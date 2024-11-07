The Kompakt 92 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the last SMG you'll unlock, and it's well worth the wait. The mobility and handling of the gun are fantastic, making it one of the most mobile weapons in Black Ops 6.

The Best Kompakt 92 Loadout

You'll want to remain quick but strong with this Kompakt 92 loadout. With that in mind, you should have the following attachments to the gun:

Optic: Accu-Spot Reflex

Accu-Spot Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Fire Mods: 9x19MM Parabellum Overpressured

The Optic should be the Accu-Spot Reflex or any other short-ranged optic. It gives you a great view of the action, but it's not focused on long-ranged combat. You should have an assault rifle instead for that kind of situation, like the XM4. The Muzzle should be the Suppressor. You can gain recoil control from the other attachments, but with a mobile scenario with the Kompakt 92, it's best to stay stealthy and not get detected. The best Underbarrel is the Ranger Foregrip because it gives better Horizontal Recoil Control and Sprinting Movement Speed as this loadout focuses on speed.

The Extended Mag I is essential for the Kompakt 92 because it gives more ammo to you in one life. You'll get 40 bullets per mag instead of 25 from the Fast Mag I. Next, the CQB Grip takes over the Rear Grip slot. It improves the dynamism of the build with higher Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed. The Balanced Stock also improves your movement speed dramatically with your Aim Walking Movement Speed, Movement Speed, Hipfire Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed.

Sometimes you'll be in close-quarters situations that don't allow you to aim down. This is why the Steady Aim Laser should be equipped as it improves your Hipfire Spread. Lastly, the 9x19mm Parabellum Overpressured fire mod improves your Bullet Velocity in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. It increases how fast the bullet fires towards your foes.

Forward Intel in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 increases the minimap area.

Best Perks for Loadout

With this close-quarters weapon, the Kompakt 92, you'll want to be stealthy. This lets you get close to enemies and not be detected, especially when you want to take out those annoying campers on the other side of the map.

The Ghost perk lets you be undetectable by Scout Pulses and UAVs in the air. Ninja also lets you move more quietly across the map. Another useful perk is Forward Intel, which increases the minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies. It gives you more awareness of your surroundings.