Playing horror games can be thrilling and fun, but it’s a whole other thing to experience. What will you do if you suddenly find yourself in some horrid place with some big nasty chasing you? How can you escape the jaws of the alien or survive the presence of a haunting?

Well, the first thing to do is not to panic or give up. Like every survivor protagonist caught in similar situations, anyone can survive as long as they have the right tools for the job. So, start planning and prepare a shopping list of the top items you’ll need to brave any horror game.

This is all in good fun. Do not take survival tips seriously.

10 Camera

Outlast Your Fate

Document and track nightmarish encounters.

Night vision technology to see in darkness.

Record possible last moments.

Doesn’t matter if it’s a camcorder, mounted security cam, or just your phone, a camera can have significance in any horror encounter. Documenting the terror coming after you will come in handy if you need evidence for the proper authorities. Plus, with enough cameras, you can track whatever foulness is roaming the area. It worked for the Five Nights at Freddy’s security guards after all. Well, some of them.

Even better, if your camera comes equipped with night vision like in the Outlast games, that’ll make exploring any dark environment easier. And, morbid as it may sound, having a camera might at least let your next of kin know of your fate as you record your last moments. Worst case scenario, your camera becomes a collectible item for a future survivor.

9 Divine Object

Have Faith

Fend off unholy terrors.

Offer religious comfort.

Regardless of your beliefs, when in a battle against a demonic entity, having an object of holy significance can be crucial. If games like the terrifying indie horror Faith: The Unholy Trinity have taught players anything, any ungodly pest can be defeated by crosses and holy water. Even if such items can’t outright destroy them, the mere presence alone is enough to ward them off.

However, if you’re facing a situation or abomination immune to the powers of divinity, simply having a holy object can’t hurt either. When you’re alone, trapped in an impossible situation with no way out, sometimes the feeling of divine protection can be comforting. At the very least, a tough enough cross can make for a good stabbing instrument.

8 Companion

Together Until the End

Assist in survival.

Offer trust and companionship.

Act as bait.

The old saying safety in numbers can apply to any predicament, and if you’re going to survive a horror-related one, having a buddy at your side will tip the scales in your favor. Video games like Until Dawn have shown the importance of working with others in a terrifying crisis against the unknown.

Plus, whether they’re a trustworthy family member, a loyal friend, or even an acquaintance, just knowing you’re not facing the horror alone can be solace enough. Just don’t ever split up. Because that never ends well. Although, if you’re the kind of person who thinks relying on others seems like too much trouble, then by all means, split up. At least your ally will be more useful as bait.

7 Rations

Enough Provisions to Last the Long Dark

Help sate hunger and dehydration.

Distract unholy nasty.

The idea of having an appetite may sound ludicrous when you’re being hunted by some prowling terror. However, trying to survive on an empty stomach is only going to complicate the situation.

You don’t know how long you’re going to be trapped, and having some rations stored away can give you an edge, just like in The Long Dark. The last thing you want is to run out of stamina, or worse, have your growling stomach alert whatever’s out there. Above all, your rations can serve another purpose besides nourishment. Use them to distract the nightmare pursuing you. Just pray they’re not a picky eater.

6 Safe Room

Where To Go When Left For Dead

Provide shelter and safety from unknown elements.

Offer reprieve from a hostile situation.

When the situation seems dire, and it looks like you have no means of escape, it’s always good to have a place to hunker down where the baddies can’t reach you. As the Left 4 Dead series has shown, you can’t go wrong with a good safe room.

With impenetrable walls and a sealed door, a safe room can be vital for your survival horror experience. Perfect for when you need a chance to stock up on supplies, plan your next move, and just have a break from whatever nightmare is out there. Hopefully, the safe room you pick comes packaged with some relaxing music too.

5 Knife

Universal Tool Against Any Residential Evil

Wield as a weapon against enemies.

Useful tool for cutting, hunting, and crafting.

You can’t say no to a decent weapon that fits right in your back pocket, and a knife is the handiest survival item you could ever ask for. But take one look at the Resident Evil series and they’ll show you that a knife can be an effective tool for any situation.

Sure, it can help fend off a threat at close range, but it also can be a useful tool for cutting through obstacles, hunting for food, or even crafting should the situation require it. With a sharp blade and a sharp enough mind, even the smallest knife can be the greatest item in your arsenal.

Please don’t use knives for tricks. Leave that to professionals like Leon Kennedy.

4 First Aid Kit

Keeping Your Ride on The Metro to Health Going

Tend to open wounds.

Mend broken bones.

Cure ailments or diseases.

Call it whatever you will: First Aid Kit, Health Pack, MedKit, the only word you should be referring to it as is a must-have. Nearly every video game involves keeping your characters’ health high to avoid a game over, sometimes with the most unique of systems, but in a situation of survival horror, a small container of health items can mean the difference between life and death.

It doesn’t matter if the health kit contains gauze, bandages, needles, or pills, just make sure the kit is stocked. Most of all, only use it should the need arise. Games like Metro Exodus showed the importance of rationing your medkits — because you never know when and if you’ll find another spare kit. So, unless you’re a doctor or a genius who knows how to craft spare syringes, use that first aid kit sparingly.

3 Shotgun

Bring Doom Upon Your Foes

Make scary nasty go away with one pull of the trigger.

When all else fails, if you have no choice but to engage the scary nasty, you can’t pick a better weapon to rush into battle than something designed for close encounters. There’s certainly no shortage of the variety of shotguns in gaming, but whether you pick a simple pump action or the Super Shotgun from Doom Eternal, remember to pack extra ammunition.

You don’t have to be military trained to understand how to fire one — though it certainly helps. Simple point, aim, and pull the trigger. Be they zombie, demon, extraterrestrial, or just some lunatic from Earth, a decent shotgun can be all the protection you can ask for. Just make sure not to miss.

2 Flashlight

Awake The Light

Illuminate the shadows and purge the darkness.

Burn away all entities who fear the light.

Darkness and horror will forever be joined in matrimony, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer in the shadows, and having a flashlight on hand can make all the difference in the world. Lightweight, portable, and all it requires is some batteries.

Like the Alan Wake games, a powerful flashlight can make for a decent weapon against an enemy that thrives in the darkness. Just point and watch them burn away. You’re practically wielding fire in your hands. Whether you’ve brought one along, or have located it while searching, when you acquire a flashlight, pray it doesn’t come with a tag that reads: Batteries Not Included.

1 Fire

Everything Burns, Even in Space

Fend off any horror.

Keep warm from the elements.

Cook food.

Provide a light in the dark.

There is one universal rule. It does not matter if you’re living in the past or lost somewhere in the deep space of the future, as Dead Space has demonstrated, if you can burn it, you can kill it. Whether it’s a simple torch or a high-powered flamethrower, fire can be your greatest weapon and your most powerful ally.

Because even if you’re not using it to engage the unknown horrors of the universe, fire can be useful for keeping warm in any hostile environment, cooking your food, or just providing some comforting light. Best of all, fire is the easier thing to create. Even without a lighter or specialized gadget, all you need is some sticks and a lot of patience. Then again, maybe packing an extra lighter wouldn’t hurt.