Since Nintendo is a Japanese brand, it would be heartbreaking if their handheld console didn’t have a lot of JRPGs. Fortunately, that isn’t the case as the system is jam-packed with entries from some of the longest-running franchises.

Related 7 Best JRPGs On Xbox 360 The Xbox 360 had a massive library of games, but only a few JRPGs, of which these 7 were the best.

With the successor of the Nintendo Switch now in sight, it's only a matter of time before this console stops production. Thankfully, these JRPGs on Nintendo Switch are guaranteed to keep players busy, and with the expected backward compatibility of the next console, investing in these games won’t lock players on the older system if they eventually move on to the new console when it comes out midway through a lengthy playthrough of these games.

10 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Entry That Marked a Bold New Era for Pokemon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes the series in a completely new direction, tweaking the traditional turn-based structure to a more open-ended one. Set in the ancient Hisui region, which would later become Sinnoh, the game places players in the middle of a wild, untamed land where Pokemon roam freely. Instead of the usual random encounters, creatures can be seen in the overworld, each behaving differently depending on the species, as some are docile, while others attack on sight.

The combat system retains turn-based battles but introduces a new Agile and Strong style mechanic that lets players modify their attack speed and power, making battles feel more dynamic. Unlike mainline entries, catching Pokemon is often done in real-time without engaging in battle, rewarding stealth and strategy. This fresh take on the Pokemon formula revitalized the franchise, and while not perfect, it proved that Game Freak could still innovate after decades of incremental changes.

9 Ni No Kuni: Wrath Of The White Witch

A Masterclass in Animated Storytelling

A game that blends the charm of Studio Ghibli’s animation with the depth of classic JRPG mechanics, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is as much a heartfelt journey as it is a mechanically rich RPG. Originally released on the PS3, this remastered version brings the tale of Oliver, a young boy who stumbles into a magical world, to the Nintendo Switch.

The game’s battle system is a mix of real-time movement and turn-based commands, with Oliver and his party commanding familiars, which are creatures that act as both allies and weapons. These companions evolve much like Pokemon, adding a layer of strategy to the team-building process. The hand-drawn cutscenes, crafted by Studio Ghibli themselves, elevate the storytelling to a level rarely seen in video games. While its combat mechanics may feel dated compared to modern RPGs, its storytelling, art, and music make it one of the most enchanting adventures available on the Switch.

8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

A Paper-Thin Plumber With a Surprisingly In-Depth Story

5.0 /5 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2024) RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Platform(s) Nintendo Switch Released May 23, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo OpenCritic Rating Mighty

When it comes to blending RPG mechanics with classic Mario charm, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remains the gold standard. Originally released on the GameCube, this remaster brings back the beloved turn-based combat and witty writing that made it a fan favorite.