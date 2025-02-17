There was a time during the age of the NES and arcade cabinets when legions of companies were planting the seeds that would bloom into renowned video games. One such developer was Konami and they were legendary among players. For years, everything they developed and published turned into gold.

It was Konami where game designer Hideo Kojima made a name for himself, and franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania were born. Granted, that was classic Konami. As for modern Konami, their gold shine has sadly faded. Still, their library of achievements should not be forgotten, so t’s time to focus on what truly matters: the games.

10 The Simpsons Arcade Game

Best Arcade Beat 'Em Up

The Simpsons Arcade Game Beat 'Em Up Systems Released March 4, 1991 Developer(s) Konami , Novotrade, Backbone Entertainment Publisher(s) Konami

Back in the arcade, all you needed was a quarter or a token, and the hope that there’d be no line blocking the cabinet. Among the various arcade games by Konami, The Simpsons was not only one of their most-beloved cabinets, but also one of the best Simpsons games ever made.

Playing this game with friends was like watching the show with you in the role. The rush of cartoon violence was amazing as you picked your favorite Simpsons character and then watched them clobber the opponents on screen. Each stage was based on a familiar location from Springfield and would feature a boss to fight at the end, leading to a final confrontation with Mr. Burns. Fortunately, The Simpsons Arcade Game has been ported to modern consoles, so now you can play without losing tokens.

9 Policenauts

The Lost Masterpiece

Policenauts Adventure Systems Released July 29, 1994 Developer(s) Konami Publisher(s) Konami

Before Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima wrote and directed a hard science-fiction visual novel called Policenauts. The story takes place in the future as the player assumes the role of PI Jonathan Ingram, a former police officer with astronaut training, better known as a Policenaut. With murder and mystery afoot, he leaves Old Los Angeles for Beyond Coast, the first functional space station.

What made Policenauts stand out from other point-and-click adventures at the time was its style and detail. Featuring animated and fully-voiced cutscenes, the game feels like a full-length movie. The gameplay balances investigative scenes with dialogue choices to progress the story and FPS combat. All this is common nowadays, but for the Mid-90s, this was mind-blowing. If you love buddy cop stories, science-fiction or just Kojima’s style of storytelling, this Konami game is a must-play and deserving of a rerelease for modern systems.

8 Contra: Hard Corps

Saving the World as a Cybernetic Wolf

Contra: Hard Corps Run and Gun Systems Released September 15, 1994 Developer(s) Konami Publisher(s) Konami

Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Contra was the biggest title among gamers. It was pure side-scrolling action as you’re blasting away aliens and soldiers with an arsenal of unique weapons. With every best-selling franchise, sequels were bound to follow. When it comes to picking the best Contra, it’s a hard decision, but the answer is the Sega Genesis exclusive, Contra: Hard Corps.

The game is absolute insanity. You have the option to play as four different characters, two of which are a combat robot and an anthropomorphic wolf cyborg. If that alone isn’t enough to convince you, the classic Contra combat you love is still here, the soundtrack is a banger for the Genesis, the sprite work is amazing and the game features levels with branching routes that lead to six different endings. And again, you fight aliens and save the world as a wolf cyborg. The ‘90s were amazing.

7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

The Most Happening Games Around

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Arcade Beat 'Em Up Platformer OpenCritic Top Critic Rating: 81/100 Critics Recommend: 87% Released August 30, 2022 Developer(s) Digital Eclipse Publisher(s) Konami OpenCritic Rating Strong

Who doesn’t love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? They’ve been an icon since the ‘80s, with legions of comic books, cartoons, movies, and of course, video games. Believe it or not, Konami played a big role in the Turtles' rise to popularity, being responsible for making the first Ninja Turtles game on the original NES, as well as the classic arcade fighter.

Having produced so many, trying to choose the best out of the bunch would be just as challenging as skateboarding through a sewer. So, why not all of them? Thanks to The Cowabunga Collection, you get thirteen games developed by Konami, including the fan favorites: The Manhattan Project and Turtles in Time.

Though the collection was made by Digital Eclipse, the original games were all developed by Konami.

6 Suikoden II

Konami’s Final Fantasy