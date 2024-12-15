If there’s one thing Indiana Jones knows how to do, it’s turn an adventure into a legend. Indiana Jones games have delivered thrills, spills and whip-cracking action to fans across generations. From pixelated classics to modern masterpieces, Indiana Jones games have given us the chance to be the daring archaeologist, face off against Nazis and solve ancient mysteries.

Related 10 Games To Play If You Love Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Seeking more action after the latest Indiana Jones adventure? Crack the whip at these gaming treasures.

But while some Indiana Jones games hit the jackpot with gripping stories and adrenaline-pumping action, others..well, let’s just say they belong in a museum. This list is to uncover the best of the best Indiana Jones games and what makes them special.

10 Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Reimagines Classic Indiana Jones Movies as Legos

The Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures is an all-time favorite for movie and Lego game fans alike. The game covers the first three films -- Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade. It reimagines them with Lego’s signature humor, replacing intense moments with slapstick comedy and absurd charm making even diehard fans laugh.

Remember the face-melting Ark of the Covenant? Now it’s hilariously kid-friendly, with LEGO heads flying instead of gore. Each level is a puzzle-packed playground. Want that hidden treasure? You’ll need the right character skills, like Indy’s whip for swinging or Short Round’s ability to crawl through tight spaces. Levels encourage you to explore, with secret areas and collectibles waiting for you.

9 Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Embark on a Globe-Trotting Journey to Take Down the Nazi Forces

What sets Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis apart is that it crafts an entirely new narrative, independent of the movies. Set in the late 1930s, the story begins with Indy teaming up with Sophia Hapgood, a psychic archaeologist and former flame, to stop the Nazis from discovering the lost city of Atlantis.

Halfway through the game, you'll choose between the Team Path (puzzle) or Fists Path (physical challenges and fistfights). This basically means you can choose to brawl your way through one playthrough and think your way through the next.

8 Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Race Against Time to Retrieve an Artifact Before it Falls into the Wrong Hands

This 2003 release dives into everything that makes Indy legendary -- fistfights, ancient mysteries, death-defying stunts, and of course, his trusty whip. Indy must race against time (and villains) to retrieve an artifact before it falls into the wrong hands.

The hand-to-hand combat system is straightforward but brutal, allowing Indy to punch, kick and even deliver over-the-top finishing moves. What makes it even more fun? The environment. Almost anything can become a weapon -- chairs, bottles, wrenches, even shovels. If you’re surrounded by enemies, grab what you can and let loose.

7 Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine

Stop the Soviet Forces from Building an Infernal Machine

This post-WWII adventure swaps Nazis for Soviet agents, delivering a Cold War espionage twist. Indy is pulled out of retirement by CIA operative Sophia Hapgood to investigate Soviet digs at Babylon. The goal is to prevent them from reconstructing the "Infernal Machine," a doomsday device tied to the ancient Tower of Babel.

You still have Indy’s iconic whip, but you also get to play around with pistols, grenades and even explosives. But the real star in this fighting game are the puzzles. Think of complex switch mechanisms, pressure plates, and hidden pathways that challenge both wits and reflexes.

6 Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures

Compilation of Three Classic Movies

Just like Lego Indiana Jones: the Original Adventures, Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures covers three movies, but doesn’t come with a comedic twist. Each film is condensed into bite-sized yet action-packed levels. Whether you're dodging giant boulders in Raiders or taking down Nazis in The Last Crusade, the game does a good job recreating Indy’s most iconic moments.

The game is old-school hard, but every level feels rewarding once you master its quirks. It demands precision platforming, quick reflexes and strategic use of Indy’s whip, pistols and grenades.

5 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure

Pioneered the Indy Quotient (IQ) Scoring System in Indiana Jones Games

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure was part of the golden age of point-and-click adventures. This game brings the events of the iconic Last Crusade movie to life while allowing you to explore alternate outcomes.

You travel through different locations including Venice, Castle Brunwald and the Grail Temple, with re-imagined scenarios that expand the story. The Last Crusade introduced the Indy Quotient (IQ) system to Indiana Jones games. With this system, you could rack up points for discovering alternate routes, solving puzzles in unique ways or even avoid unnecessary fights.

4 Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Reimagined Version of Four Classics

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues takes the charm of the original Lego Indiana Jones games and doubles down on creativity and humor. It offers re-imagined versions of Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Last Crusade and Temple of Doom, alongside brand-new levels dedicated to The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Related 10 Games to Play if You Love LEGO: Horizon Adventures If you enjoyed LEGO: Horizon Adventures but got left craving more, then what games should you play after it?

Each movie gets its own hub world, filled with missions, side quests and secrets to uncover. If you love co-op games , you'll be glad to know this game offers split-screen mode. There’s also the level creator, which allows you to create custom levels with a bunch of Lego pieces, characters and environments.

3 Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings

Search for the Staff of Moses

In your quest to find the fabled Staff of Moses, you'll travel across San Francisco, Istanbul, Panama and Nepal. Indy still has his whip in Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings, which is more than just a tool for swinging across chasms.

It’s used to disarm enemies, pull levers and create new pathways, offering a multi-functional gameplay element. What I particularly like about this game is that combat isn’t just about punches and kicks, incorporating Indy’s surroundings as well. You can use objects like pool cues, chairs or even garden tools to fend off enemies, which can be funny sometimes.

2 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Action Game

Side-Scrolling Adventure through the Grail Temple

This is a side-scrolling adventure that contrasts starkly with its sibling, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure. The Action Game emphasizes fast-paced gameplay and platforming challenges, making it a different experience from the more story-driven Graphic Adventure.

The Action Game tests you with complex platforming sequences, precise jumps and hazardous environments. The absence of health restoration items or extra lives makes the game even more unforgiving. Though it leaves a lot to be desired, it’s a decent platformer for the 1980s.

1 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Stop the Nazis from Getting an Ancient Relic

The new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle brings back your beloved archaeologist. This time he embarks on a perilous mission to stop Nazi forces from acquiring an ancient relic: The Great Circle. Whether you’re fending off enemies in close-quarters or engaging in stealth-based infiltration, the first-person perspective gives a real sense of danger and excitement.

But here’s where it gets even better -- the game mixes it up by switching to third-person perspectives during key moments particularly when it comes to traversal and cutscenes. Of course, no Indiana Jones game would be complete without brain-bending puzzles. In The Great Circle, the puzzles are not just about solving riddles -- they require you to interact with your environment in creative ways. You’ll use Indy’s trusty whip for everything from disarming enemies to swinging across chasms and solving different puzzles.