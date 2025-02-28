Horror is a timeless genre and nearly every platform has some great titles to scare its players. The same applies to Nintendo Switch, and while this handheld console’s hardware may not be powerful enough to play modern horror titles like Silent Hill 2 and Alan Wake 2 unless it's through the cloud, there are some great options on the console that players can jump into when they’re looking for a scare.

Related 10 Best Horror Game Remakes, Remasters From Resident Evil 2 to Alan Wake Remastered, these horror remakes and remasters are the best you will ever find.

While it's true that most of the games on the Nintendo Switch are ports of older titles, every single one of these games is a must-play.

10 Dying Light Platinum Edition

The Rooftops Aren’t Safe Either

Dying Light Open-World Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 74/100 Critics Recommend: 49% Released January 27, 2015 Developer(s) Techland Publisher(s) Warner Bros. Games OpenCritic Rating Fair

A city overrun by the undead is already terrifying, but when the infected evolve into relentless night-stalking predators, survival takes on a new level of desperation. Dying Light: Platinum Edition drops players into the heart of Harran, a quarantined metropolis teeming with zombies, where parkour is the only thing keeping the living from becoming the dead. The game’s dynamic day-night cycle shifts from tense scavenging missions under the sun to pure horror when the Volatiles emerge after dark, forcing players to either run, hide, or fight with limited supplies.

Despite being a massive open-world game, Dying Light runs impressively well on the Switch, with all major DLCs included in the Platinum Edition. Whether it's using makeshift weapons to carve through hordes or desperately sprinting across rooftops to escape a pack of hungry monsters, the game’s unpredictability ensures that no two encounters feel the same. And when night falls, even the most confident players will be gripping their Joy-Cons a little tighter.

9 Resident Evil Origins Collection

The Mansion That Defined Survival Horror

Resident Evil (1996) Survival Horror Systems Released March 22, 1996 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom

Before Resident Evil became synonymous with action-packed horror, it was a slow-burning nightmare filled with limited resources, fixed camera angles, and locked doors hiding unspeakable horrors. The Resident Evil Origins Collection brings the earliest nightmares to the Switch, bundling Resident Evil 0 and the remake of the original Resident Evil, both of which helped define survival horror as a genre.

Related 10 Classic Horror Games from the 2000s Here are some of the best horror games from the 2000s.

The eerie Spencer Mansion is just as haunting as ever, with its dimly lit hallways, echoing footsteps, and grotesque creatures lurking in the shadows. With the addition of a modern control scheme for movement on top of the legacy tank controls, this collection is the perfect way to experience the roots of the survival horror genre on the go.

8 Detention

Ghosts Don’t Need Jumpscares to Terrify