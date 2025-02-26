Valve is one of the biggest companies in the gaming industry, and while much of their revenue today comes from Steam, it was their days as a developer that made them the behemoth that they are today. Along with Portal, Half-Life is Valve’s biggest franchise, and the developer made sure to innovate in unique ways with every entry in the series.

While some Half-Life games failed to hit the mark, the highs these games carried cannot be understated, especially in the world of PC gaming, and this ranking of all the games in the franchise aims to do justice to these entries.

8 Half-Life: Decay

The Forgotten Experiment

Half-Life: Decay First-Person Shooter Systems Released November 14, 2001 Developer(s) Gearbox Software Publisher(s) Sierra On-line

Hidden behind the multiplayer mode of the PlayStation 2 port of Half-Life, Decay was an oddity that few players experienced firsthand. Instead of Gordon Freeman, players controlled Dr. Gina Cross and Dr. Colette Green, two scientists caught in the middle of the Black Mesa disaster. While the cooperative gameplay was a fresh idea for the Half-Life series, its forced two-player structure made it feel more like an afterthought than a true entry in the franchise.

Short-lived and lacking the innovation of its predecessors, Decay never got an official PC release. It introduced some lore elements, like the mysterious Rosenberg and a side view of the Resonance Cascade, but these tidbits weren’t enough to make it essential. Compared to the other Half-Life games, Decay felt like an experiment that didn’t quite justify its existence.

7 Half-Life: Blue Shift

Barney’s Worst Day

Half-Life: Blue Shift First-Person Shooter Systems Released June 12, 2001 Developer(s) Gearbox Software Publisher(s) Valve

Barney Calhoun may be one of the most beloved characters in Half-Life 2, but Blue Shift didn’t do much to make his first starring role memorable. Originally planned as a Dreamcast-exclusive expansion, it was ultimately salvaged for PC when Sega’s console flopped. Unfortunately, Blue Shift didn’t bring much new to the table beyond a high-definition texture pack.

The biggest problem was the game’s length. At barely three hours long, it was shorter than Opposing Force and lacked the latter’s exciting new weapons and enemies. While it was interesting to see the Black Mesa disaster from a security guard’s perspective, Barney’s escape didn’t have the same high-stakes tension as Gordon’s. In the grand scheme of things, Blue Shift is an inoffensive but forgettable entry that felt like a footnote rather than a full expansion.

6 Half-Life 2: Episode 1

A Brief Return to City 17

Half-Life 2: Episode 1 FPS Sci-Fi Systems Released June 1, 2006 Developer(s) Valve Publisher(s) Valve

Valve’s first attempt at episodic storytelling had the unenviable task of following up Half-Life 2. While it expanded Alyx’s role and refined her AI, it struggled to escape the feeling of being a transitional chapter rather than a fully realized game. Taking place immediately after the Citadel’s destruction, it focused on Gordon and Alyx’s escape from City 17 before the Combine could detonate the reactor.

Gameplay-wise, Episode One introduced a few cool ideas, like forcing players to rely on Alyx’s flashlight in dark areas and emphasizing cooperative puzzle-solving. But with only five chapters and no new weapons, it lacked the variety that made Half-Life 2 so groundbreaking. It set the stage for Episode Two, but as a standalone experience, it was one of the weaker Half-Life titles ranked.

5 Half-Life: Opposing Force

The Other Side of the Story

Half-Life: Opposing Force First-Person Shooter Systems Released November 19, 1999 Developer(s) Gearbox Software Publisher(s) Sierra Studios

Gearbox’s first expansion for Half-Life succeeded where Blue Shift fell short, offering new gameplay mechanics, fresh enemy types, and a gripping perspective shift. Playing as Adrian Shephard, a U.S. Marine sent to Black Mesa to “clean up” the disaster, Opposing Force gave players a new arsenal of weapons, including the iconic Barnacle Grapple.

The best part about Opposing Force was seeing Black Mesa from a soldier’s perspective, including moments where Shephard’s squad unknowingly fought against Gordon Freeman. It even introduced Race X, an alien faction not seen elsewhere in the franchise. While Opposing Force was a fantastic expansion, its canonicity remains ambiguous, and Shephard’s fate is still unknown. Even so, it stands out as one of the better spin-offs.

4 Half-Life: Alyx

Not Half-Life 3