Gaming consoles come in all shapes and sizes, and while home systems are substantially more powerful, it’s the handheld consoles that bring portability and ease of gaming to the masses. Sure, the games on these handheld consoles might not be the best looking or have the highest frame rates, but the ability to take a gaming system anywhere was a novelty no home console could rival.

Over the years, there have been numerous handheld consoles, but only a few were able to dominate the market as well as these systems did. This is our ranking of the best handhelds we've ever, well, held.

8 PlayStation Vita

A Console That Deserved Way More Love Than It Got

Brand Sony Original Release Date November 15, 2012 Hardware Versions PS Vita Original MSRP (USD) $249 Weight 9.2 oz

Console Iterations

PS Vita 1000 (with the OLED)

PS Vita 2000/Slim (LCD display)

Sony’s PlayStation Vita was a technical marvel for its time. This was the first handheld console featuring an OLED screen, and even in the world of smartphones, an OLED of this size and resolution was unheard of. The stunning display, coupled with its extremely powerful hardware that packed more power than a PS2, allowed for PS3-quality games on the go. Titles like Persona 4 Golden, which earned the Vita its nickname as the "Persona machine," and Uncharted: Golden Abyss showcased the system's potential for deep, immersive gaming.

However, Vita’s reliance on expensive proprietary memory cards and a lack of consistent first-party support left many fans feeling let down. Failing to keep up with Nintendo’s 3DS, Sony basically gave up on the system a few years after its release, but thankfully, the Vita cultivated a passionate niche fanbase that still holds the console in high regard for its rich library of JRPGs and indie games.

7 Nintendo Switch

The Console That Saved Nintendo After the Wii U Disaster

Brand Nintendo Original Release Date March 3, 2017 Hardware Versions Nintendo Switch Lite , Nintendo Switch OLED Model Original MSRP (USD) $299.99, ¥29,980, £279.99, €329.99 Weight 297 g (10.5 oz)

Console Iterations

Switch

Switch Lite

Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch disrupted the gaming industry in a way few consoles ever have. It merged the power of a home console and the portability and versatility of a handheld and managed to come out as a winner in what many thought would be another disaster after the Wii U disaster. Players could jump from docked mode to handheld in seconds, making it the ultimate companion for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Exclusive titles on the Switch like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey were some of the best games ever, period. Yes, there was the Joy-Con drift controversy, but no console is safe from technical mishaps like this. All in all, the innovative design and unparalleled game library cemented the Nintendo Switch’s place as one of the best handheld systems of all time.

6 Steam Deck

The Power of a PC in a Handheld

Brand Steam (Valve) Operating System SteamOS 3 (Arch-based) Original Release Date February 25, 2022 Original MSRP (USD) $399–$649 Weight Approx. 640 grams

Valve’s Steam Deck is a dream come true for PC gaming enthusiasts. It offered players the ability to play triple-A titles like Elden Ring on a handheld device, not through cloud streaming, but by actually running it on the system. Many people fail to realize how big a deal this was; over the decades, the catalog of PC games has constantly been increasing, and now, all of a sudden, there comes a handheld PC console that not only has instant access to this massive library of games but plays even the triple-A titles better than anyone could imagine.

The Steam Deck doesn’t set the same restrictions that other console manufacturers often do, and it's perfectly fine for owners to mod their Steam Deck and even install some other OS on it. It's not like other handheld consoles, doesn’t have exclusives of its own, and doesn’t have any unnecessary restrictions put on it. The Steam Deck is a PC with all the freedom that comes with that platform, that can fit in the hands of players, and that’s exactly why everyone loves it.

5 Nintendo 3DS

A Great Handheld With a Gimmicky 3D Screen

Brand Nintendo Original Release Date March 27, 2011 Hardware Versions 3DS Original MSRP (USD) $249.99 Weight 3DS: 8.3 oz 3DS XL: 11.9 oz

Console Iterations

3DS and 3DS XL

2DS

New 3DS and 3DS XL

New 2DS XL

Nintendo took a bold step forward with the 3DS, and the big ace up their sleeves was the all-new 3D display on the system that gave the console its name. The 3D display did wow the audience at first, but it didn’t prove to be the major selling point. Although its launch was shaky due to the high pricing and a lack of strong titles, Nintendo revived the console using the one strategy they have always implemented: releasing good first-party titles like Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Pokemon X and Y.

Over its lifetime, the 3DS blossomed into one of the company’s most beloved handhelds, and while the company itself has moved on to bigger and better consoles, a dedicated community of fans still keeps the system alive thanks to modding.

4 Nintendo Game Boy Advance

The Next-Gen Game Boy

Brand Nintendo Original Release Date June 11, 2001 Hardware Versions Nintendo Game Boy Advance Original MSRP (USD) $99.99 Weight 4.9 oz

Console Iterations

Game Boy Advance

Game Boy Advance SP

Game Boy Micro

With the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo brought color and clarity to handheld gaming in a way that left the world in awe. With titles like The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Metroid Fusion, and Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, handheld gaming finally caught up to the fidelity of an SNES.

The console’s lightweight design made it perfect for gaming on the go, and its compatibility with older Game Boy games ensured no one was left behind. Because the GBA did not have a backlit screen, a novelty that some other handhelds of the era had, it boasted impressive battery times that were way beyond what the competition could achieve. Later on, Nintendo released the Game Boy Advance SP, which had a foldable design alongside a backlit LCD display, and the system became the definitive console to play Game Boy games.

3 PlayStation Portable

Sony’s First Foray Into the World of Portable Consoles

Brand Sony Original Release Date March 24, 2005 Hardware Versions PSP Original MSRP (USD) $249 Weight 9.9 oz

Console Iterations

PSP 1000

PSP 2000

PSP 3000

PSP Go

PSP Street

The PlayStation Portable, or PSP, was Sony’s answer to the Nintendo DS, and even ignoring the fact that it was a first attempt, the console was a massive success. Its sleek design, multimedia capabilities, and wide range of PS2-quality games like God of War: Chains of Olympus and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, made it the system of choice for hardcore gamers who were done with Nintendo’s family-friendly aesthetic and the lineup of Mario and Pokemon sequels.

Despite its limited control scheme and later struggle with piracy, the PSP sold over 80 million units and proved that a handheld could be much more than just a gaming machine.

The PSP was the first handheld console I got after the PS2, and it took me around five years to convince my parents to get me one. Wanting something so badly and not getting it makes you only want it more badly, and that’s probably the reason why I spent so much time playing on my PSP. I exhausted its library of all the good games within a year.

2 Nintendo DS

Two Screens Are Always Better Than One

Brand Nintendo Original Release Date November 21, 2004 Hardware Versions Nintendo DS Original MSRP (USD) $149.99 Weight 9.7 oz

Console Iterations

DS

DS Lite

DSi

DSi XL

Few systems can claim to have redefined handheld gaming quite like the Nintendo DS. Its innovative dual-screen design, complete with touchscreen functionality, made it a console that almost anyone could pick up and play. Games like Brain Age and Nintendogs attracted casual players, while Pokemon titles like Diamond and Pearl and The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass satisfied core gamers.

It holds the record of the best-selling handheld console of all time, with more than 150 million units sold worldwide, proving that it’s not always about power when it comes to a game console.

The Nintendo DS had some pretty massive shoes to fill in as the successor to the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance, and it did that with flying colors.

1 Nintendo Game Boy

The One That Started It All

Brand Nintendo Original Release Date July 31, 1989 Hardware Versions Nintendo Game Boy Original MSRP (USD) $89.99 Weight 7.76 oz

Console Iterations

Game Boy

Game Boy Pocket

Game Boy Color

Despite sitting in third place on the list of best-selling handheld consoles, the Nintendo Game Boy is the undisputed king of handheld gaming. Released in 1989, it wasn’t the most powerful device nor the flashiest, but its sturdy design, long battery life, and Tetris, the game that defined this console, helped it dominate the market.

Over the years, its library expanded with iconic titles like Pokemon Red and Blue and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Every handheld console that came after exists because the Game Boy was a massive success and laid the foundation for them. Despite not having the most units sold, it's one of the key reasons video games have become such a widely beloved form of entertainment today.