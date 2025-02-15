Xbox 360 is one of the best consoles of all time and it has a surprisingly huge library of games. But it being owned by an American company (Microsoft) as opposed to a Japanese one, there aren’t a lot of JRPGs on the console, and the more popular 7th gen releases in the genre went to Sony’s PS3.

Despite that, there were gems released on the system and these 7 JRPGs are considered to be the best ones on Xbox 360.

7 Star Ocean: The Last Hope

A Galaxy-Sized Adventure With A Love-Hate Reputation

The Star Ocean series has always been known for blending sci-fi with fantasy, but The Last Hope pushed the space-faring aspect further than ever. Set as a prequel to the entire series, it follows Edge Maverick and his crew as they explore uncharted planets in search of a new home for humanity. While the narrative leans into anime melodrama, sometimes excessively, the real draw is its action-packed, real-time combat system, which feels like a more refined version of what Star Ocean: Till the End of Time introduced.

Combat flows at a blistering pace, rewarding quick reactions, well-timed counters and strategic use of party-switching. Special attacks and "Rush Mode" allow for devastating combos, and the ability to blindside enemies keeps fights dynamic. What makes The Last Hope truly ambitious, however, is its space exploration. Players can visit multiple planets, each with its own environments, enemies and lore, making it one of the more expansive JRPGs of its time.

Despite its deep mechanics, the game wasn’t without flaws. Some of the character writing, especially protagonist Edge Maverick’s infamous meltdown, divided fans, while the English voice acting was hit-or-miss. Still, for those willing to push past its quirks, The Last Hope offered one of the most content-rich JRPGs on the Xbox 360.

6 Eternal Sonata

Chopin’s Fever Dream of a JRPG

Eternal Sonata Systems Platform(s) PS3, Xbox 360 Released September 17, 2007 Developer(s) tri-Crescendo Publisher(s) Bandai Namco Studios

A JRPG where Frederic Chopin dreams of an anime-inspired fantasy world on his deathbed sounds like an odd premise, but Eternal Sonata makes it work. Developed by tri-Crescendo, the game blends history and fiction, crafting a narrative that mixes real-world themes of mortality with a whimsical, colorful setting. Chopin himself is a playable character, wielding powerful magic as he journeys with a cast of original heroes through beautifully-realized environments.

The battle system takes a hybrid approach, fusing turn-based mechanics with real-time movement. Characters can run around the battlefield, launching standard attacks before executing special moves based on light and shadow positioning.

Visually, Eternal Sonata was one of the most striking JRPGs of its time. The cel-shaded art style made every area feel like a living painting, and the music, which featured both original compositions and classical Chopin pieces, was a perfect fit for the dreamlike atmosphere. While its linear structure and somewhat abrupt ending left some wanting more, few JRPGs on the Xbox 360 delivered such a unique, musically-rich experience.

5 The Last Remnant

A Tactical Experiment That Found Redemption

When The Last Remnant launched in 2008, it was a bold attempt by Square Enix to introduce a fresh take on turn-based combat. Unlike traditional party-based systems, battles revolved around controlling squads of units rather than individual characters. The Morale system played a key role, influencing the strength of attacks and abilities depending on how well the tide of battle was turning. It was an innovative concept, but the Xbox 360 version suffered from technical issues, including frame rate drops and texture pop-ins.

Set in a world ruled by powerful, ancient artifacts called Remnants, the game follows Rush Sykes as he searches for his kidnapped sister while becoming entangled in a grand political struggle. The world-building is strong, featuring warring nations, deep lore and a narrative that gradually shifts from personal stakes to large-scale conflicts.

Though the Xbox 360 version had its rough edges, the game saw a second life with its later PC and remastered releases, where improved performance and gameplay tweaks allowed its ambitious battle system to shine. Even in its flawed state, The Last Remnant stood out as one of the more experimental and strategic JRPGs on the platform.

4 Blue Dragon

Sakaguchi, Toriyama, and Uematsu Reunite for a Classic