The PlayStation 5 carries a vast library to choose from. Whether you want to assume the role of a God of War or swing around as Spider-Man, there’s no limit to what you can find. Though with Halloween around the corner (at the time of this writing), there’s essentially one genre players will be on the hunt for, and that’s horror games.

There’s no shortage to be found, as the PlayStation is loaded with enough horror for just about every gaming genre imaginable. So much so, that it can get tricky finding the right one that’ll meet a player’s expectations. There’s nothing to fear, however. Or maybe there is. Just keep the lights on, make sure your door is locked, and prepare to run through some of the best horror games the PS5 has to offer.

10 The Outlast Trials

Work Together or Perish Together

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 72/100 Critics Recommend: 60% Released May 18, 2023 Developer(s) Red Barrels Publisher(s) Red Barrels

Ever watch the Saw movies and wonder what it would be like to experience them firsthand? Of course not, but here’s your chance to, anyway. The third installment of the Outlast series is set in the era of the Cold War, with you and several other poor souls being used as guinea pigs for an inhuman experiment. To earn your freedom, you and the other test subjects must work together and complete these hazardous trials.

For a cooperative puzzle-solving game, The Outlast Trials manages to uphold the distressing horror the series is known for. With every trial, you and your team encounter a new form of psycho out to hunt. While there is an option to go at it solo, the overall game is centered on having a team solving puzzles. Besides, the bigger your party, the more likely they are to distract the monster from you. Just don’t tell them that.

9 Inscryption

It’s Time to Duel

Roguelike Deckbuilding Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 86/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released October 19, 2021 Developer(s) Daniel Mullins Games Publisher(s) Devolver Digital

How do you take something as trivial as card games and make them scary? By throwing the player into a psychological horror featuring a menacing escape-room style roguelike game, of course. Trapped in a cabin with a shadowy figure staring back at you, the only way to survive is to play their game by their rules. Just be ready, because a loss leads to death, and in Inscryption, even death is part of the game.

If you’re someone who enjoys collecting cards and strategizing, this game can become addicting to play. Every round won’t always be about playing cards, however. With each victory, your opponent will throw something new at you in between each battle. Loaded with enough mystery, puzzles, and rewards, Inscryption will keep you guessing while asking for more.

8 Dead by Daylight

You Are the Monster

Horror Survival Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 70/100 Critics Recommend: 46% Released June 14, 2016 Developer(s) Behaviour Interactive Publisher(s) Behaviour Interactive

Horror games are known for their monsters out to stalk, kill, and just give you a bad time. Well, Dead by Daylight makes being bad feel so good as it puts you into the role of the killer. Five players enter a nightmarish map littered with obstructions. Four must attempt to escape the vile landscape while another assumes the role of the savage killer hunting them.

If that alone isn’t enough to catch your attention, Dead by Daylight offers dozens of survivors and killers to choose from, including iconic characters from well-known horror franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, Child’s Play, and much, much more. Choosing your perks and builds to expand, you’re looking at hours of playtime from a game still receiving updates and fresh new content to this day.

7 Darkwood

A Grim World with Grim Consequences

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 77/100 Critics Recommend: 77% Released August 18, 2017 Developer(s) Acid Wizard Studio Publisher(s) Crunching Koalas

The land has been engulfed by an unnatural forest, trapping its inhabitants inside. With the light all but snuffed out, the player must scavenge, craft, and survive to find a way out. But beware, because when night falls, the monsters come out.

If you want a challenging survival horror with some teeth, Darkwood has some sharp fangs. Just be warned that when it bites, it can be unforgiving. Even death has consequences as each loss leads to losing inventory and reputation needed for trading. Despite the difficulty, it doesn’t detract from the nightmare-like atmosphere it possesses, with the top-down perspective only adding to how empty and grim the world looks.

Even the very forest feels like it’s out to get you.

Though a difficult game to master, it has enough to offer that you’ll want to keep playing. Just make sure not to stay out after dark.

6 Still Wakes the Deep

Lovecraftian Horror at Sea

Survival Horror Systems OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 76/100 Critics Recommend: 70% Released June 18, 2024 Developer(s) The Chinese Room Publisher(s) Secret Mode OpenCritic Rating Strong

Set in the year 1975 off the coast of Scotland, an oil rig accidentally awakens something buried beneath the earth and unleashes an otherworldly force upon the crew. Trapped at sea with an oil rig coming apart, it’s up to electrician Caz to round up survivors and get to safety.

If you want a game that focuses more on narrative than gameplay, Still Wakes the Deep is for you. The overall game feels like John Carpenter’s The Thing set at sea, making it one of the best indie horrors of recent date. The gameplay amounts to running and hiding from room to room, trying to escape the tentacle monsters roaming the structure. The level of detail put into the environment and creatures, along with its immersive story, makes Still Wakes the Deep a must-have for every horror fan.

5 Amnesia: The Bunker

A Game of Cat and Mouse

Taking place in No Man’s Land during World War I, a French soldier awakens to discover they’re the only survivor within their war shelter after a deformed creature slaughtered their comrades. With an unkillable monster stalking the halls, the soldier must find a way to escape the sealed bunker without making too much noise.

Set within the series of the same name, Amnesia: The Bunker presents another chilling tale of eldritch horror, but with a spin. Unlike the previous games, you’re a soldier who can fight back with whatever weapons you can scrounge. But don’t think that’ll save you. The monster can be slowed down, but never killed. Everything about this game is just haunting, from the claustrophobic environment, right down to the noises the creature makes as it roams the corridors searching for you, making it one of the scariest Amnesia games to date.

4 The Last of Us Part 1

Post-Apocalyptic Tearjerker

After civilization has been decimated by a parasitic outbreak and society is left on the brink of collapse, hardened survivor Joel is tasked with escorting the only human immune to the infection, a young teenage girl named Ellie. If they hope to survive the brutal journey across what remains of the United States, they’ll have to learn to rely on each other.

A remake of one of the best games on the PlayStation, The Last of Us Part 1 has everything fans loved and feared from the original, including extra content such as the Left Behind DLC. Even without the graphical overhaul and gorgeous UI enhancements, The Last of Us remains the finest survival adventure game exclusive to the PS5. It doesn’t matter if you’re a returning fan or a new player, this is one experience that’ll have you on the edge of your seat, before reaching for the tissues.

3 Resident Evil 4 Remake

“Welcome Back, Stranger”

The critically acclaimed video game by Capcom that forever changed the action horror genre is back and gorier than ever. When the daughter of the US President is kidnapped by a cult out in a secluded area of Europe, Leon Kennedy is tasked with ensuring her safe return. Yet upon arriving, he discovers that nothing about the village is right, as the whole population has been turned into mindless hostile thralls.

Related Review: Resident Evil 4 Remake Hitting all the right notes in being something for both newcomers and long-running fans alike, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a triumph.

Forget whatever you remember about the original 2005 release. In Resident Evil 4, everything has been rebuilt from the ground up, even Leon’s trusty knife has been updated. While the original story is a classic, even that has been altered in favor of a more serious experience. Using whatever tools you can fit into your attaché case, you’ll be blasting away at a horde of classic enemies and bosses all given fleshed-out facelifts.

2 Dead Space Remake

Make Us Whole Again