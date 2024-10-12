Remakes and remasters are the perfect ways to revisit those classics that gave us chills, but this time with a modern twist. These updated versions don’t just upgrade the graphics. They breathe fresh life into iconic atmospheres, improving sound design and adding new mechanics. And sometimes expanding on the original story of the horror game.

The best horror remakes keep the soul of the original game while offering new ways to experience that terror. From the nerve-wracking jump scares of Resident Evil 2 to the psychological horrors like Alan Wake Remastered, these remakes and remasters capture the essence of what made the originals great while enhancing the experience for today’s gamers.

10 White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (2017)

Original: The School: White Day (2015)

If you like horrors set in high schools, you should check out the White Day: A Labyrinth Named School remake. In this game, you are basically trapped in a high school and looking for ways to escape. The 2001 South Korean cult classic got a major makeover in 2017, so the school environment feels more immersive than ever.

Its updated graphics and lighting make every hallway, classroom and abandoned corner ooze with more tension. It’s easy to get lost in its maze-like corridors, and just when you think you’ve got your bearings, something creepy happens to throw you off. But the game isn’t all about running and hiding. You’ll also have to solve tricky puzzles to progress.

9 Shadow Man Remastered (2021)

Original: Shadow Man (1999)

Shadow Man Remastered is not your typical “run and gun” horror game. It’s a twisted, supernatural adventure that has been revived with modern upgrades (like 4K resolution support) while keeping the strange charm of the original intact.

As the Shadow Man, you wield powerful voodoo objects, like the Shadow Gun, which grows stronger as you progress through the game. While the gunplay might feel a bit old-school compared to modern action games, it still gives you that satisfying “blast the demons back to the underworld” feeling.

8 Alone in the Dark (2024)

Original: Alone in the Dark (1992)

If you're into atmospheric horror games with creepy old mansions scattered around the town, Alone in the Dark (2024) might just be your favorite new game. It takes the foundation of the original 1992 classic and builds on it. The world now feels more alive (or undead, depending on where you’re standing), the scares hit harder and the sound design will make the hairs on your neck stand up.

When it comes to combat, Alone in the Dark sticks to its survival horror roots, so don’t expect to be blasting through hordes of enemies like in an action shooter. You’ll have to manage your resources, carefully aim your shots, and sometimes, running for your life might be the smarter option.

7 Dead Space (2023)

Original: Dead Space (2008)

Dead Space returned in 2023, but this time it was bigger, bloodier and scarier than ever. The remake reminds you why we fell in love with the original trip to space in the first place. The haunted spaceship is more detailed and terrifying than ever before. Every shadow and blood-stained wall looks stunningly real, making the horror feel more immersive.

Even though you will be doing a lot of shooting, you can’t just mindlessly shoot at enemies. This is because if you blow off a necromorph’s legs, it'll crawl after you. If you sever its arms, it'll still try to bite you.

6 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Original: Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Any good horror game remake list is not complete without mentioning Resident Evil 2 . This remake doesn’t simply update the graphics and call it a day; it reinvents the original in such a way that it feels both familiar and fresh. From the lifelike zombies to the gruesome gore, every moment feels more terrifying than you remember.

The over-the-shoulder camera replaces the fixed angles of the original, bringing you closer to the horror. Some of the zombies are slow, but terrifyingly resilient. You can unload a whole clip into one and still watch it shuffle back to life. And while headshots are satisfying, they aren’t always enough to put down zombies for good.

5 The Last of Us Remastered (2014)

Original: The Last of Us (2013)

The remastered version of The Last of Us offers a stunning improvement in graphics. It brings post-apocalyptic America to life (or, more like, to death) in incredible detail. But what I love most about the game is the emotional depth.

Only a few horror games can match the emotional weight of Joel and Ellie’s journey. It’s a heartbreaking story of survival in a city overrun by infected and ruthless human factions. The game puts you in positions where you have to make tough decisions. Do you sneak around the enemies and conserve your ammo or go in guns blazing and risk running out of resources later?

4 Splatterhouse (2010)

Original: Splatterhouse (1988)

In 2010, Splatterhouse was transformed from a 2D side-scroller into fully 3D. You'll appreciate the cinematic feel of the remake more than the arcade version of the original. Blood, guts and dismembered limbs will be flying everywhere as you hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies.

What I like about the Splatterhouse remake is that it still finds a way to make you laugh in the midst of all the bloodfest. When you wear the Terror Mask, you not only become incredibly powerful, but also good at throwing out quips and dark humor.

3 Diablo II: Resurrected (2021)

Original: Diablo II (2000)

The classic 2000 Diablo II got a revamp in 2021 with 4K graphics and smoother animations. The dark, gothic atmosphere of the original is more immersive than ever. And those underground passages and hellish realms are scarier than ever.

The combat remains fast-paced and sweet. And you can choose between different classes like the Sorceress or Necromancer. But my favorite thing about Diablo II: Resurrected is the hack-and-slash formula.

2 Alan Wake Remastered (2021)

Original: Alan Wake (2010)

Alan Wake Remastered takes you back to the creepy forests of Bright Falls, but this time it’s darker than you remember. As the story unfolds you will experience an overwhelming sense of dread creeping in, with mysterious occurrences and cryptic messages. It almost feels like you're in a Stephen King novel.

Alan isn’t your typical action hero. He’s a writer, so he’s armed only with flashlights, flares and a few weapons. You'll be constantly juggling light sources while trying not to get overwhelmed by enemies lurking in the shadows.

1 BioShock Remastered (2016)

Original: BioShock (2007)

BioShock Remastered (2016) brings the haunting underwater world of Rapture back to life with sharper visuals, enhanced textures and smoother performance, all while maintaining the eerie atmosphere of the original.

The visuals have been revamped to 4K, so the cracked marble floors, neon signs, and deranged graffiti hit harder than ever. When it’s time to fight, your regular weapons do not cut it: you need Plasmids to stand a chance. You can use them to shock enemies, throw fireballs or even control minds.