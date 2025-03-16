Fixed camera angles have a way of making horror games even more terrifying. By restricting what players can see, they create moments of tension where something could be lurking just off-screen, but there’s no way to know until it’s too late. The best games that use this technique know how to turn simple movements like entering a new room into moments of sheer dread.

While many modern horror games have moved towards over-the-shoulder perspectives, there’s something undeniably eerie about the way fixed angles build atmosphere. These games prove that true horror isn’t just about what’s in front of the players, but also about what they can’t see coming.

10 Them and Us

Love Letter to Classic Horror

Taking inspiration from Resident Evil and Silent Hill, Them and Us wears its love for survival horror on its sleeve. It follows Alicia, a survivor of a bus crash who finds herself trapped in a nightmarish mansion filled with grotesque creatures. With limited resources and classic tank controls, Them and Us nails the tension that defined the golden age of fixed-camera horror.

One of its standout features is the ability to switch between modern over-the-shoulder gameplay and the traditional fixed camera mode. But purists will find the latter the most effective as it enhances the eerie atmosphere with carefully-crafted angles that always make the player feel watched.

While it doesn’t reinvent the wheel, Them and Us proves that the old-school formula still delivers chilling results.

9 Alisa

The Puppet Master’s Nightmare

A gothic horror game that feels like it was ripped straight from the PS1 era, Alisa is a passion project that throws players into a bizarre, dollhouse-like nightmare. Set in a twisted mansion filled with mechanical monstrosities and eerie, doll-like enemies, players step into the shoes of Alisa, an elite soldier who stumbles into this surreal world while chasing a criminal.

Beyond its fixed angles and tank controls, Alisa leans into its unsettling aesthetic, with its enemies moving in stiff, unnatural ways, like marionettes possessed by something sinister.

Despite being a modern game, Alisa uses the archaic save system and resource management which only add to the tension, making every bullet count. For those who crave the awkward yet deeply-immersive horror of early Resident Evil games, Alisa is a hidden gem.

8 Cold Fear

Horror on the High Seas

Cold Fear Survival Horror Third-Person Shooter Systems Platform(s) PC, PS2 , Xbox (Original) Released May 17, 2005 Developer(s) Darkworks Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Before Dead Space made outer space feel unsafe, Cold Fear made the open ocean just as terrifying. Released in 2005, this survival horror game puts players in the boots of Tom Hansen, a Coast Guard officer investigating a derelict Russian whaling ship. But what starts as a routine mission quickly turns into a fight for survival against parasitic creatures known as the Exocels.

The fixed camera angles amplify the unique setting, especially when combined with the ship’s physics. The vessel constantly rocks with the waves, making gunfights feel even more chaotic as bodies slide across the deck and enemies lurch unpredictably. While Cold Fear was overshadowed by Resident Evil 4 when it was released, its grim atmosphere and intense combat make it a horror experience worth revisiting.

7 Tormented Souls

Old-School Terror with a Modern Twist