least one skin that appeals to you. Ever since the first summer update, V1.6, Genshin has continued to release countless skins for various annual events from summer to Lantern Rite. With countless skins to choose from and glider cosmetics since 1.0, your characters are sure to never be out of fashion as you explore the endless world of Teyvat. Well, almost endless until you hear those infamous words.

“Let’s explore this area ahead later shall we?” Thanks, Paimon.

10 Summertime Sparkle

Come On, We Can Do It!

Barbara’s 4-star outfit, Summertime Sparkle, was originally released as a free reward during the V1.6 Golden Archipelago event. Nowadays, it can be purchased from the outfit shop for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Dressed in an adorable sailor-style swimsuit with a floral jacket and matching ducky purse, this hydro healer is ready for the beach. Complete with a butterfly hat and matching sandals, this outfit is iconic. One of the first skins to release alongside her sister Jean's matching 5-star skin. While not as elaborate as more recent skins, Barbara’s still holds up and captures that summer feel, securing her a rank.

9 Springbloom Missive

Kamisato Art: Soumetsu!

Ayaka’s 4-star outfit Springbloom Missive was released during V3.4’s annual Lantern Rite update with a limited time discount. It would later appear in V4.3’s Fontaine Film Festival event. Nowadays, the skin can be purchased in the outfit shop for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Influenced by the fashion of Fontaine, Ayaka wears a layered blue dress with brown boots accessorized with pink bows, butterfly hair clips and a straw hat. Her hair is also secured in delicate twin buns, certainly a lot better for combat. A simple and elegant skin that captures Ayaka’s personality perfectly, a must-have for any Ayaka main.

8 Ein Immernachtstraum

Shadow Raven, Let Night Fall!

Fischl’s 4-star outfit Ein Immernachtstraum was released for free as part of the Golden Archipelago rerun event during V2.8. Nowadays, it can be purchased in the outfit shop for 1,680 genesis crystals.

Finally, the prinzessin has her regal attire, draped in purple with black bloomers and a white blouse. Her tiara is decorated with bows, matching her shoes. Not to mention the left red eye with an eye-patch under her swept hair. A beautiful outfit that captures the image in Fischl’s imagination, turning her into the princess she believes she is. She will look majestic alongside her familiar, Oz.

7 Opulent Splendor

With Sword Comes Shadow!

Keqing’s 4-star skin Opulent Splendor was released with a limited time discount to commemorate the V2.5 Lantern Rite event. Nowadays, it can be purchased for 1,680 genesis crystals in the outfit shop.

Love her or hate her, you can’t deny she looks stunning in her black and blue butterfly dress. With simple black heels to highlight the intricate details of her tights and floral cuffs. Her dress compliments her hair, which now has a blue hue, decorated with pearls and ribbons. Losing your 50/50 just got more tolerable with this outfit to heal your pain and a fond memory of a great festival.

6 Twilight Blossom

Glaze Over!

Ganyu’s 4-star skin Twilight Blossom was released during the V4.4 Lantern Rite with a limited time discount. Nowadays, it can be purchased for 1,680 genesis crystals in the outfit shop.

Cloud Retainer would be proud. This cocogoat is ready for the festivities with her sleek black and blue dress full of gold and floral details. Her ponytail is now secured in an intricate bun with a golden hair accessory. Whether you’re matching her with Keqing or Shenhe, this outfit will fit right in with a team of Lantern Rite outfits, a stunning addition to any collection.

5 Frostflower Dew

By Ordinance Divine!

Shenhe’s 4-star outfit Frostflower Dew made its debut in the V4.4 Lantern Rite event with a limited time discount. Nowadays, you can purchase it for 1,680 genesis crystals in the outfit shop.

Effortlessly elegant. Shenhe is dressed in a long black dress with ice flower patterns and golden details. The red ribbons still keep her grounded, adding a bit of color to her sleeves. Finally, her hair is decorated with several floral hairpieces. This outfit gives a new life to an underrated character and is a perfect choice for any Shenhe fan who wants to roam the streets with elegance and flare.

4 New Year's Cheer

You're Toast!

Xiangling’s 4-star outfit New Year’s Cheer was released as a free reward during V5.3’s Lantern Rite Event. Nowadays, it can be purchased for 1,680 genesis crystals in the outfit shop.

There’s no outfit more adorable than matching with Guoba! From her fuzzy beanie to the big red coat lined with white fur. Even her purse and the plaster on her knee match her companion’s image. This warm and cozy outfit is perfect to welcome the New Year and somehow makes Xiangling even more lovable! Easily one of the best free event skins to be released. Just try not to get it dirty as you dig in to the variety of festive treats.

3 Cherries Snow-Laden

Pyre, Pyre, Pants On Fire!