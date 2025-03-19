When there’s something strange, and it’s in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call? Probably the police first. But if they fail, you can always try the Ghostbusters. Since 1984, the Ghostbusters name has become an icon. The stories were like a combination of horror and comedy as a team of oddball scientists use their bizarre inventions to track down supernatural anomalies, capture ghosts, and while they’re at it, maybe save New York.

Besides the catchy theme song, the beloved franchise has spawned a whole series of movies, cartoons, and of course, video games. But as history has shown players time and time again, movie-licensed games are a two-way street—sometimes they work, most times they don’t. So, when it comes to busting, which Ghostbusters game makes you feel good?

6 Extreme Ghostbusters: Code Ecto-1

Capturing Ghosts on the Go

Released December 30, 2002 Developer Magic Pockets Publisher(s) Light & Shadow Production, Wanadoo Edition, DreamCatcher Interactive Genre Platformer, Shooter System Nintendo

The 90s loved the word extreme about as much as that green ghost Slimer loved sweets. Based on the 1997 spin-off cartoon of the same name, Extreme Ghostbusters: Code Ecto-1 was a 2002 release for the Game Boy Advance. The game was a platforming shooter where you take control of two new Ghostbusters, Eduardo and Kylie, out to save their friends and stop an invasion of ghosts.

Though the gameplay boils down to a mindless reach for the goal while blasting ghosts along the way, for an early 2000s release on the Game Boy Advance, this was a fun distraction for fans who wanted a portable Ghostbusters game. The enemy sprites look good, and whether it’s 2D or 3D, it’s fun just blasting away at ghosts.

5 Ghostbusters (C64)

The Port That Worked

Released October 26, 1984 Developer(s) Activision, James Software, Bits Laboratory, Compile Publisher(s) Activision, Tokuma Shoten, Sega Genre Action System PC, Commodore, Nintendo, Sega, Atari

After the first Ghostbusters film was released, video game adaptions soon followed as several were released on multiple platforms. Yes, there was the infamous NES version, but if you were to narrow down which version succeeded in being the best, feast your eyes on the Commodore 64.

Published by Activision, your job is to capture ghosts and make a profit. Using the map, you wait until a call comes in about a ghost, then drive through town until you reach the location and try to capture it. You use the money you make to buy better gear for catching ghosts and a better car too. Sure, the graphics and gameplay haven’t aged well, but for the time, this game was ambitious. Remember, this was a period when video games were just starting to be more than just hopping across one screen and earning points.

Fun Fact: Unlike the NES version, the infamous stairwell level is not present in the Commodore version.

4 Ghostbusters (1990)

Sega Does What Nintendon't

Released August 1990 Developer(s) Sega, Compile Publisher Sega Genre Platformer, Shoot 'Em Up System Sega

Released in 1990 for the Sega Genesis, you get to choose between playing as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler. No Winston for some reason. Each character plays differently as one moves faster, one’s better at shooting, and the other has a balance of both. Instead of trying to be another adaptation of the first movie, this game tried to do its own thing.

Your goal is to explore several haunted residences—which you’re free to play in any order—and battle your way through the hauntings until you fight and capture the boss ghost at the end. With the money you make after each job, you can upgrade your gear and weapons. As a side-scrolling, platforming, shooter, this game was a blast. Great controls, solid gunplay, and the cartoony sprites still look charming to this day. The game’s deserving of a modern remaster.

3 Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Busting Ghosts as A Team

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 72/100 Critics Recommend: 51% Released October 18, 2022 Developer(s) Illfonic Publisher(s) Illfonic OpenCritic Rating Fair

With ghost attacks on the rise, a new generation of Ghostbusters is brought in to bust them. This time, however, players don’t have to go at it alone as Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed is about multiplayer. Four players, plus one acting as the ghost, are dropped into a map. As the Ghost, players haunt the area and avoid being captured. As the Ghostbusters, players seal rifts and capture the entities that come through.

Spirits Unleashed is also an FPS as you blast enemies with your Proton Packs and hunt them with your tech. The game even features a story that takes place after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Though the game’s plot is not without its questionable hiccups, it’s still fun to see the old crew together. Some fans might be disappointed that the game is not a single-player adventure, but if you’re into online matchmaking games, this one is worth a look.

2 Ghostbusters: The Video Game (Wii)

The Stylized Version