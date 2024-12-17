There's just something about adding popular Disney characters to an action RPG with a unique story that hits the mark, at least most of the time. Square Enix hit gold when they started the franchise in 2002, and over the years, various entries have been released on platforms ranging from consoles to handhelds and even mobile phones.

Widely praised for their deeply emotional and heart-touching narratives, there’s nothing like the Kingdom Hearts series in the gaming industry, and these seven games are regarded as the best ones in the franchise by most fans.

7 Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

A Bold New Take on Combat

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories is a unique entry in the long-running series, blending traditional action RPG mechanics with card-based combat. Originally released as a GBA game, the “Re” version was a remake for the PS2 with fully 3D visuals. While the card system was an innovative departure from the franchise’s typical gameplay, it wasn’t for everyone. It alienated many fans, with some players finding the pacing slow and the mechanics unintuitive.

That said, the narrative fills an essential gap between the story of Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2. It delves into Sora’s journey through Castle Oblivion as he takes on the enigmatic Organization XIII. The story’s depth and the introduction of key characters like Axel is why many fans still consider it a title worth playing, even if they’re divided on the gameplay mechanics.

6 Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Behind Enemy Lines

Action RPG Fighting Action-Adventure Systems Released May 30, 2009 Developer(s) Square Enix , h.a.n.d. Publisher(s) Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days was another title that tried something new, but instead of experimenting with the combat, Square Enix switched up the narrative to focus on key members of Organization XIII like Roxas, Axel and Xion as they navigate their existence within it. Released on the Nintendo DS, this entry is particularly beloved for its character-driven narrative and heartbreaking conclusion, shedding light on Roxas’s motives before the events of Kingdom Hearts 2.

The gameplay features mission-based structure, which is a departure from the usual world-exploration model of the series. While it provided a good variety of objectives, the sheer repetition of tasks and limitations of the DS hardware dampened the overall experience for many. Still, the story’s emotional weight makes it a fan favorite, even if the gameplay falls short compared to other entries.

5 Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

The Only Kingdom Hearts Game on 3DS

Action RPG Systems Released July 31, 2012 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix , Nintendo

Yet another entry in the franchise that was made for a handheld console, Dream Drop Distance released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012. The game introduced a range of new mechanics, such as the Flowmotion system that allowed players to traverse environments with speed and flair. The game also marked the return of Sora and Riku as playable protagonists, utilizing a dual-protagonist structure that alternates between these two characters.

Dream Drop Distance focused on a narrative that helped bridge the gap between Kingdom Hearts 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3, delving into the Mark of Mastery exam and laying the groundwork for the climactic battle against Xehanort. While the plot can feel convoluted, even by Kingdom Hearts standards, the imaginative worlds and engaging combat more than make up for it.

4 Kingdom Hearts 3

A Visual Treat on the 8th Gen Consoles

Action Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 84% Released January 25, 2019 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Kingdom Hearts 3 is the culmination of years of anticipation and promises, coming out roughly 14 years after the second game to finally conclude Sora’s story arc that began in the first game. The game excels in delivering stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4, with breathtaking Disney worlds like Arendelle from Frozen movies and the Caribbean from Pirates of the Caribbean that feel alive and expansive. The combat system builds on the mechanics of the previous entries, introducing Keyblade transformations along with a cinematic flair in combat that’s hard to match.

Many players, however, felt that the story suffered from the responsibility of tying up the sprawling saga that encompassed more than ten spin-off entries, and while emotional and impactful, the ending felt wholly unsatisfying.

Square Enix dropped a trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4, and while we don’t have much information about the game yet, it seems like we will see more of Sora and all the other characters in the fourth game, whenever it comes out.

3 Kingdom Hearts

The Beginning of an Iconic Journey

Action RPG Systems Released September 17, 2002 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

The convoluted universe of Kingdom Hearts as players know it today started with the first entry back in 2002. Kingdom Hearts introduced players to the unforgettable story of Sora, Donald and Goofy. As the trio travels across iconic Disney worlds, they face the growing threat of the Heartless while searching for King Mickey. What made the original game so special was the way it seamlessly combined the charm of Disney with the darker and more-emotional storytelling that Square Enix excels at for the first time in a video game.

Even if some aspects of the combat feel clunky today, this was the title that introduced players to Keyblades and the satisfying action-RPG combat loop. It wasn’t the best by any means, but it laid all the necessary groundwork for future entries.

2 Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep

A Heartbreaking Prelude to the First Kingdom Heart Game

Action RPG Fighting Action-Adventure Systems Released January 9, 2010 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

Few games in the Kingdom Hearts series pack as much emotional weight as Birth by Sleep. Set ten years before the mainline games, it tells the tragic story of Terra, Aqua and Ventus, three Keyblade wielders whose fates intertwine in devastating ways. Each character’s journey offers a unique perspective, and together, they set the stage for the events of the entire saga.

The gameplay introduced the Command Deck system, a brilliant addition that allowed players to customize their abilities and spells for each character. Originally released on the PSP and later on PS3 as part of Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix, Birth by Sleep was nothing short of a technical marvel for its time, pushing the puny hardware of the portable console to its limits to deliver stunning visuals and smooth combat. But it’s the heartbreaking story and the connection fans feel to each of the three characters that make this game a standout entry in the series.

1 Kingdom Hearts 2

The One for the Ages

Action RPG Hack and Slash Systems Released March 28, 2006 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

If there’s one Kingdom Hearts game that fans unanimously agree is the best, it’s Kingdom Hearts 2. Building on everything the original did right, it delivers an even more engaging story, refined combat mechanics, and some of the most memorable story moments in the franchise. The addition of Drive Forms and Reaction Commands furthered the combat by adding layers to the already-stellar gameplay.

Sora’s story is continued as he battles against the Heartless and the mysterious Organization XIII, leading to unforgettable sequences like the epic Battle of 1000 Heartless. But what truly makes Kingdom Hearts 2 shine is the perfect balance it strikes between emotional storytelling and thrilling gameplay. It’s a game that fans can return to again and again, never losing its magic.