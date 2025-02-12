So, you have dreams of becoming a cyberninja? Not only will you need the right skills and perks, but you’ll also need the best katana to tap into your inner warrior in Cyberpunk 2077.

Related Elden Ring: Every Katana, Ranked For those of us still in the Sekiro mindset.

Guns are fun and all, but getting up close and personal can be a real experience. Whether you’re going for full-blown stealth or intense hacking and slashing, having the right blade makes all the difference. Our end goal is to take down enemies as fast as possible. Prepare yourself, choom. You’re about to become the most-feared cyberninja in Night City.

May contain some very minor spoilers.

6 Black Unicorn

Acquire via GOG account

For our Geralt fans, the Black Unicorn is a treat. It’s such a fun way CD Projekt Red pays homage to their other famous game, The Witcher 3. This is also one of the most unique katanas in Cyberpunk since you can’t obtain it in-game. You’ll need a GOG account for that.

It’s worth it, though, as the blade dishes out great damage that can cut through an enemy’s defense. It penetrates armor well too and can even provide solid bleed damage when you want to wear your opponents down. Out of all the best katanas you can own, the Black Unicorn is a good choice in the early stages.

5 Tsumetogi

Acquire via Pisces (Side Job)

Tsumetogi has a rather interesting (and bloody) history. It previously belonged to Hiromi Sato, a former member of the Tyger Claws. Depending on how your choices play out, he can be killed by his own katana, which only adds to how incredible this blade is in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Tsumetogi katana is much like the Scalpel (which we’ll address next). With its modifiers, you can enjoy electrical damage and increase shock chance. Even better is the fact that you can move around and attack any way you’d like and increase your damage by 5%. This includes blocking, jumping or even crouching if you want to be sneaky.

4 Scalpel

Acquire via Big in Japan (Side Job)

The Scalpel is a good-looking katana that fits perfectly in your collection. It certainly earned its name, but we’re not doing any surgeries here. That is if you don’t count hacking off a few limbs. But you wouldn’t be much of a cyberninja if you left your enemies in one piece and the Scalpel will ensure a bloodbath.

The iconic modifiers, likewise with the Tsumetogi, apply electrical damage and increase the chance of applying shock. But what allows the Scalpel to stand out is that with Sandevistan active, you also increase your crit chance by 50% no matter how you’re attacking with the blade. This can be improved further depending on how you upgrade V, which allows you to easily hit up to 100% crit chance before you reach mid-game content.

3 Satori

Acquire via The Heist

Your mind may be elsewhere during The Heist, especially as it's the final mission with our lovable friend Jackie, but you don't want to miss grabbing Satori. If you do, and if you have the Phantom Liberty DLC, you can always purchase it from EBM Petrochem Stadium. And it's worth it. Satori is a lovely katana what with its iconic modifier that lets you leap at enemies. It’s perfect for an explosive barrage of attacks, and it pays when you use another iconic blade with this: Nehan.

Related 8 Best Swords in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Silver for monsters. Steel for humans. Every Witcher needs a sword. So here's a breakdown of the top-ranking swords in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Satori Nehan combo is too beautiful not to use. If you’ve already caused bleeding with Nehan, switch to Satori, and its attack will instead cause hemorrhaging. Hemorrhaging is a great way to drain your opponent and replace any of your own loss health. But you’ll probably eliminate enemies using a combination of these blades before any of that could even matter.

2 Jinchu-maru

Acquire via Play It Safe

Jinch-maru and Satori are dangerously close to one another in the best way, but Satori seems to perform at its best with Nehan. Meanwhile, Jinchu-maru is incredible on its own so you don’t need any other weapon to help you achieve your cyberninja status in Cyberpunk 2077.

Excellent for near end-game use, this sleek and all-black katana belonged to the cyberninja Sandayu Oda. But even better: it used to belong to our poetic Goro. This lethal blade features iconic modifier that ensures the last strike of a combo will add double damage. Plus, you can use leap attacks when Optical Camo is active. What makes it ideal for later game use is that it adds 10% damage when you’re fighting both boss and elite enemies.

1 Byakko

Acquire via Professional Widow (Side Job)

If we want to discuss the best katana for late-game Cyberpunk, the Byakko manages to claw its way even above the Jinchu-maru. First of all, it used to be Wakako Okada’s blade, which makes it simply one of the coolest weapons to have. But it’s also one of the strongest later in the game once you’ve buffed out most of your skills.

The katana is simply amazing at taking down multiple enemies , so if you simply want to be a ninja who revels in carnage, bring out the Byakko. Once you kill an enemy, you can zoom to the next as your attack speed increases. You can easily down numerous foes in seconds. Plus, the modifier increases your melee attack range by 1 meter. There’s a bleed chance increase, but with the damage you deal, it doesn’t matter much in the long run.