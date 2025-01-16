Man creates Jurassic Park films. Man destroys Jurassic Park films. Jurassic Park films create video games. Players eat video games. Gamers inherit the Earth. Well, seeing as that timeless quote has been butchered, what can be said about Jurassic Park other than it’s a classic that spawned one too many sequels? Like with all bestselling franchises, it wasn’t long before video games followed.

Given the setting and the vast assortment of dinosaurs, the concept is low-hanging fruit for any eager developer. With how many there have been over the years, however, trying to find the perfect game would be like trying to find a needle in the Lost World itself. So, it’s time to see who spared no expense.

6 Jurassic Park: The Game

Telltale’s Forgotten Fossil

A year before they made it big with their Walking Dead series, Telltale Games released a four-part episodic adventure called Jurassic Park: The Game. While the overall game is probably one of Telltale’s weaker releases in their enormous library, as a Jurassic Park story, it’s a fascinating one.

The game takes place during the events of the first movie. For those who may not recall, after shutting down the park’s security, Dennis Nedry made off with a canister containing dinosaur embryos. The game’s story explores the plotline of the stolen embryos and the characters Dennis was supposed to meet before his death.

Although the overall gameplay is a bland point-and-click adventure with quick-time events, the story has its intense moments as you face off against the loose dinosaurs. So, if you’re a die-hard Jurassic Park fan, it’s worth a look for the story. If you’re a player in it for the gameplay, feel free to pass.

5 Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection

Seven Games for The Price of One

Released November 22, 2023 Developer Limited Run Games Publisher Limited Run Games Genre Action-Adventure System Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC

Back in the 90s, Nintendo and Sega saw a laundry list of Jurassic Park games released for their consoles. Now, thanks to the Classic Games Collection, over seven games from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras have been ported to modern systems.

Blast your way through dinosaurs in the top-down shooter from the first-ever Jurassic Park on NES. Run and jump over platforms in Jurassic Park on Genesis. Or take the action further with Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues, a side-scrolling run-and-gun game where you go around shooting dinosaurs. Look, it was the 90s, okay? Guns and dinosaurs were the style at the time.

4 Jurassic World Aftermath

The VR Experience

Stealth Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 65/100 Critics Recommend: 40% Released December 17, 2020 Developer(s) Coatsink Publisher(s) Coatsink , Oculus OpenCritic Rating Weak

Dinosaurs and VR? It’s every player’s dream. Two years after the first Jurassic World, you’re a security expert sent into the ruins of the destroyed park for a secret mission. With dinosaurs and a pack of velociraptors hunting you throughout the facility, you’ll have to sneak and think on your feet to survive.

As far as VR games go, this one is simple and short. There is tension as you avoid hostile dinosaurs and solve puzzles to progress further. For many hardcore players, the idea of being able to enter a virtual simulation of Jurassic Park is a fantasy come true. Seeing dinosaurs up close, exploring, and avoiding velociraptors and a T-rex. If the game had more of a story to offer, and maybe some new locations, it could have been the best Jurassic World game yet. As it stands, it’s just okay.

The game is available on Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Nintendo Switch.

3 Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis

The First Jurassic Park Simulator

Released March 25, 2003 Developer Blue Tongue Entertainment Publisher Universal Interactive Genre Theme Park Simulation System Xbox, PlayStation, PC Metascore 69

Since the first movie, fans have long dreamed of being able to build a Jurassic Park of their very own. It wasn’t until Operation Genesis that players got that chance in this park simulator for the Xbox and PlayStation 2. At the beginning, you get to decide the island you’ll build upon, and from there, you can begin researching dinosaurs.

Organized between herbivores and carnivores, you can choose to separate them between electric fences or put them all together and let them run amok. You have to be careful, however. The carnivores are smart and can learn how to escape a weak fence, which forces you and your security to stop them before guests get hurt.

Speaking of, when you’re not playing God making dinosaurs, you’re building attractions and amenities to keep customers happy and spending money. The game may be showing its age, but for the time, this was every Jurassic Park fan’s dream game.

2 LEGO Jurassic World

LEGO Finds a Way

Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 71/100 Critics Recommend: 30% Released June 10, 2015 Developer(s) Traveller's Tales Publisher(s) Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment OpenCritic Rating Fair

You can’t hurl a block without striking a franchise touched by the LEGO name. Though it’s labeled as LEGO Jurassic World, the game follows the three original Jurassic Park films and the first Jurassic World. For better or worse, since the stories are being told in a family-friendly LEGO game, characters meant to die simply get injured or go missing.

That aside, this is a great game for fans of Jurassic Park/World and LEGO. It recreates all the iconic scenes from the movies, and best of all, you don’t just play as the human characters, but even the dinosaurs too. The game also includes Dino Customization, where you can use unlocked LEGO parts to create your own dinosaur. If you loved the LEGO Star Wars games, this one is a must-play.

1 Jurassic World Evolution 2

Welcome to YOUR Jurassic Park

Everything about Jurassic World Evolution 2 makes it the true successor to Operation Genesis and an absolute improvement to the first Evolution. Credited as one of the best theme park simulators, the base game features over 75 creatures you can create and add to your park’s attractions, all with their own quirks and behaviors.

Graphically, this is an absolutely gorgeous video game. Between the environment and the dinosaurs, everything looks detailed and breathtaking. Build a park of your dreams in sandbox mode, or play other modes like Campaign, Challenge, or Chaos Theory — because this franchise can’t get enough of shoehorning Jeff Goldblum in. Regardless, if you love the Jurassic Park/World series, or park simulators in general, Evolution 2 takes the crown for best of the best.