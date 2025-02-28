Horror is a timeless genre and nearly every platform has some great titles to scare its players. The same applies to Nintendo Switch, and while this handheld console’s hardware may not be powerful enough to play modern horror titles like Silent Hill 2 and Alan Wake 2 unless it's through the cloud, there are some great options on the console that players can jump into when they’re looking for a scare.

Splatterhouse protagonist wearing terror mask and Joel and Ellie hiding behind a car in The Last of Us Remastered
While it's true that most of the games on the Nintendo Switch are ports of older titles, every single one of these games is a must-play.

10 Dying Light Platinum Edition

The Rooftops Aren’t Safe Either

Jumping from one roof to the other on Dying Light
Dying Light

Open-World
Survival Horror
Systems
super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1 PlayStation-1 Xbox-1
Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 49%
Released
January 27, 2015
Developer(s)
Techland
Publisher(s)
Warner Bros. Games
OpenCritic Rating
Fair

A city overrun by the undead is already terrifying, but when the infected evolve into relentless night-stalking predators, survival takes on a new level of desperation. Dying Light: Platinum Edition drops players into the heart of Harran, a quarantined metropolis teeming with zombies, where parkour is the only thing keeping the living from becoming the dead. The game’s dynamic day-night cycle shifts from tense scavenging missions under the sun to pure horror when the Volatiles emerge after dark, forcing players to either run, hide, or fight with limited supplies.

Despite being a massive open-world game, Dying Light runs impressively well on the Switch, with all major DLCs included in the Platinum Edition. Whether it's using makeshift weapons to carve through hordes or desperately sprinting across rooftops to escape a pack of hungry monsters, the game’s unpredictability ensures that no two encounters feel the same. And when night falls, even the most confident players will be gripping their Joy-Cons a little tighter.

9 Resident Evil Origins Collection

The Mansion That Defined Survival Horror

Player standing in front of a monster in Resident Evil
Resident Evil (1996)

Survival Horror
Systems
PlayStation-1 super greyscale 8-bit logo PC-1
Released
March 22, 1996
Developer(s)
Capcom
Publisher(s)
Capcom

Before Resident Evil became synonymous with action-packed horror, it was a slow-burning nightmare filled with limited resources, fixed camera angles, and locked doors hiding unspeakable horrors. The Resident Evil Origins Collection brings the earliest nightmares to the Switch, bundling Resident Evil 0 and the remake of the original Resident Evil, both of which helped define survival horror as a genre.

1

The eerie Spencer Mansion is just as haunting as ever, with its dimly lit hallways, echoing footsteps, and grotesque creatures lurking in the shadows. With the addition of a modern control scheme for movement on top of the legacy tank controls, this collection is the perfect way to experience the roots of the survival horror genre on the go.

8 Detention

Ghosts Don’t Need Jumpscares to Terrify

Player holding a candle in a dark room in Detention
Detention

Horror
Systems
super greyscale 8-bit logo