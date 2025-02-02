If there is one game series that is universally acclaimed, with every release guaranteed to be a hit on release, it’s the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Starting from humble beginnings, the franchise turned into a money-making machine thanks to the integration of GTA Online into GTA 5’s world.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, players can only wait patiently for more news regarding the game’s launch. And what better way to bide time for GTA 6’s release than to dive into some of the other amazing GTA games, almost all of which were a huge deal when they were released?

8 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Ruling Vice City Before Vercetti Even Landed In it

For those who wondered what Vice City was like before Tommy Vercetti made it his personal empire, Vice City Stories is the answer. Set two years before Vice City, this game follows Victor Vance, brother of the ill-fated Lance Vance, as he rises from being a military man trying to support his family to becoming one of the city’s most ruthless criminal powerhouses.

The game introduced a unique empire-building mechanic that allowed players to take over businesses and expand their criminal empire. Plus, jet skis made their series debut here, adding more variety to the already thrilling exploration of its sun-soaked beaches and neon-lit streets. While the story doesn’t reach the heights of other GTA titles, Vice City Stories is perfect for the handheld consoles it was released on, letting players lose in a sandbox open world, on the go.

7 Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Same City, New Secrets

Taking place three years before the events of GTA 3, Liberty City Stories puts players in the shoes of Toni Cipriani, a mob enforcer clawing his way up the ranks of the Leone family. This prequel offers a fresh perspective on Liberty City, exploring its gritty underworld before Claude’s infamous arrival that shook the gaming industry.

What set this game apart was how it streamlined GTA’s gameplay for handheld devices without sacrificing the series’ signature chaos. It wasn’t just a port but a fully-fledged entry with a tighter map, smoother mechanics, and a focus on narrative-driven missions. From taking out rival gangs to dealing with shady politicians, every mission felt like a page out of a gritty mob drama.

6 Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

An Underrated Gem For Handhelds

Rockstar took a bold risk with Chinatown Wars, opting for a top-down perspective that hearkened back to the series’ roots while infusing it with a modern twist. Following Huang Lee, a young Triad member seeking vengeance and power in Liberty City, the game masterfully blended humor, grit, and fast-paced action into a package that was perfect for portable play.

What made Chinatown Wars special was its unique mechanics. Players could hot-wire cars, deal drugs, and engage in street-level chaos in ways that felt refreshingly hands-on. Its cel-shaded graphics stood out in a series known for realism, and its focus on touchscreen-based mini-games on the DS and mobile versions gave it a distinct flavor. It’s not as sprawling or cinematic as the mainline entries, but its bite-sized missions and clever innovations make Chinatown Wars one of the most creative experiments in GTA history.

5 Grand Theft Auto 3

The Game That Changed Everything

Before GTA 3, the open-world genre was a niche experiment at best. After it? A phenomenon. This was the game that catapulted the series into 3D, giving players an unprecedented amount of freedom in the gritty streets of Liberty City.

Playing as the silent protagonist Claude, players climb through the ranks of Liberty City’s criminal underworld in a story filled with betrayal, revenge, and mayhem. The game was groundbreaking for its time, offering players a living, breathing city where pedestrians walked the streets, cars filled the roads, and chaos was just one rocket launcher away. Sure, its mechanics feel dated now, but the DNA of GTA 3 lives in every open-world game released since. This was the moment Rockstar redefined what video games could be, and for that, it will always have a place in gaming history.

4 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Where Neon Lights And ’80s Beats Make Crime Irresistible

There’s a reason why Vice City remains one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. Inspired by Scarface and Miami Vice, this game’s vibrant 1980s aesthetic made every mission a nostalgic dive into excess. Whether players were speeding down Ocean Beach on a motorcycle or blowing up gangsters to the sound of “Billie Jean” playing in the background, every moment was pure magic. These were the days when gaming used to be pure, not riddled with greedy microtransactions and a race to get the best graphics on the player's screen at the cost of fun.

The story follows Tommy Vercetti, a mobster fresh out of prison, as he builds a criminal empire in the sun-soaked streets of Vice City. Its focus on property acquisition and business management gave players a taste of what it’s like to run a crime syndicate while still leaving plenty of time for chaos.

3 Grand Theft Auto 5

Three Protagonists, One Insane Roller Coaster Ride