If you love fast-paced action, awesome abilities and larger-than-life characters, then hero shooters are where the real fun begins! These games aren’t just about landing headshots — they’re about mastering unique heroes, working with your team, and pulling off jaw-dropping moves that make you feel like a total legend.

Related 10 Best RPG Shooters That Perfectly Blend The Genres Lock and load. It’s time to choose the top RPG shooters that combine the best of both genres.

Hero shooters throw you into team-based battles where every character brings something special to the fight. Whether you want tactical, strategic gunfights or pure, chaotic fun, there’s a hero shooter that’s perfect for you. Maybe you love high-stakes competitive shooters where every shot and ability matters. Or perhaps you just want pure chaotic fun, blasting enemies with a flamethrower while your teammate flies across the map like a superhero. No matter your playstyle, this list has something for you.

8 Apex Legends

Be the Last Squad Standing in a Bloodsport

If you love battle royales but wish they had more personality, Apex Legends is the answer to your prayers. This first-person shooter is not just about looting and shooting—it’s about playing smart, working as a team, and mastering a squad-based experience that never gets old. In Apex Legends, 20 squads of three (or sometimes two) drop onto a massive map, search for weapons, gear and fight to be the last team standing.

Every character has a different playstyle, so there’s a Legend for everyone. Want to be aggressive? Pick Octane. Prefer to snipe from afar? Try Crypto. Love to support your squad? Lifeline’s got your back. I love the fact that Apex Legends feels incredibly smooth. You can slide down hills, climb walls, zipline across the map, and pull off insane plays just by mastering movement.

7 Valorant

Two Teams of Five, Where You Play Attack or Defense

In Valorant, two teams of five go head-to-head in intense, round-based battles. One side attacks, trying to plant a device called the Spike; the other defends, working to stop them. You win by eliminating the enemy team or securing the objective.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Valorant Valorant isn't the only tactical game where team unity means everything.

What I particularly love about Valorant is that, unlike some hero shooters, Valorant doesn’t let abilities steal the spotlight. A good player still needs solid aim and smart positioning — powers just add an extra layer of strategy. And you only get one life per round, so every duel, every peek, and every clutch moment feels thrilling.

6 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Classic Call of Duty Shooting with a Futuristic Twist

FPS Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 69% Released November 6, 2015 Developer(s) Treyarch Publisher(s) Activision OpenCritic Rating Strong

Call of Duty: Black Ops III throws you into a mind-twisting, conspiracy-filled future, where soldiers are enhanced with brain implants that turn them into walking war machines. You and your squad are on a mission to stop a rogue military unit gone haywire, but the deeper you go, the weirder things get.

Related Review: Call of Duty: Black Ops III Backed by Treyarch's three-year development cycle, Call of Duty: Black Ops III boasts plenty of zombies, an arcade, deep multiplayer and a surreal story.

Even with all the sci-fi madness, Black Ops III keeps its gunplay tight, responsive, and satisfying — so if you love classic Call of Duty shooting, you’ll still feel right at home. The game introduces Specialists, each with their own game-changing ability. Want to obliterate enemies with a gravity shockwave? Play Ruin. Prefer picking people off with a one-shot revolver? Seraph is your girl.

5 Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Push a Payload or Defend Your Turf in 5v5 Battles