In Inzoi, your Zoi isn’t just lounging around looking cute. They’ve got bills to pay, dreams to chase and a whole life to build. But just like real life, not every job in inZOI plays by the same rules. Some careers are all about the 9-to-6 grind, while others are more chill, part-time gigs. And then there’s the big split between active and rabbit hole jobs. This totally changes how you experience the workday.

You'll notice a large chunk of the jobs on this list are part-time and rabbit hole jobs. This gives your Zoi more freedom, fewer days and shorter hours. Your Zoi vanishes into the workday and you kick back while the money rolls in. No micromanaging, no stress, just results.

8 Pro Gamer

Company: DG Esports